The Africa Investment Platform (AIP) is an EU regional blending facility that addresses critical funding gaps in Sub-Saharan Africa by promoting actions that foster economic activity in the region.

Financed under NDICI – Global Europe, the AIP aims to mobilise additional investment for key infrastructure projects and support to small businesses in the Sub-Saharan Africa. AIP contributes to the European Commission’s Global Gateway strategy and to building resilient societies to climate shocks and other crises.

