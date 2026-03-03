Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Our research

Understanding Investment and investment finance.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) acts as a catalyst to better understand the challenges of investing in Europe’s economy and meet the financing needs of that investment.

The goal of the EIB Economics Department is to act as a hub for research into investment and investment finance across Europe. We bring together our own research and unique data sources with top-level research all over Europe, providing an entry point for researchers and a platform for dialogue.

We also play a critical role in supporting EIB operations through the analysis of the changing economic context, investment opportunities and risks, helping to define the Bank’s positioning, strategy and policy in Europe and beyond. We work to enhance the Bank’s ability to assess risks and track the impacts of its investments at both micro- and macroeconomic levels.

Our activities at a glance

Economic research

Research and policy reports on the EU economy and beyond

Surveys and data

Keeping track of key economic trends with EIB surveys

EIB impact

Tracking the Bank’s impact at macro and micro level

Economics blog

Stay up to date with our latest research findings

Economic conference and research networks

Bringing together experts and stakeholders across the EU

In focus

EIB Investment Report 2025/2026

The annual Investment Report provides a comprehensive overview of the developments and drivers of investment and investment finance in the European Union. The 2025/2026 report focuses on Europe’s transition to a digital and green future, social investment and maximising the effect of public financing. The report draws extensively on the results of the annual EIB Investment Survey (EIBIS), combining internal EIB analysis with contributions from leading experts in the field.

Find out more  

Have a question?

You can contact our economists at economics@eib.org. The EIB Institute also provides research funding opportunities.

Stay up to date

News
More news
STORIES
More stories
PUBLICATIONS
More publications
VIDEOS
More videos
EVENTS
More events