Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Africa Investment Platform

Supporting socio-economic development and poverty reduction.

The Africa Investment Platform (AIP) is an EU regional blending facility that addresses critical funding gaps in Sub-Saharan Africa by promoting actions that foster economic activity in the region.

Financed under NDICI – Global Europe, the AIP aims to mobilise additional investment for key infrastructure projects and support to small businesses in the Sub-Saharan Africa. AIP contributes to the European Commission’s Global Gateway strategy and to building resilient societies to climate shocks and other crises.

  Find out more about the Africa-EU Partnership and the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus

How it works

The AIP supports investments that contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Sub-Saharan Africa. The facility prioritises projects that are in line with the Global Gateway Investment Agenda in Sub-Saharan Africa with a special focus on infrastructure (digital, energy, transport), health, education and skills, as well as climate change and environment.

The facility pools grant resources from the EU budget to leverage financing from the EIB, partnering financial institutions and public and private investors.

The AIP can support clients with:

  • investment grants,
  • technical assistance,
  • financial instruments such as: debt, equity and guarantees.

Who is eligible

The AIP can support projects that contribute to any of the following areas:

  • Energy
  • Environment
  • Information and Communication Technologies
  • Agriculture
  • Private Sector Development
  • Social development
  • Transport

Geographic scope

The facility is available in the following countries:

Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo Brazzaville, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Republic, Guinea Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, MadagascarMalawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Highlighted stories

  •
    1 July 2025

    The power of connections in developing countries

    LeapFrog brings financial services, healthcare and clean energy for millions of people in Africa and Asia.

    Transport Health and life sciences Climate Nigeria India Ghana Indonesia Kenya Asia and the Pacific Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 26 November 2024

    Equity makes things happen

    From logistics in Southern Africa to offshore wind in East Asia, the European Investment Bank is making equity investments through impact funds whose projects are making a real difference.

    Venture capital & equity Equity funds Venture capital Transport Equity and fund investment Taiwan Mozambique South Africa Sub-Saharan Africa Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 25 October 2024

    A future of diversity

    A local bank in Mauritania offers loans to give female entrepreneurs and youth a better chance to run a business or get a job

    Social sustainability Youth Diversity and gender Migration Mauritania Sub-Saharan Africa
  • 15 October 2024

    Financing food security will yield high returns

    Hunger is a pressing global crisis that requires significant investment. Sustainable food systems address poverty and malnutrition, but also create jobs, boost economic growth, reduce gender inequality, enhance health and strengthen communities.

    Interviews Management committee Gelsomina VIGLIOTTI Zambia Madagascar Malawi Tunisia Uganda Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development
  • 1 October 2024

    Seeds for local growth

    EIB Global invests in Kenyan women’s businessesso they can weather economic shocks and grow

    Diversity and gender Sustainability Kenya Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
  • 5 September 2024

    Small-island solidarity and climate common sense

    The EU’s Global Gateway shows what meaningful support to small island states looks like, write EIB President Nadia Calviño and EU Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen.

    Oceans Interviews Environment Management committee Nadia Calviño Cape Verde Barbados Kiribati Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment
More stories  

How to get support

Contact the EIB Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.

Contact us  
European Union

NDICI – Global Europe

The Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument – Global Europe is the EU’s external financing instrument for the eradication of poverty and a more sustainable, prosperous, peaceful and stable world. NDICI – Global Europe covers the EU’s cooperation with all third countries, except for the pre-accession beneficiaries and overseas territories.

Find out more  

EIB Global

For more than 50 years, the EIB has been the European Union’s international development bank. Our key investments across the world help create stability, promote sustainable growth and fight climate change everywhere.

Find out more  

What is blending?

Blending involves the strategic use of a limited amount of grant resources to catalyse additional financing for development projects. Grants are often combined with loans, equity, beneficiary resources or other forms of financing, with the aim of de-risking projects and making them bankable. Blending allows partners to get the most out of their grant resources and enhance their overall development impact.

Our blending facilities

The European Investment Bank carries out global blending operations through four regional investment facilities and other thematic blending funds.

Learn more  