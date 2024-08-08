Friends since high school, Sreya Banerjee and Rudraneil Sengupta's paths have crossed many times over the years. But it was only when Sengupta published his book about India’s wrestlers, that they decided to collaborate on a television programme addressing gender inequalities in sport.

Wrestling in India is traditionally a male domain, with deep-rooted societal and religious barriers excluding women. Banerjee and Sengupta’s documentary A Battle for Rights and Recognition: India’s female fighters, dives into the highs and lows of women who have inspired a new generation of girls and are changing and challenging attitudes towards women in society.

Even today, it is difficult for women to get into wrestling in India. In many places, people say women should not even watch wrestling, let alone take part in it. Women wrestlers face violence and social ostracization.

“We wanted to understand how these women became elite-level athletes and Olympic medallists against all odds,” Sengupta said. “Some of these women come from parts of India where women have much lower levels of education, rights, and privileges than in the rest of the country. But they still managed to come out. So we wanted to find out how they did it, what they had to face and whose support they needed to get to this point.”

One of the wrestlers in the documentary is Antim. In Hindi, her name means ‘final’, because her parents did not want another female child. Antim is now one of India’s best hopes for a medal at the Paris Olympics.

As the documentary started filming, sexual harassment cases committed by the chief of the Indian wrestling federation came to light. This enabled Banerjee and Sengupta to cover the street protests and the first #MeToo movement in Indian sport.

“We need more media to invest in long-form formats that go beyond the headlines, especially for international and social issues,” Banerjee says. “It is important to tell stories where there is some hope and something positive coming out of it. Such stories can have a larger impact on society.”