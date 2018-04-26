The bakery had a simple wood-fired oven and in the beginning we could only bake around 500 loaves of bread per day”, he says. Today, Ilija manages a chain of over 20 large and 200 small bakeries across the country. His Bakery Dime has become a nationally recognized brand.

Loans funded by the European Investment Bank helped the Bakery Dime to grow and diversify, expanding to 202 employees from 82 in less than 10 years. Ilija and his bakery received three loans backed by the EIB worth EUR 1.45 million through the Macedonian Bank for Development Promotion (MBDP).

The EIB and the MBDP have so far cooperated on four operations aimed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as industrial investments in the fields of knowledge economy, energy, environmental protection and services. These loans total EUR 350 million. It’s significant, considering that almost 280,000 people work in more than 54,000 SMEs in the country.

The loans also support the Bank’s Economic Resilience Initiative objectives by investing in developing the private sector and stimulating growth and job creation. The Economic Resilience Initiative aims to make countries in the Western Balkans and the Middle East more resilient to shocks. The EIB is adding EUR 6 billion in lending that it believes will promote EUR 15 billion of investment by 2020.

‘Why should I buy wheat?’