The EIB in the Western Balkans

Overview

We started operations in this region in 1977 supporting the reconstruction and upgrade of public infrastructure. In the last decade we have expanded our work to other sectors and contributed to strengthen regional cooperation, as well as the economic convergence with the EU.
Under the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans we work closely with the European Commission, blending our loans with EU grants to achieve an optimal financing package.

Our current role is to support:

Our activity in 2024

In line with the Global Gateway objectives, the EIB Group invested €693 million in the Western Balkans in 2024, aiming to mobilise over €3 billion of new investments in the region.

This will accelerate connectivity, energy transition and growth of small and medium businesses, in line with EU priorities.

Country overview

Find an overview of our impact by country. 

*This designation is without prejudice to the positions expressed by the EU Member States on Kosovo’s status and is in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 1244/1999 and the International Court of Justice Opinion of 22 July 2010 on Kosovo’s declaration of independence.

Our stories in the region

We support projects that improve lives all over the world. Watch our videos and read our stories on how our work improves the quality of life in the region.

  •
    17 July 2025

    Smart factories and a cleaner future

    EU support to small business in North Macedonia strengthens the private sector and boosts renewable energy

    SMEs Climate Renewable energy Technology Energy efficiency Climate action Sustainability North Macedonia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy
  • 8 May 2025

    A breath of fresh air powered by science

    With EU support, Mihajlo Pupin Institute develops air purification system to help reduce Belgrade air pollution caused by coal and oil boilers.

    Environment Climate change Climate Technology Climate action Science Western Balkans Pollution Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment
  • 14 February 2025

    From innovation hub to electric highways

    Charge&Go takes its charging network out of a university innovation hub into infrastructure and an app that gets more electric cars on Serbian roads

    Digital and telecoms Technology Artificial intelligence Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment
  • 6 February 2025

    How to bring startups to global markets

    EU-supported Science Technology Park Belgrade nurtures innovation in the Western Balkans and boosts Serbian startups

    Start-ups Transport Networks Digital and telecoms Technology Science Artificial intelligence Western Balkans Development solutions Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Social infrastructure Energy
  • 28 January 2025

    A current flowing to the future

    Bosnia and Herzegovina paves its way towards the European Union with projects that reflect the strength of a resilient people

    Infrastructure Water SMEs Transport Climate Water, wastewater management Climate action Bosnia and Herzegovina EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 24 January 2025

    Digital literacy in Serbia: Nemanja's story

    Nemanja, a 13-year-old pupil from a small village in Serbia, faces numerous challenges in pursuing his dreams. As a member of the Roma community, he has limited access to educational resources. Thanks to the Connected Schools Project supported by the EIB in Serbia, over 3 800 schools across the country, including Nemanja's, now have ultra-fast internet. This access allows him to learn digital skills and access the information he needs to chase his dreams and secure a job in the future.

    Education and training Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development Social infrastructure
  • 9 January 2025

    Digital schools across Serbia

    A programme for digitalisation in Serbia's schools helps the Roma minority

    Internet Digital and telecoms Telecommunication Technology Western Balkans Schools Education and training Development solutions Information technology Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Social infrastructure
  • 26 November 2024

    More than just a pond

    Wetlands are vital to keeping carbon out of the atmosphere, so Serbia’s marsh restoration fights climate change with EU backing

    Water Institutional Environment Partners Climate Water, wastewater management Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Climate and environment
  • 22 October 2024

    A facility for fairness

    Innovative credit for SMEs backs jobs for women, youth and other vulnerable social groups in the Serbia

    Institutional Social sustainability SMEs Partners Economic resilience Diversity and gender Migration Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans
  • 15 October 2024

    ‘Change the planet, change everything’

    Solar power could become the main renewable source that ends our reliance on fossil fuels. Here are the innovations that will make it happen

    Infrastructure Solar power Sustainability Slovakia Nigeria Madagascar Italy Benin Spain Romania North Macedonia Morocco Hungary The Netherlands Czechia European Union Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy

What we offer

We offer a broad range of financial products and advisory services for public and private project to enhance growth and development in the region.

Initiatives Trust funds Equity funds Advisory services

We work on several investment initiatives to maximise our local impact:

Urban Projects Finance Initiative

UPFI supports project promoters to prepare and finance urban development projects.

European Fund for Sustainable Development (EFSD) Guarantee

EFSD Guarantee is tailored to crowd in private investors, where viable business proposals meet social needs, and where limited public funds can attract private money.

Economic Resilience Initiative (ERI)

ERI creates jobs and economic growth in the region by investing in key infrastructure and in private sector development. It also may help migration flows.

We work with donors to create trust funds and thus provide more in-depth support for local projects through technical assistance, grants and loan guarantees.

City Climate Finance Gap Fund

This fund offers technical and advisory services for climate action projects and supports cities in developing and emerging economies.

Economic Resilience Initiative Fund

This fund supports resilient and inclusive growth in the region.

Financial Inclusion Fund

It aims to improve access to finance for small businesses and entrepreneurs in developing countries.

Green Hydrogen Fund

This trust fund provides strategic advice and capacity building to developing countries to help them prepare for decarbonising the industry sector through green hydrogen.

Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund

The trust fund finances technical assistance and capacity-building programmes in the Eastern Partnership countries.

Water Sector Fund

This fund aims to support the development of water projects in low- and lower-middle income countries.

Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform

The platform supports investment in international climate finance, focusing on climate change mitigation and adaptation.

We provide equity financing, primarily investing or co-investing along with funds focused on infrastructure, the environment, small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-size corporations.

Our experts provide advisory services and technical assistance to improve access to finance and facilitate investment for:

  • public authorities
  • financial intermediaries
  • microfinance institutions
  • final beneficiaries

We also offer expertise and technical assistance to support the design and structuring of low-carbon infrastructure projects in cities.

Our partnerships

We work closely with the European Union and development partners to mobilise more development and climate finance, and to enhance our impact.

Working with the EU Working with development partners

We are the European Union’s international development bank. We promote the EU's principles, values and objectives and contribute to stable growth in countries beyond Europe’s borders.

European Commission

Global Gateway

As part of Team Europe we are supporting Global Gateway, a new European strategy to invest in sustainable, high-quality projects around the world that are good for people and the planet.

Under Global Gateway, EIB Global is tackling some of today’s most pressing challenges, from fighting climate change to accelerating the digital transition. EIB Global is well on track to facilitate at least a third of the €300 billion of investment that Global Gateway aims to mobilise by 2027.

This will help support projects that are focused on digitalisation, tackling climate change, clean energy, healthcare, education, as well as transport.

Team Europe

As part of Team Europe, the EIB has increased its development finance, especially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Team Europe is a global recovery package that combines resources from the European Union, Member States, and the EIB, and supports the most vulnerable countries and people most at risk around the world.

In line with Team Europe initiatives, our projects in the region are aimed at achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

To tackle challenges in the region, we work with various United Nations agencies and international financial institutions, such as the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the French Agency for Development (AFD), the German Development Bank (KfW) and the World Bank.

Our initiatives with these partners in the region include, among others, the Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF), and the Mutual Reliance Initiative (MRI).

Our projects

We have financed projects that have had a positive impact on the lives of people in the region.

Projects to be financed

Financed projects

Contact us

Local authority or large corporate

Contact us at our local offices:

Small businesses

For small projects (generally less than € 25m)

Contact our local partners

Media

Contact our press officer:

press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

General enquiries

Contact the Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.

Contact us
Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

Stay up to date

