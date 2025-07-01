Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
India and the EIB

Since 1993, we have been supporting India’s evolving green ambitions by investing in sustainable urban transport and renewable energy.

Our financing initiatives aim to support sustainable development, leading to tangible benefits for all Indians. We support India in delivering on its commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement, creating a partnership on climate action. We invest under the EU-India connectivity partnership and as a crucial implementing partner of the EU's Global Gateway initiative.

In India, we have focused on:

Climate Action and Renewable Energy

The EIB has been actively contributing to India's efforts towards climate action and promotion of renewable energy. Our funding has been instrumental in supporting projects that focus on generating affordable, clean and secure energy, while also prioritizing environmental sustainability.

We are committed to promoting a diverse range of renewable energy technologies, including conventional options such as onshore wind farms, hydropower, geothermal and solid biomass, as well as emerging technologies like offshore wind, photovoltaic, concentrated solar power and second-generation biofuels.

In addition, we fully support India's international initiatives, including the activities of the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

Sustainable Transport

We have made significant investments in urban rail mobility projects across major cities in India, including Lucknow, Bengaluru, Pune, Bhopal, Kanpur, and Agra. By providing funding for these climate-friendly transport solutions, we have improved mobility for millions of people by:

  • Reducing travel time to workplaces and critical social services, such as hospitals and schools
  • Offering targeted solutions that ensure the safety of women travellers and accessibility for people with reduced mobility
  • Contributing to the reduction of greenhouse emissions from vehicles
  • Creating affordable transport options for all

  Learn more about the EIB's support for sustainable urban mobility in India

Private sector development

We have provided equity funds to small and medium-sized enterprises focusing on mitigating climate risks, promoting social development, job creation, and gender equality. With our support to the private sector, we aim to foster innovative solutions to tackle climate change.

Health

We have supported research and development of vaccines in India. The vaccine development has also benefitted other regions, notably Sub-Saharan Africa. We also aided India’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic through donations that provided medical equipment and ambulance services, established emergency operation centres and bolstered awareness campaigns on COVID-19 immunisation in the country.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in India.

1993

START OF OPERATIONS

26

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

5.51 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

EIB activity in India by sector

(since start of operations)

EIB stories in India

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves quality of life in India and beyond.
  • 1 July 2025

    The power of connections in developing countries

    LeapFrog brings financial services, healthcare and clean energy for millions of people in Africa and Asia.

    Transport Health and life sciences Climate Nigeria India Ghana Indonesia Kenya Asia and the Pacific Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 8 August 2024

    Women transforming the world

    From Indian wrestlers to Indonesian menstruation campaigners, the stories behind award-winning reports on inspirational women in the Global South.

    Diversity and gender India Indonesia Congo (Democratic Republic) Asia and the Pacific Sub-Saharan Africa Global development
  • 30 October 2023

    Stories of inspirational women

    Women’s Solutions Reporting Award showcases journalists, documentarists who report on inspirational stories of women who make a difference in the global south

    Diversity and gender Argentina India Uganda Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Sub-Saharan Africa Global development
  • 3 October 2023

    A leap forward for emerging markets

    Investment fund helps millions to rise out of poverty, bringing healthcare to underserved communities and boosting local economies in Africa, Asia

    SMEs Health and life sciences Diversity and gender India Asia and the Pacific Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 11 May 2023

    Supporting safe and affordable green transport in India

    As one of the largest climate lenders in the world, the EIB is committed to invest in projects that promote safe, affordable, and eco-friendly transportation.

    Urban development Mobility Transport Urban mobility Sustainable transport India Asia and the Pacific Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 9 November 2022

    These seeds work

    Private equity-backed Seedworks is helping rice farmers in India boost yields and incomes, while using less water and reducing carbon emissions.

    Water, wastewater management India Asia and the Pacific Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
  • 14 June 2022

    Think outside the gender box

    Gender equality jobs are just one part of the wider picture of fairness in finance and society—and it has a big role in business profitability, too

    Diversity and gender India Asia and the Pacific Climate and environment
  • 19 April 2022

    A drive to develop

    In developing countries transport drives economic growth and social inclusion. Here’s how transport projects help people live better lives around the world—and fight the emissions that fuel climate change

    A drive to develop

In developing countries transport drives economic growth and social inclusion. Here's how transport projects help people live better lives around the world—and fight the emissions that fuel climate change
  • 12 April 2022

    Heads above water

    In developing countries water sanitation is vital for health and economic growth. Here’s how water management and sanitation projects in communities around the globe improve the quality of life and protect against the impact of climate change

    Heads above water

In developing countries water sanitation is vital for health and economic growth. Here's how water management and sanitation projects in communities around the globe improve the quality of life and protect against the impact of climate change
  • 17 February 2022

    Bagging plastic and poverty

    rePurpose uses offsets to help deal with plastic waste helping the environment and fighting poverty in India

    SMEs Technology India Asia and the Pacific Digitalisation and technological innovation

Get EIB support in India

We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.

Large projects

Loans over €25m

Contact our local office  

Advisory services

Get various types of advisory and technical assistance

Contact our experts  

Contact us

Local authority or large corporate

Contact our local office

Media

Contact our press officer

Press office
Tel.  +352 43791
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

General enquiries

For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.
Contact the Information Desk

Tel. +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

 

