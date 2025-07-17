Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
North Macedonia and the EIB

Since 1977, our operations in North Macedonia have supported the country’s water treatment infrastructure, energy supply and development of small and medium-sized enterprises.

In North Macedonia, we have supported the country’s sustainable growth, through investments in vital infrastructure and close cooperation with local partners. Our support has aided the green transition of the local economy, led to regional economic and climate resilience and improved living conditions in the country. 

In North Macedonia, we have focused on:

Climate action

Through framework loans and technical assistance, we are supporting the construction and renovation of water supply, wastewater and flood protection infrastructure across North Macedonia. Such investments have substantial potential to fight climate change and positively impact locals by:

  • Improving access to drinking water and sanitation services for people across the country.
  • Bolstering climate change adaptation by using fewer natural resources and energy consumption.
  • Cutting greenhouse gas emission through better treatment of wastewater and the digestion of sludge.
  • Protecting public health by combatting diarrheal diseases and tackling pollution by ending the discharge of untreated sewage into water bodies.
Private Sector Development

Together with the EU Delegation and through fruitful cooperation with the Development Bank of North Macedonia and commercial banks, we are helping local companies grow and transform their business towards a climate-neutral, inclusive and sustainable model. Through our support we aim to:

  • Create new investment and employment opportunities, while accelerating the green transition and decarbonisation of local businesses.
  • Build a conducive environment for green finance through our advisory work, particularly regarding climate-risk management in the financial sector.
  • Help the country’s banking sector to build green finance capacity and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to identify and develop green projects.
  • Enable small businesses to expand their businesses even in times of crisis, contributing to climate resilience in North Macedonia.
  • Contribute to private sector growth and competitiveness of local companies.
  • Address the liquidity and investment needs of local businesses and finance energy and green transition projects.
  • Provide training and advisory support for promoting and developing bankable projects in areas such as energy efficiency and renewable energy.
Sustainable Transport

We have contributed towards the modernising of North Macedonia’s main transport network leading to improved traffic circulation around Skopje. By building two motorway stretches in the Northwest and Southeast part of the country, we have facilitated international traffic and fostered exports.

Under the Global Gateway initiative, we aim to finance the construction of the Eastern Section of the Corridor VIII railway, linking the city of Kriva Palanka to the Bulgarian border.

To further boost the country’s connectivity, we are supporting the construction of a more secure and diversified energy network and contributing to the energy transition and digitalisation in North Macedonia. 

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in North Macedonia.

1977

START OF OPERATIONS

34

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

1.61 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

6

LOCAL PARTNERS

EIB activity in North Macedonia by sector

(since start of operations)

EIB stories in North Macedonia

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves quality of life in North Macedonia and beyond.
  • 17 July 2025

    Smart factories and a cleaner future

    EU support to small business in North Macedonia strengthens the private sector and boosts renewable energy

    SMEs Climate Renewable energy Technology Energy efficiency Climate action Sustainability North Macedonia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy
  • 15 October 2024

    ‘Change the planet, change everything’

    Solar power could become the main renewable source that ends our reliance on fossil fuels. Here are the innovations that will make it happen

    Infrastructure Solar power Sustainability Slovakia Nigeria Madagascar Italy Benin Spain Romania North Macedonia Morocco Hungary The Netherlands Czechia European Union Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy
  • 31 January 2024

    Rail renaissance in North Macedonia

    A rail link to the Bulgaria border boosts North Macedonia’s economy and keeps it on track for EU accession

    Infrastructure Railways Transport Western Balkans Bulgaria North Macedonia European Union EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 11 December 2023

    Cleaner water for Skopje

    EU support for construction of the largest wastewater treatment plant in North Macedonia to improve water quality and cut pollution in the Vardar River

    Water, wastewater management North Macedonia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development Climate and environment
  • 27 April 2023

    Human rights in a water pipe

    Hundreds of thousands of people in North Macedonia and Sao Tome lack reliable drinking water. Two big projects will repair pipes, expand distribution and improve sanitation.

    Infrastructure Social sustainability Water, wastewater management Human rights Diversity and gender Migration São Tomé e Principe North Macedonia Sub-Saharan Africa EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development Climate and environment
  • 21 April 2023

    Development and integration in North Macedonia

    Thanks to EU funds, a half million people in Skopje will receive better sanitation services and cleaner rivers, proving that development and EU integration go hand in hand

    Water, wastewater management North Macedonia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Climate and environment
  • 30 September 2021

    EIB and the Western Balkans: a concrete support

    The EIB is proud to be the lead financier in the Western Balkans Investment Framework - an ambitious European Commission led initiative that combines financing from International Financial Institutions with EU grants accelerating much needed investments in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo*, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia. *This designation is without prejudice to positions on status, and is in line with UNSCR 1244 and the ICJ Opinion on the Kosovo Declaration of Independence.

    Economics Investment Montenegro Albania North Macedonia Serbia Bosnia and Herzegovina Kosovo* EU enlargement countries Western Balkans
  • 28 January 2020

    Cleaning up the Vardar river

    Vice-President Andrew Mcdowell, in a joint visit with European Council President Charles Michel, inspected a wastewater treatment plant, supported by the EIB. The plant is expected to improve water quality in the Vardar river, potentially improving access to cleaner water to 550 000 people in Skopje.

    Institutional Wastewater Water, wastewater management North Macedonia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Climate and environment
  • 4 July 2018

    Bacchus gets a boost in the Balkans

    The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia water system gets an overhaul that benefits everyone—including the country’s winemakers.

    Infrastructure Water Environment Water, wastewater management Western Balkans North Macedonia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Infrastructure Climate and environment
  • 26 April 2018

    How to succeed in a family business by really trying

    Two families break out on their own and turn their Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia SMEs into top national brands

    Institutional SMEs Partners Economic resilience Western Balkans Migration North Macedonia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans SMEs Global development

Get EIB support in North Macedonia

We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.

Small projects

Loans below €25m

Contact our local partners  

Large projects

Loans over €25m

Contact our local office  

Advisory services

Get various types of advisory and technical assistance

Contact our experts  

Local authority or large corporate

Contact our local office

Tel.  +352 43791
