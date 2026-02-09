Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Careers

Apply now  

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is the financial arm of the European Union, dedicated to shaping a better future for Europe and beyond. As one of the world’s largest multilateral financial institutions and a leading provider of climate action finance, we are driven by purpose and impact.

At the EIB Group, our team members are united by a commitment to Europe’s growth and sustainability. Working together and continuously developing their expertise, they bring our mission to life every day.

We seek talented professionals to join us at our headquarters in Luxembourg and our offices around the world. If you are passionate about building a sustainable future, discover our current opportunities and find out how you can make a difference with us.

Get to know us

The EU bank

We are the lending arm of the European Union.

Global presence

We work in over 160 countries, across the EU and around the world.

A multicultural team

We have more than 4 000 employees in Luxembourg and in offices around the world.

Learn more  

Teams at the EIB

We look for talented individuals from a wide range of disciplines. Take a look at our various profiles.

Discover more  

Diversity, equity and inclusion

We put diversity, equity and inclusion at the heart of who we are and what we do. Discover how we are creating a more inclusive and thriving workplace for our employees. 

Learn more  

Salary and benefits

At the EIB Group, investing in our colleagues is as important as investing in the projects we finance. Here you will find information about our salary structure, professional and personal benefits for you and your family.

Explore  

Our recruitment process

Search for vacancies

Check out our job portal and find a role that matches your skills.

Application

For a role that matches your interests, submit your application through our job portal.

Screening

Your application will be reviewed.

Interview and additional tests

If you are shortlisted, we will invite you for further assessments and interviews.

Offer

If you are selected, we will reach out to you with an offer.

Onboarding

You will start your new role at the EIB Group.

More details  

Living in Luxembourg

A small country in the heart of Europe. Discover the professional and personal benefits Luxembourg offers.

See more  

Ready to make a difference?

We all share a passion for shaping a better future for the European Union and beyond. Take a look at our various vacancies.

Apply now  