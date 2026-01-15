Four key benefits
Here are the benefits of guarantees in support of SMEs, mid-caps and other objectives
Extended credit limits
Alleviation of internal limits to extend lending (e.g. due to concentration issues by sector or borrower).
Risk mitigation
Credit risk protection and possible reduction of the portfolio’s economic capital allocation.
Flexible tenors
Tenor of the guarantee linked to the maturity profile of the underlying exposure.
Bespoke financing
Funded or unfunded guarantee structures can both be considered.
Eligibility
Find out if financial support might be available to you
- Commercial banks
- National promotional banks and institutions
- Other financial institutions
The Bank can share risk on assets aligned with one or more EIB priorities. Those assets can be either:
- Pre-existent, where the guarantee comes with the obligation to create a new portfolio of loans at a pre-defined volume or (a de-linked structure)
- To be created during an agreed ramp-up period (usually two to three years) or until the portfolio reaches a pre-defined volume (a linked structure).
Replenishment of existing portfolio may be considered on a case-by-case basis. Reimbursement for a fixed percentage of incurred losses typically amounts to a maximum of 50%.
Find information on pricing, geographical availability and other terms. Depending on the project, it may also qualify for support under our mandates or third party resources.
- Risk-sharing guarantees (linked and de-linked)
- Supply chain (reverse factoring) guarantees
- Trade finance guarantees
- Microfinance
How to get support
Contact the EIB Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.
Project cycle
A project financed by EIB typically goes through seven major stages: proposal, appraisal, approval, signature, disbursement, monitoring/reporting and repayment.
