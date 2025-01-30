Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
The EIB in Asia and Pacific

Overview

We have been active in the region since 1993.

Our role in the region is to support:

Climate change and environmental sustainability are at the heart of our activities in the region. Particularly in the Pacific, which has the highest percentage of the world’s small islands developing states, our role is to protect their vital infrastructure, livelihoods, food security, health and ecosystems.

In Asia and Pacific, we invest in a low-carbon emissions growth model while promoting connectivity with the EU and a fair business environment. To achieve an inclusive development and reduce poverty, we enhance access to finance to micro and small businesses, finance projects in the health, education, renewable energy and water sector.

Read more  

Our activity in 2024

In line with the Global Gateway objectives, EIB supports the renewable energy sector and the expansion of digital and transportation connectivity across the two regions. Our projects make an impact by securing access to drinking water and clean energy for millions of households.

In 2024, the EIB signed over €1.3 billion loans to contribute to a sustainable and inclusive development.

Country overview

Find an overview of our impact by country. Additional country pages will follow.

Our stories in the region

We support projects that improve lives all over the world. Watch our videos and read our stories on how our work improves the quality of life in the region.

  •
    1 July 2025

    The power of connections in developing countries

    LeapFrog brings financial services, healthcare and clean energy for millions of people in Africa and Asia.

    Transport Health and life sciences Climate Nigeria India Ghana Indonesia Kenya Asia and the Pacific Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 5 September 2024

    Small-island solidarity and climate common sense

    The EU’s Global Gateway shows what meaningful support to small island states looks like, write EIB President Nadia Calviño and EU Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen.

    Oceans Interviews Environment Management committee Nadia Calviño Cape Verde Barbados Kiribati Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment
  • 8 August 2024

    Women transforming the world

    From Indian wrestlers to Indonesian menstruation campaigners, the stories behind award-winning reports on inspirational women in the Global South.

    Diversity and gender India Indonesia Congo (Democratic Republic) Asia and the Pacific Sub-Saharan Africa Global development
  • 19 July 2024

    On the Ground | Supporting safe water in Fiji

    We visit Fiji, one of the most populated island countries in the Pacific, where we are helping to build a new plant that will bring safe water to residents in the Greater Suva Area. Join us to learn about how EIB Global supports safe water, improved public health and a better future for Fiji.

    Water, wastewater management Fiji Asia and the Pacific Climate and environment
  • 4 December 2023

    Impact adaptation

    Climate change is already forcing mass migration, particularly within developing countries. Adaptation – and finance for it – is crucial to protect people in the countries at risk

    Social sustainability Fragility and conflict Climate Diversity and gender Adaptation Migration Zambia Nigeria Malawi Pakistan Jordan China Bangladesh Philippines Asia and the Pacific Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment
  • 30 October 2023

    Stories of inspirational women

    Women’s Solutions Reporting Award showcases journalists, documentarists who report on inspirational stories of women who make a difference in the global south

    Diversity and gender Argentina India Uganda Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Sub-Saharan Africa Global development
  • 3 October 2023

    A leap forward for emerging markets

    Investment fund helps millions to rise out of poverty, bringing healthcare to underserved communities and boosting local economies in Africa, Asia

    SMEs Health and life sciences Diversity and gender India Asia and the Pacific Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 2 June 2023

    A gateway to partnership

    Global Gateway investments improve supply chains around the world and help developing countries fight climate change

    Infrastructure China Asia and the Pacific Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment
  • 11 May 2023

    Supporting safe and affordable green transport in India

    As one of the largest climate lenders in the world, the EIB is committed to invest in projects that promote safe, affordable, and eco-friendly transportation.

    Urban development Mobility Transport Urban mobility Sustainable transport India Asia and the Pacific Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 3 May 2023

    Road to a better life

    An upgrade to 1 400 km of rural roads across Laos brings quick access to markets, hospitals and schools. Mee’s story shows how a better road can change lives

    Infrastructure Mobility Social sustainability Transport Fragility and conflict Diversity and gender Migration Lao People's Democratic Rep. Asia and the Pacific Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure

What we offer

We offer a broad range of financial products and advisory services for public and private project to enhance growth and development in the region.

