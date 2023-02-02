Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
United Kingdom and the EIB

The EIB has worked with the United Kingdom since 1973. We helped the Channel Tunnel get people from London to Paris and Brussels faster and more sustainably. We increased rail capacity in London and introduced more modern trains. We turned industrial areas such as London’s Canary Wharf or Cardiff’s docks into vibrant attractions, brought state-of-the-art emergency services to Birmingham hospitals and built affordable social housing across the country.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in the UK.

1973

START OF OPERATIONS

981

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

111.72 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

EIB activity in the UK by sector

(since start of operations)

EIB stories in the UK

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in the UK and beyond.

  •
    2 October 2025

    A helping hand, not a handout

    Partnerships between Africa and Europe focus on private businesses as building blocks for more jobs and more stable communities

    Social sustainability Youth Climate change Climate Energy efficiency Climate action Sustainability Italy Germany Denmark The Netherlands Zimbabwe United Kingdom European Union Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 22 August 2024

    Find a home without bias

    Husmus uses AI and machine learning to determine whether an individual is a reliable tenant, giving equal and unbiased access to the real estate market

    United Kingdom Digitalisation and technological innovation
  • 2 August 2024

    A digital companion for abuse survivors

    Start-up Spring ACT creates chatbot named Sophia to help fight the rise in domestic violence

    Technology Switzerland United Kingdom EFTA countries Digitalisation and technological innovation
  • 28 September 2023

    Guiding with style

    Entrepreneur creates a digital guide for disabled people to identify and review accessibility of public restaurants and hotels, and promote social inclusion

    Institutional EIB Institute United Kingdom Digitalisation and technological innovation
  • 16 November 2022

    Crisis to spur green transition

    Most Europeans believe a climate transition is the best response to the energy price crisis caused by the war in Ukraine and feel those using the most energy should pay higher prices

    United States Ukraine China United Kingdom North America Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Asia and the Pacific Energy
  • 11 August 2022

    A jelly a day keeps dehydration away

    Start-up creates sugar and gluten-free jelly drops to keep people with dementia hydrated

    Institutional Health and life sciences EIB Institute United Kingdom Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure
  • 7 June 2022

    A green transition

    The EU bank and other big development banks boost climate investment, while ensuring that the most vulnerable parts of society are protected. Here’s how.

    Boost Africa Partnerships Jobs Mandates and partnerships Poland United Kingdom European Union Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 19 May 2022

    A river runs through it

    Innovative, inspiring initiatives remove obsolete barriers so that rivers can flow free again. Here are the nominees—and why dam removal is vital for nature

    Biodiversity Environment Water, wastewater management Spain Finland Portugal France United Kingdom European Union Climate and environment
  • 14 October 2021

    New life for wood and plant waste

    A start-up repurposes wood waste and biomass for a low cost alternative to burning or burying industrial leftovers—and makes everything from paper to plastics and biofuels

    United Kingdom Digitalisation and technological innovation
  • 24 June 2021

    An app to put domestic abusers on trial

    HeHop is a smartphone app that allows abuse victims to record video files of assaults using blockchain, providing better evidence to back prosecution of abusers

    SMEs Sweden France United Kingdom European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation

