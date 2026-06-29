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        InvestEU

        We promote recovery, green growth, quality jobs and well-being across Europe through targeted investment that makes a difference at the national and the local level.

        EIB

        The InvestEU programme builds on the successful model of the Investment Plan for Europe, the Juncker Plan. It will bring together, under one roof, the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) and 13 other EU financial instruments available since the period 2014 – 2020.

        The InvestEU programme aims to give an additional boost to sustainable investment, innovation, social inclusion and job creation in Europe.

        The programme consists of three building blocks: the InvestEU Fund, the InvestEU Advisory Hub and the InvestEU Portal.

        The European Investment Bank Group, including the European Investment Fund, is the main implementing partner of the InvestEU programme.

          Final Recipients/Financial Intermediaries supported under InvestEU during 2025

        A programme by:

        EU Emblem
        European Commission

        InvestEU supports what is important to the European Union

        European Green Deal and just transition

        InvestEU contributes to the climate and environmental goals of the EU. At least 30% of the investment under the programme is dedicated to the objectives of the European Green Deal. In some sub-sections of the program, in other words the part for sustainable infrastructure, the share of climate and environment specific financing will go up to 60%. This will ensure that the EU develops into an even fairer and more prosperous society, with a modern, resource-efficient and competitive economy.  

        To facilitate the green transition of territories that currently rely on CO2-intensive industries, InvestEU contemplates a dedicated Just Transition Scheme. The scheme is part of the Just Transition Mechanism, which will avoid that carbon neutrality within the EU comes at disproportionate costs among regions.

        Find out more  
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        Digital society

        Digital technologies are profoundly impacting our economies and societies. Europe is well-positioned to capture the value of digital transformation, inclusively and sustainably, to the benefit for all Europeans.

        InvestEU is part of it. Digital solutions supported under the programme open up new opportunities for businesses, boost the development of trustworthy technology, but also contribute to achieving the green transition.

        Find out more  

        InvestEU Fund

        The InvestEU Fund combines EFSI and 13 other - formerly independently managed - EU financial instruments and is expected to stimulate more than €372 billion of public and private investment. An EU budget guarantee of €26.2 billion backs the investment of the European Investment Bank Group and other financial partners. The EIB Group has access to 75% of this guarantee and acts as the main implementing partner for the fund.

        We also partner with the European Commission to unlock investment on areas such as batteries, emerging climate technologies and health. Discover more about our partnerships.

        What does it finance?

        The InvestEU fund supports financing and investment operations across four EU policy priorities. The investment focuses on those areas where the EU can add the most value:

        Sustainable infrastructure

        Financing projects in sustainable energy, digital connectivity, transport, the circular economy, water, waste, other environment infrastructure and more.

        Research, innovation and digitalisation

        Financing projects in research and innovation, taking research results to the market, digitisation of industry, scaling up larger innovative companies, artificial intelligence and more.

        Small and medium-sized companies

        Facilitating access to finance for small and medium-sized companies (SMEs). This includes capital support for businesses that were negatively affected by the Covid-19 crisis. Within the EIB Group, the European Investment Fund implements the major share of InvestEU financing for smaller companies.

        Social investment and skills

        Financing projects in skills, education, training, social housing, schools, universities, hospitals, social innovation, healthcare, long-term care and accessibility, microfinance, social enterprise, integration of migrants, refugees and vulnerable people, and more.

        Highlighted stories

        • 2 February 2026

          Ancient roots, renewable future

          EIB Advisory helps Ústí nad Labem use a €43 million loan to boost energy efficiency and cut emissions

          InvestEU Advisory Hub Climate Advisory services InvestEU Energy efficiency Climate action Sustainability Czechia European Union Climate and environment Energy
        • 27 November 2025

          The innovation that stops enemies jamming our satellite communications

          French photonics pioneer Cailabs revolutionises Earth-to-space communications with lasers

          Venture capital & equity Satellites Digital and telecoms Venture debt Telecommunication Technology InvestEU Space France European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence
        • 3 July 2025