Initiatives Trust funds Equity funds Advisory services

We work on several investment initiatives to maximise our local impact:

Asia Pacific Investment Facility

Supporting sustainable and just growth in Asia and the Pacific.

Find out more  

DEmand Side Management, Social Infrastructures and Renewable Energy Expansion (DESIREE)

*DESIREE fosters sustainable and inclusive growth while developing business models to provide climate-friendly and energy efficient solutions.

Find out more  

We work with donors to create trust funds and thus provide more in-depth support for local projects through technical assistance, grants and loan guarantees.

City Climate Finance Gap Fund

This fund provides early-stage project preparation support to cities in developing countries.

Find out more  

Financial Inclusion Fund

It aims to improve access to finance for small businesses and entrepreneurs in developing countries.

Find out more  

Green Hydrogen Fund

This fund provides strategic advice and capacity building to developing countries to help them prepare for decarbonising the industry sector.

Find out more  

International Climate Initiative Fund

This fund aims to catalyse investments for ambitious climate change mitigation and adaptation projects in developing and emerging countries.

Find out more  

Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform

This is a joint initiative with the Government of Luxembourg to mobilise and support investments in international climate finance.

Find out more  

Water Sector Fund

This fund aims to support the development of water projects in low- and lower-middle income countries.

Find out more  

We provide equity financing, primarily investing or co-investing along with funds focused on infrastructure, the environment, small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-size corporations.

Equity funds in Asia

We work with investment funds focused on promoting infrastructure, climate action and environmental sustainability in Asia.

Find out more  

Equity funds in the Pacific

We work with investment funds focused on promoting infrastructure, climate action and environmental sustainability in the Pacific.

Find out more  

Our experts provide advisory services and technical assistance to improve access to finance and facilitate investment for:

  • public authorities
  • financial intermediaries
  • microfinance institutions
  • final beneficiaries

We also offer expertise and technical assistance to support the design and structuring of low-carbon infrastructure projects in cities

Find out more about our advisory services  

Our partnerships

We work closely with the European Union and development partners to mobilise more development and climate finance, and to enhance our impact.
Working with the EU Working with development partners

We are the European Union’s international development bank. We promote the EU's principles, values and objectives and contribute to stable growth in countries beyond Europe’s borders.

European Commission

Global Gateway

As part of Team Europe we are supporting Global Gateway, a new European strategy to invest in sustainable, high-quality projects around the world that are good for people and the planet.

Under Global Gateway, EIB Global is tackling some of today’s most pressing challenges, from fighting climate change to accelerating the digital transition. EIB Global is well on track to facilitate at least a third of the €300 billion of investment that Global Gateway aims to mobilise by 2027.

This will help support projects that are focused on digitalisation, tackling climate change, clean energy, healthcare, education, as well as transport.

Team Europe

As part of Team Europe, the EIB has increased its development finance, especially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Team Europe is a global recovery package that combines resources from the European Union, Member States, and the EIB, and supports the most vulnerable countries and people most at risk around the world.

In line with Team Europe initiatives, our projects in the region are aimed at achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

To tackle challenges in the region, we work with various United Nations agencies and international financial institutions, such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the World Bank.

Under the Clean Oceans Initiative, we also cooperate with the French Agency for Development (AFD), the German Development Bank (KfW), the Italian Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and the Spanish promotional bank (ICO).

Our initiatives with KFW and AFD include, among others, the Mutual Reliance Initiative (MRI).

Our projects

Asia Pacific

Projects to be financed

Find out more  

Financed projects

Find out more  

Projects to be financed

Find out more  

Financed projects

Find out more  

Contact us

Local authority or large corporate

Contact us at our local offices:

Small businesses

For small projects (generally less than € 25m)

Contact our local partners

Media

Contact our press officers:

press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

General enquiries

Contact the Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.

Contact us
Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

Stay up to date

News
More news
Publications
More publications
Stories
More stories
Videos
More videos