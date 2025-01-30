Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Highlights

30 January 2025

At a glance 2025

Every year, the EIB Group finances hundreds of new projects that help Europe succeed in an unpredictable and changing world.

30 January 2025

Priorities for prosperity: The EIB Group 2024 Activity Report

Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, and technological and social progress in individual Member States, across the whole European Union and around the world. This report highlights projects that encapsulate our work in each of these priorities.

Cybersecurity Forestry Bioeconomy Environment Climate Digital and telecoms Technology Climate action Investment European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Capital Markets Union Security and defence Climate and environment Energy

2024 EIB Group annual results

Discover key figures and impactful statistics about the EIB Group.

