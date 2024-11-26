Equity makes things happen

Skip the queue, save time, save money and lower your emissions

Transport Logistics Group

Some drivers are lucky, however. A few kilometres before the jam starts, there’s a new road heading to an alternative crossing facility run by The Logistics Group, a South African logistics company, supported by the European Investment Bank Group through its nearly $75 million investment in the funds of Africa Infrastructure Investment Managers, a fund manager based in Cape Town. There the formalities take just 45 minutes, and goods are transferred onto trains headed directly to Maputo, allowing the trucks to skip the trip to the coast entirely.

“You don’t need to park your truck, you don’t need to get out, and you don’t need to fuss about with papers,” explains Anton Potgieter, chief executive at The Logistics Group. “You just head down our private road, pull up to the booths, get your documents stamped, unload and then we do the rest.”

The time savings at The Logistic Group’s facility in Ressano is enabled by technology. CtrlFleet, The Logistics Group’s in-house tech company, has developed software that allows fleet owners to book, track and perform invoicing, as well as an app for drivers that allows them to store, sign, and upload documents, and communicate directly with fleet controllers.

As well as saving time, the facility helps customers save money and reduce their carbon emissions in two ways. First, by loading cargo onto trains for the last leg of the journey to Maputo, the emissions from that tortuously slow journey are avoided entirely. Second, TLG offers flexible, reusable ‘bladders’, similar to the pouches used in supermarket wine boxes, that can transport any liquid commodity, so that trucks don’t waste their return journeys by driving back empty.