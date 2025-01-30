The EIB in Asia and Pacific

Overview
We have been active in the region since 1993.
Our role in the region is to support:
- climate change mitigation and adaptation;
- female entrepreneurship;
- support for small and medium-sized companies and micro-enterprises
Climate change and environmental sustainability are at the heart of our activities in the region. Particularly in the Pacific, which has the highest percentage of the world’s small islands developing states, our role is to protect their vital infrastructure, livelihoods, food security, health and ecosystems.
In Asia and Pacific, we invest in a low-carbon emissions growth model while promoting connectivity with the EU and a fair business environment. To achieve an inclusive development and reduce poverty, we enhance access to finance to micro and small businesses, finance projects in the health, education, renewable energy and water sector.
Our activity in 2024
In line with the Global Gateway objectives, EIB supports the renewable energy sector and the expansion of digital and transportation connectivity across the two regions. Our projects make an impact by securing access to drinking water and clean energy for millions of households.
In 2024, the EIB signed over €1.3 billion loans to contribute to a sustainable and inclusive development.
Our stories in the region
We support projects that improve lives all over the world. Watch our videos and read our stories on how our work improves the quality of life in the region.
The power of connections in developing countries
LeapFrog brings financial services, healthcare and clean energy for millions of people in Africa and Asia.
Small-island solidarity and climate common sense
The EU’s Global Gateway shows what meaningful support to small island states looks like, write EIB President Nadia Calviño and EU Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen.
Women transforming the world
From Indian wrestlers to Indonesian menstruation campaigners, the stories behind award-winning reports on inspirational women in the Global South.
On the Ground | Supporting safe water in Fiji
We visit Fiji, one of the most populated island countries in the Pacific, where we are helping to build a new plant that will bring safe water to residents in the Greater Suva Area. Join us to learn about how EIB Global supports safe water, improved public health and a better future for Fiji.
Impact adaptation
Climate change is already forcing mass migration, particularly within developing countries. Adaptation – and finance for it – is crucial to protect people in the countries at risk
Stories of inspirational women
Women’s Solutions Reporting Award showcases journalists, documentarists who report on inspirational stories of women who make a difference in the global south
A leap forward for emerging markets
Investment fund helps millions to rise out of poverty, bringing healthcare to underserved communities and boosting local economies in Africa, Asia
A gateway to partnership
Global Gateway investments improve supply chains around the world and help developing countries fight climate change
Supporting safe and affordable green transport in India
As one of the largest climate lenders in the world, the EIB is committed to invest in projects that promote safe, affordable, and eco-friendly transportation.
Road to a better life
An upgrade to 1 400 km of rural roads across Laos brings quick access to markets, hospitals and schools. Mee’s story shows how a better road can change lives
What we offer
We offer a broad range of financial products and advisory services for public and private project to enhance growth and development in the region.
We work on several investment initiatives to maximise our local impact:
Asia Pacific Investment Facility
Supporting sustainable and just growth in Asia and the Pacific.
DEmand Side Management, Social Infrastructures and Renewable Energy Expansion (DESIREE)
*DESIREE fosters sustainable and inclusive growth while developing business models to provide climate-friendly and energy efficient solutions.
We work with donors to create trust funds and thus provide more in-depth support for local projects through technical assistance, grants and loan guarantees.
City Climate Finance Gap Fund
This fund provides early-stage project preparation support to cities in developing countries.
Financial Inclusion Fund
It aims to improve access to finance for small businesses and entrepreneurs in developing countries.
Green Hydrogen Fund
This fund provides strategic advice and capacity building to developing countries to help them prepare for decarbonising the industry sector.
International Climate Initiative Fund
This fund aims to catalyse investments for ambitious climate change mitigation and adaptation projects in developing and emerging countries.
Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform
This is a joint initiative with the Government of Luxembourg to mobilise and support investments in international climate finance.
Water Sector Fund
This fund aims to support the development of water projects in low- and lower-middle income countries.
We provide equity financing, primarily investing or co-investing along with funds focused on infrastructure, the environment, small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-size corporations.
Equity funds in Asia
We work with investment funds focused on promoting infrastructure, climate action and environmental sustainability in Asia.
Equity funds in the Pacific
We work with investment funds focused on promoting infrastructure, climate action and environmental sustainability in the Pacific.
Our partnerships
We are the European Union’s international development bank. We promote the EU's principles, values and objectives and contribute to stable growth in countries beyond Europe’s borders.
Global Gateway
As part of Team Europe we are supporting Global Gateway, a new European strategy to invest in sustainable, high-quality projects around the world that are good for people and the planet.
Under Global Gateway, EIB Global is tackling some of today’s most pressing challenges, from fighting climate change to accelerating the digital transition. EIB Global is well on track to facilitate at least a third of the €300 billion of investment that Global Gateway aims to mobilise by 2027.
This will help support projects that are focused on digitalisation, tackling climate change, clean energy, healthcare, education, as well as transport.
Team Europe
As part of Team Europe, the EIB has increased its development finance, especially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Team Europe is a global recovery package that combines resources from the European Union, Member States, and the EIB, and supports the most vulnerable countries and people most at risk around the world.
In line with Team Europe initiatives, our projects in the region are aimed at achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
To tackle challenges in the region, we work with various United Nations agencies and international financial institutions, such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the World Bank.
Under the Clean Oceans Initiative, we also cooperate with the French Agency for Development (AFD), the German Development Bank (KfW), the Italian Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and the Spanish promotional bank (ICO).
Our initiatives with KFW and AFD include, among others, the Mutual Reliance Initiative (MRI).
Our projects
