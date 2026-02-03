What is the capital markets union?

The capital markets union is a plan to allow money – investments and savings – to flow across the European Union. Consumers, investors and companies would benefit, regardless of their location.

Why is this important?

Europe needs to invest in strategic technologies and infrastructure. A single market for capital would help mobilise capital for these investments. Europe doesn’t lack capital, but we need to put the capital to work wherever it’s needed.

What’s the European Investment Bank Group’s role in the capital markets union?

The EIB Group is creating financial instruments that could be the building blocks of a real capital markets union. These instruments can take the abstract idea of capital markets union and turn it into tangible reality in the capital markets.

Watch how the EIB Group is deepening the Capital Markets Union, facilitating access to finance, removing investment barriers and encouraging venture capital investments.