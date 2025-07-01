The Africa Investment Platform (AIP) is an EU regional blending facility that addresses critical funding gaps in Sub-Saharan Africa by promoting actions that foster economic activity in the region.
Financed under NDICI – Global Europe, the AIP aims to mobilise additional investment for key infrastructure projects and support to small businesses in the Sub-Saharan Africa. AIP contributes to the European Commission’s Global Gateway strategy and to building resilient societies to climate shocks and other crises.
Find out more about the Africa-EU Partnership and the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus
How it works
The AIP supports investments that contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Sub-Saharan Africa. The facility prioritises projects that are in line with the Global Gateway Investment Agenda in Sub-Saharan Africa with a special focus on infrastructure (digital, energy, transport), health, education and skills, as well as climate change and environment.
The facility pools grant resources from the EU budget to leverage financing from the EIB, partnering financial institutions and public and private investors.
The AIP can support clients with:
- investment grants,
- technical assistance,
- financial instruments such as: debt, equity and guarantees.
Who is eligible
The AIP can support projects that contribute to any of the following areas:
- Energy
- Environment
- Information and Communication Technologies
- Agriculture
- Private Sector Development
- Social development
- Transport
Geographic scope
The facility is available in the following countries:
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo Brazzaville, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Republic, Guinea Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
How to get support
Contact the EIB Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.
What is blending?
Blending involves the strategic use of a limited amount of grant resources to catalyse additional financing for development projects. Grants are often combined with loans, equity, beneficiary resources or other forms of financing, with the aim of de-risking projects and making them bankable. Blending allows partners to get the most out of their grant resources and enhance their overall development impact.
Our blending facilities
The European Investment Bank carries out global blending operations through four regional investment facilities and other thematic blending funds.