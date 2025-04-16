The European Investment Bank is the bank of the European Union. We are the biggest multilateral financial institution in the world and one of the largest providers of finance for climate action.

Since 1958, the EIB has provided loans and expert advice for thousands of projects in over 160 countries.

We provide economic support to sectors that contribute significantly to growth, employment, regional cohesion and environmental sustainability in Europe and beyond. Learn more about our eight core strategic priorities.

Our activities focus on the following areas: