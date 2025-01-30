The EIB in Asia and Pacific

Overview

We have been active in the region since 1993.

Our role in the region is to support:

Climate change and environmental sustainability are at the heart of our activities in the region. Particularly in the Pacific, which has the highest percentage of the world’s small islands developing states, our role is to protect their vital infrastructure, livelihoods, food security, health and ecosystems.

In Asia and Pacific, we invest in a low-carbon emissions growth model while promoting connectivity with the EU and a fair business environment. To achieve an inclusive development and reduce poverty, we enhance access to finance to micro and small businesses, finance projects in the health, education, renewable energy and water sector.