Our research

The European Investment Bank (EIB) acts as a catalyst to better understand the challenges of investing in Europe’s economy and meet the financing needs of that investment.

The goal of the EIB Economics Department is to act as a hub for research into investment and investment finance across Europe. We bring together our own research and unique data sources with top-level research all over Europe, providing an entry point for researchers and a platform for dialogue.

We also play a critical role in supporting EIB operations through the analysis of the changing economic context, investment opportunities and risks, helping to define the Bank’s positioning, strategy and policy in Europe and beyond. We work to enhance the Bank’s ability to assess risks and track the impacts of its investments at both micro- and macroeconomic levels.