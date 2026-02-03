What is the capital markets union?
The capital markets union is a plan to allow money – investments and savings – to flow across the European Union. Consumers, investors and companies would benefit, regardless of their location.
Why is this important?
Europe needs to invest in strategic technologies and infrastructure. A single market for capital would help mobilise capital for these investments. Europe doesn’t lack capital, but we need to put the capital to work wherever it’s needed.
What’s the European Investment Bank Group’s role in the capital markets union?
The EIB Group is creating financial instruments that could be the building blocks of a real capital markets union. These instruments can take the abstract idea of capital markets union and turn it into tangible reality in the capital markets.
Watch how the EIB Group is deepening the Capital Markets Union, facilitating access to finance, removing investment barriers and encouraging venture capital investments.
Our four capital markets union building blocks
Expand the European Tech Champions Initiative
Launched through the European Investment Fund, our subsidiary for promoting small and medium-sized businesses, the European Tech Champions Initiative is an innovative fund-of-funds that uses public money to channel capital to large venture capital funds. The goal is to finance European scaleups with European capital, so that our innovators and entrepreneurs no longer have to sell their businesses to investors from the US, China or elsewhere, because of a lack of European investment.
Leverage our strong securitisation experience to launch a pan-European securitisation platform
Climate change requires massive investment, including in the areas of urban regeneration, energy efficiency, and building renovation. Securitisation, including green asset‑backed securities, could contribute to funding sustainable projects and create an attractive new asset for investors to aid the European Union’s green transition.
Paving the way for Europe’s digital capital markets
The EIB Group has pioneered the digital bond market since 2021 and supports wider digital finance innovation. It has issued digital bonds in multiple currencies, testing a range of solutions. The EIB Group continues to work closely with market participants and the European Central Bank (ECB) on digital finance, including digital bonds and the digital euro. We are also an active member of ECB’s Pontes working group – this contributes to development of the Eurosystem’s distributed ledger technology (DLT) solution, linking market platforms with TARGET Services for settlement in central bank money. This evolving contribution is helping to shape the future architecture of Europe’s capital markets, drawing on EIB’s market leadership and role as the financing arm of the European Union.
Standardised green bond market in the European Union
We can build on our longstanding leadership in green finance. After all, we issued the world’s first green bond in 2007. Since then, we have issued Climate Awareness Bonds and Sustainability Awareness Bonds worth more than €130 billion in 23 different currencies. This makes us the largest multilateral development bank issuer of use-of-proceeds green and sustainability bonds. Europe’s regulatory and supervisory framework for sustainable finance is evolving towards a single classification system for economic activities that contribute to EU sustainability objectives. The result will be standardised information that investors can really use. This is a core condition for fair competition, for the efficient pricing of investment alternatives, and effective investment within the capital markets union.