Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Guarantees in support of SMEs, mid-caps and other objectives

The EIB guarantees unlock additional financing for small- and medium-sized enterprises or mid-caps by covering a portion of possible losses from a portfolio of loans. The European Investment Fund, part of the EIB Group, also provides guarantees for SME portfolios.

Four key benefits

Here are the benefits of guarantees in support of SMEs, mid-caps and other objectives

Extended credit limits

Alleviation of internal limits to extend lending (e.g. due to concentration issues by sector or borrower).

Risk mitigation

Credit risk protection and possible reduction of the portfolio’s economic capital allocation.

Flexible tenors

Tenor of the guarantee linked to the maturity profile of the underlying exposure.

Bespoke financing

Funded or unfunded guarantee structures can both be considered.

Eligibility

Find out if financial support might be available to you

Who is eligible
  • Commercial banks
  • National promotional banks and institutions
  • Other financial institutions
What is eligible

The Bank can share risk on assets aligned with one or more EIB priorities. Those assets can be either:

  • Pre-existent, where the guarantee comes with the obligation to create a new portfolio of loans at a pre-defined volume or (a de-linked structure)
  • To be created during an agreed ramp-up period (usually two to three years) or until the portfolio reaches a pre-defined volume (a linked structure).

Replenishment of existing portfolio may be considered on a case-by-case basis. Reimbursement for a fixed percentage of incurred losses typically amounts to a maximum of 50%.

Find information on pricing, geographical availability and other terms. Depending on the project, it may also qualify for support under our mandates or third party resources.

Financing options
  • Risk-sharing guarantees (linked and de-linked)
  • Supply chain (reverse factoring) guarantees
  • Trade finance guarantees
  • Microfinance

IN FOCUS

TechEU: Accelerating Europe’s innovation

TechEU is the European Investment Bank Group’s platform dedicated to accelerating innovation across Europe. By linking innovators to the right mix of funding and expertise, we empower growth and helps bring game-changing technologies to market.

Connect with us  
©spainter_vfx/iStock

Building a green future

We have aligned all our financing activities with the principles and goals of the Paris Agreement, a commitment that builds a pathway towards low greenhouse gas emissions and climate-resilient development.

Read more  

How to get support

Contact the EIB Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.

Contact us  

Project cycle

A project financed by EIB typically goes through seven major stages: proposal, appraisal, approval, signature, disbursement, monitoring/reporting and repayment.
More details on the project cycle  

The European Investment Fund

The European Investment Fund, part of the EIB Group, also provides guarantees for SME portfolios.

EIF website  

Further reading

Discover how our products help the economy, create jobs and promote equality.

  •
    2 February 2026

    Ancient roots, renewable future

    EIB Advisory helps Ústí nad Labem use a €43 million loan to boost energy efficiency and cut emissions

    InvestEU Advisory Hub Climate Advisory services InvestEU Energy efficiency Climate action Sustainability Czechia European Union Climate and environment Energy
  • 29 January 2026

    Investment that keeps Ukraine moving

    EU investments in trains, winter heating, schools and hospitals help keep Ukraine moving, despite the Russian invasion - and give hope to Ukrainians

    Infrastructure Environment Railways Transport Health and life sciences Climate Education and training Slovakia Austria Romania Ukraine Russia Hungary Poland Eastern Neighbourhood European Union EU enlargement countries Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 22 January 2026

    A breath of fresh air in African kitchens

    European Investment Bank helps BURN distribute safe cookers and promote gender equality in Africa.

    Climate Diversity and gender Emissions Sustainability Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment
  • 19 January 2026

    Megafactory takes on global satellite industry

    Belgian megafactory uses mass production to disrupt the global satellite industry.

    Satellites Digital and telecoms Technology Space Belgium European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence
  • 13 January 2026

    Affordable homes bring key workers closer to Prague

    New affordable housing in Prague offers key workers stable rents, shorter commutes and a chance to live closer to the city they serve.

    Infrastructure Urban development Energy savings Energy efficiency Affordable and sustainable housing Czechia European Union Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
  • 8 January 2026

    Locking up a big offender

    An innovative technology brings Greece closer to net-zero emissions

    Environment Climate Advisory services Decarbonisation Emissions Innovation Fund Greece European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy
Read more on the EIB blog  