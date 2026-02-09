The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is the financial arm of the European Union, dedicated to shaping a better future for Europe and beyond. As one of the world’s largest multilateral financial institutions and a leading provider of climate action finance, we are driven by purpose and impact.
At the EIB Group, our team members are united by a commitment to Europe’s growth and sustainability. Working together and continuously developing their expertise, they bring our mission to life every day.
We seek talented professionals to join us at our headquarters in Luxembourg and our offices around the world. If you are passionate about building a sustainable future, discover our current opportunities and find out how you can make a difference with us.
Get to know us
The EU bank
We are the lending arm of the European Union.
Global presence
We work in over 160 countries, across the EU and around the world.
A multicultural team
We have more than 4 000 employees in Luxembourg and in offices around the world.
Our recruitment process
Search for vacancies
Check out our job portal and find a role that matches your skills.
Application
For a role that matches your interests, submit your application through our job portal.
Screening
Your application will be reviewed.
Interview and additional tests
If you are shortlisted, we will invite you for further assessments and interviews.
Offer
If you are selected, we will reach out to you with an offer.
Onboarding
You will start your new role at the EIB Group.
Ready to make a difference?
We all share a passion for shaping a better future for the European Union and beyond. Take a look at our various vacancies.