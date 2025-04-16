Search En menu en ClientConnect
The European Investment Bank is the bank of the European Union. We are the biggest multilateral financial institution in the world and one of the largest providers of finance for climate action.

Since 1958, the EIB has provided loans and expert advice for thousands of projects in over 160 countries.

We provide economic support to sectors that contribute significantly to growth, employment, regional cohesion and environmental sustainability in Europe and beyond. Learn more about our eight core strategic priorities.

Our activities focus on the following areas:

We have invested over a trillion euros around the world since 1959.

Explore our project map  

Climate and environmental sustainability

We finance climate action and environmental sustainability projects around the world to place the economy on a path to net zero.

Learn more  

Development finance

Through EIB Global, our dedicated arm, we invest around the world to create stability, promote sustainable growth and fight climate change.

More about EIB Global  

Innovation, digital and human capital

Our societies face challenges, such as the climate crisis, ever ageing and growing populations and dwindling resources. We help societies in their efforts to boost technological innovation and invest in their people, as a necessary solution to overcome these issues.

Learn more  

Sustainable energy and natural resources

We are a key player in developing the offshore wind sector and in establishing supply chains. We also support electricity network investments for transmission and distribution.

Learn more  

Sustainable cities and regions

We support projects that make life in urban areas more sustainable. We also promote safe, affordable, green and efficient urban transport around the world.

Learn more  

Small and medium-sized enterprises

Smaller companies are a driving force for economic development. Together with the European Investment Fund, we support businesses with a wide range of intermediated products.

Learn more  

Cohesion

The EU cohesion policy aims to bring about prosperity among all EU Member States. Our projects seek to address inequalities in all regions by providing job and education opportunities, access to public infrastructure and services, and a healthy and sustainable environment.

Learn more  

Social sustainability

Social sustainability is fundamental in everything we do. Equality, human dignity and support for fragile and vulnerable countries are central to our mission.

Learn more  

Solidarity with Ukraine

Following Russia's unjustified attack to Ukraine, we remain committed to supporting the country for its most urgent needs and its effort to reconstruct.

Learn more  

Our projects

From a breakthrough vaccine against COVID-19 to clean energy in Poland or safer drinking water in Lesotho, the European Investment Bank finances sustainable projects that have a positive impact on people and the planet.

We help finance large and small-scale investment projects that support EU policy objectives. 

Our results in 2024

In 2024, the EIB signed a total of €76.6 billion and EIF signed a total of €14.4 billion of financing. The EIB arm for global partnerships, EIB Global, signed €8 billion in new financing.

Almost half of EIB lending in the European Union was signed for projects in cohesion regions. A total of €50.7 billion of EIB lending, was signed in projects supporting climate action and environmental sustainability.

Find out about the EIB Group's 2024 key figures.

Global investment map

The EIB has invested in thousands of companies and projects, both across the EU and beyond, since 1959. Find out how much we invested in your country, see our financing as a percentage of a country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and filter the results by period and sector.

Explore the map  

Where we work

We operate both in the EU and around the world. Our global financial operations help create growth and opportunity on all continents.

 

Discover what we do in the:

Our project stories

    16 April 2025

    The sunny side of green energy

    Sunshine and wind, combined with vast reserves of critical minerals and an ambitious strategy, make Chile a potential renewable energy powerhouse.

    SMEs Wind energy Climate Decarbonisation Renewable energy Solar power Energy efficiency Energy transformation Chile Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment Energy
    From pollution to solution

    Estonia start-up UP Catalyst is using carbon capture tech to turn CO2 into graphite and carbon nanotubes, critical raw materials for the energy transition.

    Climate change Climate Climate action Critical raw materials Energy transformation Estonia European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy
    EIB Group key priorities: High-impact global investments

    The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that address the most pressing global challenges. In partnership with countries, multilateral organisations, philanthropic institutions and United Nations agencies, we help to build a sustainable future for Europe and the world.

    Global development
    Winning the gum game

    The cosmetics and food company Santis modernises factories and increases support for Moroccan farmers to better tap rising demand for carob gum.

    Agroindustry SMEs Morocco Southern Neighbourhood Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development
    Affordable in Paris

    A young couple gets an energy-efficient apartment close to work, paying less rent than most places in Paris. New apartments are backed by an EIB loan.

    Climate Energy efficiency France European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
    Water for Morocco - Zazia 's story

    Zazia, a wushu and kung fu trainer from Boufekrane, Morocco, faced a significant water scarcity problem that affected her gym. Clients were demotivated because they were unable to shower due to low water pressure. At home, the challenge extended beyond fetching water to its quality, as the water came from boreholes around the city. With the support of the European Investment Bank, Morocco's National Electricity and Drinking Water Company (ONEE) constructed a 13.5 km pipeline from Boufekrane to Meknes. Since it became operational in July 2021, Zazia and 30,000 residents now enjoy regular access to high-quality water.

    Water Water treatment Water, wastewater management Water security Morocco Southern Neighbourhood Global development Climate and environment
    The things we take for granted: A tech start-up space for Ena

    Ena founded her company, Metabelly, in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. She had recently returned from Australia, where she completed her PhD specializing in the study of the microbiome. Unable to find a job, she decided to start a company focused on microbiome analytics and prebiotic production. She has been growing and developing her business with the assistance of the newly opened Technology Park Split, a hub for tech entrepreneurs. The European Investment Bank supported the City of Split in creating this largest technology park in Croatia.

    Biotechnology Technology Diversity and gender Croatia European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation
    Security in every sector

    Europe can counter geopolitical threats by sticking to its values – even as it invests in sectors unconnected to defence, experts at the EIB Forum said

    Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union Security and defence Climate and environment Affordable and sustainable housing
    Reverse combustion

    German start-up INERATEC is decarbonising the aviation sector with sustainable jet-fuel made from green hydrogen, renewable energy—and the carbon dioxide that's causing climate change

    Electricity Transport Climate change Climate Decarbonisation Renewable energy Technology Emissions Sustainability Germany European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
    EIB Group key priorities: Agriculture and bioeconomy

    The needs of Europe’s agriculture and bioeconomy sectors are growing fast. For farmers and businesses, big and small, finance makes all the difference.

    Agriculture and bioeconomy
Read more on the EIB blog  