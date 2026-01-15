Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Guarantees

The EIB offers a variety of guarantee instruments, covering risks of a single or several projects. Our guarantees unlock additional financing for small- and medium-sized enterprises or mid-caps by covering a portion of possible losses from a portfolio of loans.

In some cases, the Bank also guarantees possible losses from a project to unlock additional investments.

Get our product catalogue  

Four key benefits

Bespoke financing

Funded or unfunded guarantee structures can both be considered.

Risk mitigation

Credit risk protection and possible reduction of the portfolio’s economic capital allocation.

Flexible tenors

Tenor of the guarantee linked to the maturity profile of the underlying exposure.

Signalling effect

The EIB’s financing is often seen as a quality stamp, helping the project attract additional investors.

Guarantees products

Guarantees in support of SMEs, mid-caps and other objectives

The EIB guarantees unlock additional financing for small- and medium-sized enterprises or mid-caps by covering a portion of possible losses from a portfolio of loans

Find out more  

Credit enhancement for project finance

Subordinated financing, funded or unfunded guarantees and contingent credit lines designed to enhance the credit quality/credit rating of the senior debt. 

Find out more  

How to get support

Contact the EIB Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.

Contact us  

Our products and services

We support projects that accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.

Loans

Lending to clients of all sizes to support sustainable growth and job creation

Equity

Through our investments in equity and funds we stimulate and catalyse private capital

Guarantees

Covering risks of large and small projects, as well as loan portfolios

Advisory services

Technical and financial expertise for our clients