The EIB in Sub-Saharan Africa

Overview

We have been active in Sub-Saharan Africa since 1965. By financing projects and providing advisory services, we enhance economic growth, social progress and sustainable development, making a positive impact on people, the environment and livelihoods.

Our key role is to support:

Read here about our work in North Africa  

Our activity in 2024

We have long been an active partner in supporting projects across Africa – from infrastructure investments that help build stronger transport networks and energy systems, to initiatives that create jobs or reduce poverty. Over time, this engagement has grown significantly.

In 2024, we have provided about €2 billion of financing.

Country overview

Find an overview of our impact by country. Additional country pages will follow.

Our stories in the region

We support projects that improve lives all over the world. Watch our videos and read our stories on how our work improves the quality of life in the region.
  • 24 July 2025

    Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans

    EIB finance helps Ivory Coast produce sustainable cocoa that avoids deforestation and child labour while improving agricultural practices

    Forestry Environment Climate Diversity and gender Sustainability Côte d'Ivoire Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment
  • 21 July 2025

    Fighting climate change with financial finesse

    Kenya’s Central Bank develops climate reporting guidelines to encourage green investments

    Banking Greening Financial Structures (GFS) Programme Climate change Climate Climate action Kenya Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment
  • 1 July 2025

    The power of connections in developing countries

    LeapFrog brings financial services, healthcare and clean energy for millions of people in Africa and Asia.

    Transport Health and life sciences Climate Nigeria India Ghana Indonesia Kenya Asia and the Pacific Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 26 November 2024

    Equity makes things happen

    From logistics in Southern Africa to offshore wind in East Asia, the European Investment Bank is making equity investments through impact funds whose projects are making a real difference.

    Venture capital & equity Equity funds Venture capital Transport Equity and fund investment Taiwan Mozambique South Africa Sub-Saharan Africa Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 25 October 2024

    A future of diversity

    A local bank in Mauritania offers loans to give female entrepreneurs and youth a better chance to run a business or get a job

    Social sustainability Youth Diversity and gender Migration Mauritania Sub-Saharan Africa
  • 15 October 2024

    Financing food security will yield high returns

    Hunger is a pressing global crisis that requires significant investment. Sustainable food systems address poverty and malnutrition, but also create jobs, boost economic growth, reduce gender inequality, enhance health and strengthen communities.

    Interviews Management committee Gelsomina VIGLIOTTI Zambia Madagascar Malawi Tunisia Uganda Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development
  • 15 October 2024

    ‘Change the planet, change everything’

    Solar power could become the main renewable source that ends our reliance on fossil fuels. Here are the innovations that will make it happen

    Infrastructure Solar power Sustainability Slovakia Nigeria Madagascar Italy Benin Spain Romania North Macedonia Morocco Hungary The Netherlands Czechia European Union Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy
  • 1 October 2024

    Seeds for local growth

    EIB Global invests in Kenyan women’s businessesso they can weather economic shocks and grow

    Diversity and gender Sustainability Kenya Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
  • 5 September 2024

    Small-island solidarity and climate common sense

    The EU’s Global Gateway shows what meaningful support to small island states looks like, write EIB President Nadia Calviño and EU Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen.

    Oceans Interviews Environment Management committee Nadia Calviño Cape Verde Barbados Kiribati Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment
  • 8 August 2024

    Women transforming the world

    From Indian wrestlers to Indonesian menstruation campaigners, the stories behind award-winning reports on inspirational women in the Global South.

    Diversity and gender India Indonesia Congo (Democratic Republic) Asia and the Pacific Sub-Saharan Africa Global development

What we offer

We offer a broad range of financial products and advisory services for public and private projects to enhance growth and development in the region.

Initiatives Trust funds Equity funds Advisory services

We work on several investment initiatives to maximise our local impact:

Africa Investment Platform

The platform promotes actions that foster economic activity, with a view to promoting socio-economic development and poverty reduction.

Find out more  

Kulima Access to Finance Project

This initiative improves access to suitable finance in Malawi, mainly to small and medium sized businesses active along the agriculture value chain.

Find out more  

Zambia Agriculture Value Chain Facility

This initiative improves access to suitable finance in Zambia, mainly to small and medium-sized enterprises active along the agriculture and aquaculture value chains.

