North Macedonia and the EIB

We have contributed towards the modernising of North Macedonia’s main transport network leading to improved traffic circulation around Skopje. By building two motorway stretches in the Northwest and Southeast part of the country, we have facilitated international traffic and fostered exports.

Under the Global Gateway initiative, we aim to finance the construction of the Eastern Section of the Corridor VIII railway, linking the city of Kriva Palanka to the Bulgarian border.

To further boost the country’s connectivity, we are supporting the construction of a more secure and diversified energy network and contributing to the energy transition and digitalisation in North Macedonia.