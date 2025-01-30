Highlights
At a glance 2025
Every year, the EIB Group finances hundreds of new projects that help Europe succeed in an unpredictable and changing world.
Priorities for prosperity: The EIB Group 2024 Activity Report
Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, and technological and social progress in individual Member States, across the whole European Union and around the world. This report highlights projects that encapsulate our work in each of these priorities.
2024 EIB Group annual results
Discover key figures and impactful statistics about the EIB Group.
Contact the press office
+352 43791