Find out more  

SME Access to Finance Initiative

This initiative aims to enhance access to finance for small and medium businesses (SMEs), as well as financial inclusion of underserved segments, such as start-ups or youth- and women-led businesses.

Find out more  

DEmand Side Management, Social Infrastructures and Renewable Energy Expansion (DESIREE)

*DESIREE fosters sustainable and inclusive growth while developing business models to provide climate-friendly and energy efficient solutions.

Find out more  

European Fund for Sustainable Development (EFSD) Guarantee

EFSD Guarantee is tailored to crowd in private investors, where viable business proposals meet social needs, and where limited public funds can attract private money.

Find out more  

Mutual Reliance Initiative (MRI)

The Mutual Reliance Initiative allows promoters of investment projects in EU partner countries to benefit from a larger project finance capacity.

Find out more  

The EIB works with donors to create trust funds and provide in-depth support for projects in Africa through technical assistance, grants and loan guarantees.

City Climate Finance Gap Fund

The City Climate Finance Gap Fund is a climate action trust fund that provides early-stage project preparation support to cities in developing countries.

Find out more  

EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund

This fund provides grant support for infrastructure projects in sub-Saharan Africa with the aim of reducing poverty and fostering economic growth in the region.

Find out more  

Financial Inclusion Fund

It aims to improve access to finance for small businesses and entrepreneurs in developing countries.

Find out more  

Green Hydrogen Fund

This trust fund provides strategic advice and capacity building to developing countries to help them prepare for decarbonising the industry sector through green hydrogen.

Find out more  

International Climate Initiative Fund

This fund aims to catalyse investment for ambitious climate change mitigation and adaptation projects in developing and emerging countries.

Find out more  

Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform

This is a joint initiative between Luxembourg and the EIB to mobilise and support investment in international climate finance, focusing on climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Find out more  

Water Sector Fund

This fund aims to support the development of water projects in low- and lower-middle income countries.

Find out more  

We provide equity financing, primarily investing or co-investing along with funds on infrastructure, the environment, small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-size corporations.

Find out more about the investment funds we work with  

Our experts provide advisory services and technical assistance to improve access to finance and facilitate investment for:

  • public authorities
  • financial intermediaries
  • microfinance institutions
  • final beneficiaries

We also offer expertise and technical assistance to support the design and structuring of low-carbon infrastructure projects in cities

Find out more about our advisory services  

Our partnerships

We work closely with the European Union and development partners to mobilise more development and climate finance, and to enhance our impact.
Working with the EU Working with development partners

We are the European Union’s international development bank. We promote the EU's principles, values and objectives and contribute to stable growth in countries beyond Europe’s borders.

European Commission

Global Gateway

As part of Team Europe we are supporting Global Gateway, a new European strategy to invest in sustainable, high-quality projects around the world that are good for people and the planet.

Under Global Gateway, EIB Global is tackling some of today’s most pressing challenges, from fighting climate change to accelerating the digital transition. EIB Global is well on track to facilitate at least a third of the €300 billion of investment that Global Gateway aims to mobilise by 2027.

This will help support projects that are focused on digitalisation, tackling climate change, clean energy, healthcare, education, as well as transport.

Team Europe

As part of Team Europe, the EIB has increased its development finance, especially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Team Europe is a global recovery package that combines resources from the European Union, Member States, and the EIB, and supports the most vulnerable countries and people most at risk around the world.

In line with Team Europe initiatives, our projects in the region are aimed at achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

To tackle challenges in the region, we work with various United Nations agencies international and financial institutions, such as the African Development Bank Group (AFDB) and the World Bank.

Under the Clean Oceans Initiative, we also cooperate with the French Agency for Development (AFD), the German Development Bank (KfW), the Italian Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and the Spanish promotional bank (ICO).

Our initiatives with KFW and AFD include, among others, the Mutual Reliance Initiative (MRI).

Our projects

We have financed projects that have had a positive impact on the lives of people in the region.

Projects to be financed

Find out more  

Financed projects

Find out more  

Contact us

Local authority or large corporate

Contact us at our local offices in:

Small businesses

For small projects (generally less than € 25m)

Contact our local partners

Media

Contact our press officers:

press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

General enquiries

Contact the Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.

Contact us
Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

