India and the EIB

Our financing initiatives aim to support sustainable development, leading to tangible benefits for all Indians. We support India in delivering on its commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement, creating a partnership on climate action. We invest under the EU-India connectivity partnership and as a crucial implementing partner of the EU's Global Gateway initiative.
In India, we have focused on:
The EIB has been actively contributing to India's efforts towards climate action and promotion of renewable energy. Our funding has been instrumental in supporting projects that focus on generating affordable, clean and secure energy, while also prioritizing environmental sustainability.
We are committed to promoting a diverse range of renewable energy technologies, including conventional options such as onshore wind farms, hydropower, geothermal and solid biomass, as well as emerging technologies like offshore wind, photovoltaic, concentrated solar power and second-generation biofuels.
In addition, we fully support India's international initiatives, including the activities of the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.
We have made significant investments in urban rail mobility projects across major cities in India, including Lucknow, Bengaluru, Pune, Bhopal, Kanpur, and Agra. By providing funding for these climate-friendly transport solutions, we have improved mobility for millions of people by:
- Reducing travel time to workplaces and critical social services, such as hospitals and schools
- Offering targeted solutions that ensure the safety of women travellers and accessibility for people with reduced mobility
- Contributing to the reduction of greenhouse emissions from vehicles
- Creating affordable transport options for all
We have provided equity funds to small and medium-sized enterprises focusing on mitigating climate risks, promoting social development, job creation, and gender equality. With our support to the private sector, we aim to foster innovative solutions to tackle climate change.
We have supported research and development of vaccines in India. The vaccine development has also benefitted other regions, notably Sub-Saharan Africa. We also aided India’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic through donations that provided medical equipment and ambulance services, established emergency operation centres and bolstered awareness campaigns on COVID-19 immunisation in the country.
At a glance
1993
€ 5.51 bn
EIB activity in India by sector
