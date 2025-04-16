Climate and environmental sustainability
Innovation, digital and human capital
Sustainable energy and natural resources
Sustainable cities and regions
Small and medium-sized enterprises
Social sustainability
Solidarity with Ukraine
Our projects
From a breakthrough vaccine against COVID-19 to clean energy in Poland or safer drinking water in Lesotho, the European Investment Bank finances sustainable projects that have a positive impact on people and the planet.
We help finance large and small-scale investment projects that support EU policy objectives.
Our results in 2024
In 2024, the EIB signed a total of €76.6 billion and EIF signed a total of €14.4 billion of financing. The EIB arm for global partnerships, EIB Global, signed €8 billion in new financing.
Almost half of EIB lending in the European Union was signed for projects in cohesion regions. A total of €50.7 billion of EIB lending, was signed in projects supporting climate action and environmental sustainability.
Find out about the EIB Group's 2024 key figures.
Where we work
We operate both in the EU and around the world. Our global financial operations help create growth and opportunity on all continents.
Discover what we do in the:
Our project stories
-
The sunny side of green energy
Sunshine and wind, combined with vast reserves of critical minerals and an ambitious strategy, make Chile a potential renewable energy powerhouse.
-
From pollution to solution
Estonia start-up UP Catalyst is using carbon capture tech to turn CO2 into graphite and carbon nanotubes, critical raw materials for the energy transition.
-
EIB Group key priorities: High-impact global investments
The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that address the most pressing global challenges. In partnership with countries, multilateral organisations, philanthropic institutions and United Nations agencies, we help to build a sustainable future for Europe and the world.
-
Winning the gum game
The cosmetics and food company Santis modernises factories and increases support for Moroccan farmers to better tap rising demand for carob gum.
-
Affordable in Paris
A young couple gets an energy-efficient apartment close to work, paying less rent than most places in Paris. New apartments are backed by an EIB loan.
-
Water for Morocco - Zazia 's story
Zazia, a wushu and kung fu trainer from Boufekrane, Morocco, faced a significant water scarcity problem that affected her gym. Clients were demotivated because they were unable to shower due to low water pressure. At home, the challenge extended beyond fetching water to its quality, as the water came from boreholes around the city. With the support of the European Investment Bank, Morocco's National Electricity and Drinking Water Company (ONEE) constructed a 13.5 km pipeline from Boufekrane to Meknes. Since it became operational in July 2021, Zazia and 30,000 residents now enjoy regular access to high-quality water.
-
The things we take for granted: A tech start-up space for Ena
Ena founded her company, Metabelly, in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. She had recently returned from Australia, where she completed her PhD specializing in the study of the microbiome. Unable to find a job, she decided to start a company focused on microbiome analytics and prebiotic production. She has been growing and developing her business with the assistance of the newly opened Technology Park Split, a hub for tech entrepreneurs. The European Investment Bank supported the City of Split in creating this largest technology park in Croatia.
-
Security in every sector
Europe can counter geopolitical threats by sticking to its values – even as it invests in sectors unconnected to defence, experts at the EIB Forum said
-
Reverse combustion
German start-up INERATEC is decarbonising the aviation sector with sustainable jet-fuel made from green hydrogen, renewable energy—and the carbon dioxide that's causing climate change
-
EIB Group key priorities: Agriculture and bioeconomy
The needs of Europe’s agriculture and bioeconomy sectors are growing fast. For farmers and businesses, big and small, finance makes all the difference.