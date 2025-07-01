India and the EIB

The EIB has been actively contributing to India's efforts towards climate action and promotion of renewable energy. Our funding has been instrumental in supporting projects that focus on generating affordable, clean and secure energy, while also prioritizing environmental sustainability.

We are committed to promoting a diverse range of renewable energy technologies, including conventional options such as onshore wind farms, hydropower, geothermal and solid biomass, as well as emerging technologies like offshore wind, photovoltaic, concentrated solar power and second-generation biofuels.

In addition, we fully support India's international initiatives, including the activities of the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.