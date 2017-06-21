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COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,820,806.27
Sector(s)
Energy : € 100,820,806.27
Signature date(s)
16/10/2017 : € 100,820,806.27
Other links
Related public register
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE III
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE III
Related story
Equity makes things happen

Summary sheet

Release date
21 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/10/2017
20170442
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE III
COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS P/S
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
DKK 750 million (EUR 101 million)
DKK 26009 million (EUR 3495 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Infrastructure fund investing in large greenfield energy projects, with a focus on renewable energy such as offshore and onshore wind, biomass and solar power generation

The fund targets equity and mezzanine-type investments and has a broad geographic scope including northwestern Europe, North America as well as a small potential share of non-OECD countries.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The legal documentation to be entered into by the Bank will require the fund manager to ensure that its underlying investments respect the requirements and/or principles of the relevant EU directives and comply with applicable national law and the Bank's environmental and social standards.

The fund's investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied by the underlying investments financed by the fund are in line with the provisions of the relevant directives.

Related documents
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE III
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE III
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE III
Publication Date
23 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76589037
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170442
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE III
Publication Date
10 Nov 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
161223281
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170442
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE III
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE III
Other links
Summary sheet
COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE III
Data sheet
COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE III
Related story
Equity makes things happen

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
Equity makes things happen
Other links
Related public register
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE III
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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