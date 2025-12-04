How are EU firms adapting to climate change?

Firms face down climate risks

More than two-thirds of EU firms surveyed said they were feeling the impact of climate change, and had taken a financial hit from climate events such as droughts, flooding, wildfires and storms. More than one-fifth of firms said climate events were a “major impact” on their business. Southern European companies, particularly in Portugal, Spain and Romania, report more frequently that they are feeling the impact of extreme weather and other climate change effects.

While EU businesses are struggling with the direct consequences of climate change, only about half of them are investing to adapt to its consequences. The good news is that the share of firms investing in adaption has grown steadily in recent years, in Europe and in the United States. Large companies are more likely than smaller ones to invest in adaptation, 62% vs. 44%. Adaptation takes many forms, such as buying insurance to protect against climate-related losses. About one-quarter of EU and US businesses have bought insurance to protect themselves against climate events.