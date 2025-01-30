The EIB in Sub-Saharan Africa

Our activity in 2024
We have long been an active partner in supporting projects across Africa – from infrastructure investments that help build stronger transport networks and energy systems, to initiatives that create jobs or reduce poverty. Over time, this engagement has grown significantly.
In 2024, we have provided about €2 billion of financing.
Our stories in the region
Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans
EIB finance helps Ivory Coast produce sustainable cocoa that avoids deforestation and child labour while improving agricultural practices
Fighting climate change with financial finesse
Kenya’s Central Bank develops climate reporting guidelines to encourage green investments
The power of connections in developing countries
LeapFrog brings financial services, healthcare and clean energy for millions of people in Africa and Asia.
Equity makes things happen
From logistics in Southern Africa to offshore wind in East Asia, the European Investment Bank is making equity investments through impact funds whose projects are making a real difference.
A future of diversity
A local bank in Mauritania offers loans to give female entrepreneurs and youth a better chance to run a business or get a job
Financing food security will yield high returns
Hunger is a pressing global crisis that requires significant investment. Sustainable food systems address poverty and malnutrition, but also create jobs, boost economic growth, reduce gender inequality, enhance health and strengthen communities.
‘Change the planet, change everything’
Solar power could become the main renewable source that ends our reliance on fossil fuels. Here are the innovations that will make it happen
Seeds for local growth
EIB Global invests in Kenyan women’s businessesso they can weather economic shocks and grow
Small-island solidarity and climate common sense
The EU’s Global Gateway shows what meaningful support to small island states looks like, write EIB President Nadia Calviño and EU Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen.
Women transforming the world
From Indian wrestlers to Indonesian menstruation campaigners, the stories behind award-winning reports on inspirational women in the Global South.
What we offer
We offer a broad range of financial products and advisory services for public and private projects to enhance growth and development in the region.
We work on several investment initiatives to maximise our local impact:
Africa Investment Platform
The platform promotes actions that foster economic activity, with a view to promoting socio-economic development and poverty reduction.
Kulima Access to Finance Project
This initiative improves access to suitable finance in Malawi, mainly to small and medium sized businesses active along the agriculture value chain.
Zambia Agriculture Value Chain Facility
This initiative improves access to suitable finance in Zambia, mainly to small and medium-sized enterprises active along the agriculture and aquaculture value chains.
SME Access to Finance Initiative
This initiative aims to enhance access to finance for small and medium businesses (SMEs), as well as financial inclusion of underserved segments, such as start-ups or youth- and women-led businesses.
DEmand Side Management, Social Infrastructures and Renewable Energy Expansion (DESIREE)
*DESIREE fosters sustainable and inclusive growth while developing business models to provide climate-friendly and energy efficient solutions.
European Fund for Sustainable Development (EFSD) Guarantee
EFSD Guarantee is tailored to crowd in private investors, where viable business proposals meet social needs, and where limited public funds can attract private money.
Mutual Reliance Initiative (MRI)
The Mutual Reliance Initiative allows promoters of investment projects in EU partner countries to benefit from a larger project finance capacity.
The EIB works with donors to create trust funds and provide in-depth support for projects in Africa through technical assistance, grants and loan guarantees.
City Climate Finance Gap Fund
The City Climate Finance Gap Fund is a climate action trust fund that provides early-stage project preparation support to cities in developing countries.
EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund
This fund provides grant support for infrastructure projects in sub-Saharan Africa with the aim of reducing poverty and fostering economic growth in the region.
Financial Inclusion Fund
It aims to improve access to finance for small businesses and entrepreneurs in developing countries.
Green Hydrogen Fund
This trust fund provides strategic advice and capacity building to developing countries to help them prepare for decarbonising the industry sector through green hydrogen.
International Climate Initiative Fund
This fund aims to catalyse investment for ambitious climate change mitigation and adaptation projects in developing and emerging countries.
Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform
This is a joint initiative between Luxembourg and the EIB to mobilise and support investment in international climate finance, focusing on climate change mitigation and adaptation.
Water Sector Fund
This fund aims to support the development of water projects in low- and lower-middle income countries.
Our partnerships
We are the European Union’s international development bank. We promote the EU's principles, values and objectives and contribute to stable growth in countries beyond Europe’s borders.
Global Gateway
As part of Team Europe we are supporting Global Gateway, a new European strategy to invest in sustainable, high-quality projects around the world that are good for people and the planet.
Under Global Gateway, EIB Global is tackling some of today’s most pressing challenges, from fighting climate change to accelerating the digital transition. EIB Global is well on track to facilitate at least a third of the €300 billion of investment that Global Gateway aims to mobilise by 2027.
This will help support projects that are focused on digitalisation, tackling climate change, clean energy, healthcare, education, as well as transport.
Team Europe
As part of Team Europe, the EIB has increased its development finance, especially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Team Europe is a global recovery package that combines resources from the European Union, Member States, and the EIB, and supports the most vulnerable countries and people most at risk around the world.
In line with Team Europe initiatives, our projects in the region are aimed at achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
To tackle challenges in the region, we work with various United Nations agencies international and financial institutions, such as the African Development Bank Group (AFDB) and the World Bank.
Under the Clean Oceans Initiative, we also cooperate with the French Agency for Development (AFD), the German Development Bank (KfW), the Italian Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and the Spanish promotional bank (ICO).
Our initiatives with KFW and AFD include, among others, the Mutual Reliance Initiative (MRI).
Our projects
We have financed projects that have had a positive impact on the lives of people in the region.
Projects to be financed
Financed projects