          How to finance affordable and sustainable housing

          Discover EIB funding models that close Europe’s affordable‑housing gap and cut energy bills

          Urban development Institutional Partnerships InvestEU Energy efficiency Affordable and sustainable housing Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) Mandates and partnerships Croatia Poland Czechia European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
        • 5 June 2025

          Bologna: A pioneer in inclusive urban planning

          Discover how Bologna is reshaping urban planning with gender-sensitive design, inclusive infrastructure, and sustainable development goals

          Infrastructure Urban development InvestEU Advisory Hub Advisory services InvestEU Diversity and gender Italy European Union Social infrastructure
        • 16 December 2024

          Technology without an expiry date

          Finland’s Swappie innovates smartphone refurbishing to cut carbon emissions, minimise e-waste and conserve critical raw materials

          Venture capital & equity Venture capital Venture debt Technology InvestEU Circular economy Germany Finland Estonia European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment
        • 4 June 2024

          Insect power

          European guarantees help Hungarian businesses like Agroloop grow, boosting innovation, employment, and digitalisation

          SMEs InvestEU Hungary European Union Agriculture and bioeconomy
        • 2 May 2024

          EU delivers: Renovating an historic university in Romania

          Târgu Mureş medical university renovates infrastructure and research labs to educate future doctors and develop research with EU backing

          Infrastructure InvestEU Advisory Hub Health and life sciences Advisory services InvestEU Education and training Romania European Union Social infrastructure
        • 2 May 2024

          EU delivers: Inland waterways for Lithuania

          A plan to revive Lithuania’s inland waterways with electric barges could cut CO2 emissions by 14 000 tonnes a year

          InvestEU Advisory Hub Transport Advisory services InvestEU Lithuania European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure
        • 24 January 2024

          Ever-increasing circles

          A Dutch circular economy fund backs recycling solutions for plastic’s impact on climate change and the environment

          Institutional InvestEU EIF Circular economy The Netherlands European Union Climate and environment
        More stories  

        How to get financing

        Under the InvestEU Fund, we provide direct and intermediated financing solutions for small and medium-sized companies, social or micro-enterprises and private and public project promoters that are deemed economically viable according to internationally accepted standards.

        SMALL AND MEDIUM-SIZED COMPANIES PUBLIC AND PRIVATE SECTOR
        WHO IS ELIGIBLE
        • Small mid-caps
        • Small and medium-sized companies
        • Social or micro-enterprises

        The eligible final recipients can be natural or legal persons established in an EU country or in a third eligible country.

          Discover more funding opportunities at the Access to EU finance portal.

        Are you a small or medium-sized company looking for finance?

        The European Investment Fund partners with local financial internediaries to provide small and medium-sized businesses and midcaps:

        • debt financing
        • venture capital
        • private equity and credit
        Get finance  
        Qredits
        WHO IS ELIGIBLE
        • Private entities such as special-purpose vehicles (SPV) or project companies, large corporates and mid-cap companies
        • Public sector entities (territorial or not) and public-sector type entities
        • Mixed entities, such as public–private partnership (PPPs) and private companies with a public purpose

        The eligible final recipients can be natural or legal persons established in an EU country or in a third eligible country.

        How to get financing?

        Contact the Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of InvestEU

        Contact us  

        InvestEU Advisory Hub

        The InvestEU Advisory Hub acts as the central entry point for promoters and intermediaries seeking financial advisory and technical assistance for the identification, preparation and development of investment projects across the Union.

        Managed by the European Commission, the InvestEU Advisory Hub provides advisory services in support of the four InvestEU policy priorities. The EIB remains the European Commission’s strategic partner, providing advisory support in all four areas as well as some cross-sectoral activities - including the continuation of the JASPERS programme and support for the Just Transition Mechanism.

        Find out more  

        IN FOCUS

        TechEU: Accelerating Europe’s innovation

        TechEU is the European Investment Bank Group’s platform dedicated to accelerating innovation across Europe. By linking innovators to the right mix of funding and expertise, we empower growth and help bring game-changing technologies to market.

        Connect with us  
        ©spainter_vfx/iStock

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