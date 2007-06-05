  • Publication information

    5 Jun 2007

Part of the series :

Description

The Activity Report presenting the EIB Group's activity over the past year and future prospects.

Contents:

  • EIB Group: key data
  • EIB Group: summarised balance sheet
  • Message from the President
  • The Corporate Operational Plan for the period 2007-2009
  • EIB Group Activity in 2006
    • Balanced development throughout the European Union
    • Support for innovation
    • Environmental sustainability
    • TENs: transport networks for Europe
    • Support for small and medium-sized enterprises
    • Sustainable, competitive and secure energy
    • Preparing enlargement of the European Union
    • Neighbours to the South and East
    • Supporting the Partner Countries
    • Borrowing: strategy adds value for customers
  • Corporate Governance
    • Constructive cooperation with the EU and fellow financing institutions
    • Transparency and accountability
    • EIB Group Administration and Staff
    • EIB Statutory Bodies
    • The Management Committee of the EIB
    • EIB Organisation Chart
    • EIF Statutory Bodies
  • EIB Group Addresses