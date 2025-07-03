If there are so many people who need housing, why doesn't the market simply provide them with places to buy or rent at whatever price can be sustained? The difficulty of financing affordable housing comes down to one fundamental economic hurdle: building decent housing at prices people can afford is just not profitable enough for private developers. Building new homes has become too expensive, and the scarcity of sites means developers tend to focus on the higher end of the market where profits are highest. When you add the word “affordable” to the mix, you have what economists call a market gap—a need that the market just isn't filling.
“When we’re talking about ‘non-market’ housing, which is housing at below-market rates for citizens who cannot afford housing at market prices, then you depend on some kind of public support, because the business case for building such properties just doesn’t work without it,” says Gunnar Muent, a senior advisor at the European Investment Bank who's working on the response of the EU's financing arm to the housing crisis. "Without public support, such projects would be loss-making or barely profitable. The further away from the market price you go, the more public support you need."
Construction costs have increased dramatically—by as much as 48% between 2010 and 2023. Land prices in many regions have also surged sharply. Regulatory burdens have accumulated over decades, creating significant obstacles for anyone looking to build a new home. Administrative uncertainty further compounds these challenges. Developers must finance multiple projects simultaneously to ensure future construction pipelines, knowing that at any time progress could be stalled because of protests by neighbours, legal changes, or delays in obtaining building permits. "Every year there are just new regulations, new rules, new events that make things more difficult,” says Joël Schons, head of the European construction industry federation, FIEC. “If you continue to add new regulations every year, at a certain point, it becomes too much. It’s a lot of those uncertainties that also add to the price of housing. Somebody somewhere has to pay it."
And because so many are having to pay too much, or simply more than they can afford, we have a crisis, which is especially acute in cities and coastal towns. The European Union already has a number of instruments to support housing across Europe, but here are how some key EU institutions are trying to go further, with new approaches to financing and advisory work that targets the entire housing value chain.
The aim: to build more houses that people can actually afford.
Financing the housing value chain
The European Investment Bank Group’s Action Plan for Affordable and Sustainable Housing, launched in June, aims to support every link in the housing chain—from innovation in construction materials and techniques, to public housing authorities, municipalities, and financial intermediaries. The plan aims to increase annual financing for affordable and sustainable housing by 40% in 2025, from an average of €3 billion per year over the last five years, and to increase this even further from 2026 onwards. That would support the construction or renovation of over 1.3 million housing units over the five-year period starting 2026.
Lending to traditional clients for affordable housing projects will be stepped up – such as the recent loan to the Housing Finance Agency in Ireland or a loan recently approved by the Bank this June for affordable homes in Portugal. But a key element of the plan is to extend financing for affordable housing, which has so far been concentrated in countries with well-established affordable housing policy frameworks, to all 27 EU Member States. A good start is in Czechia, with deals such as the €60 million loan to Czech bank Česká spořitelna, signed in May 2025, to build more than 700 energy efficient, affordable apartments in Prague for public-sector workers squeezed out of the housing market. The Bank will also reach out to new clients, particularly private-sector housing providers, private banks, and innovative construction companies.
Another key feature of the Action Plan is that it allows the European Investment Bank to finance up to 75% of the project costs for investments that combine affordable and highly energy-efficient housing. That's quite a commitment, because typically the European Investment Bank only finances up to half the cost of a project. In specific justified cases, the European Investment Bank may also be able to combine EU and EIB funding to cover 100% of the project cost.
Fresh funding models: a new toolkit for affordable housing
“Housing problems are local problems,” says the European Investment Bank’s Muent. “Lack of supply is very often due to local factors—land availability, planning, etc. What we need is a financial toolbox with generic tools and instruments which can be tailored to local needs and then scaled at regional or national level to deliver hundreds of thousands of homes, not tens.”
To create just such an instrument, the European Investment Bank has been working with the European Commission's Directorate-General for Regional and Urban Policy on a new model financial instrument for affordable housing that national and regional authorities can use. This blueprint helps national and regional authorities, or public banks such as National Promotional Banks which often administer this kind of instrument, to channel existing public funds, including EU funds for poorer regions, into the housing sector in a way that encourages more private and public investment.
The key to the success of such financial instruments is that they allow for flexible combinations of loans and grants—for example, capital grants or interest-rate subsidies—to “de-risk” projects, making them more attractive to a wider range of investors, and to set the right mix of funding to meet local needs.
"The benefit of the financial instrument is that it introduces more favourable terms through the grant combination," says Emily Smith, a principal advisor at the European Investment Bank. "If the projects have viability issues, then there's the option to use some of the resource as a capital grant. You could channel some of it as an interest-rate subsidy, if you want to lower the cost of the financing. You could use capital rebate to reward the achievement of certain performance objectives by writing off part of the loan."
This flexible approach allows Member States to adapt the model to their specific needs and market conditions, recognising that housing markets vary significantly from country to country and even from region to region.
This model financial instrument for affordable housing also aligns with the European Commission's push to refocus its cohesion funds, which it reserves for economically disadvantaged parts of Europe, on pressing priorities such as housing. The Commission has also clarified other rules to ensure that its structural funds, which are available to all regions, can also be used for housing.
Policy and advisory support beyond funding
While public financial support is crucial to building affordable housing, simply throwing money at the problem won’t fix everything.
In many countries, insufficient policy frameworks, cumbersome regulations, or a lack of local expertise can be significant obstacles to investment, which is where the European Investment Bank’s advisory services step in.
"Perhaps the most important role of advisory is to help countries which don't have policy frameworks or don't have regulations on affordable housing to build those frameworks," says Gerry Muscat, who leads the European Investment Bank’s advisory services for housing. This is also a way to adapt and apply successful practices from countries like France, Austria and Netherlands which have been running successful affordable housing systems for decades. This European experience — “A real treasure trove which is unique in the world” —, says Muscat, can inspire housing finance systems both inside and outside the EU.
In November 2024, for example, the European Investment Bank signed an agreement with five Croatian cities – Zagreb, Rijeka, Split, Osijek, and Varaždin -- to develop local guidelines and identify best financing approaches for social and affordable homes.
The Bank’s advisory services are also working on innovative solutions in areas such as converting office buildings into housing and guidance for public private partnerships.
Urgent action, quick wins
Clearly there is political momentum behind a financial solution for the housing crisis. Last autumn, the European Commission appointed its first ever commissioner for housing, Dan Jørgensen, who is also responsible for energy policy. He is tasked with developing a European Affordable Housing Plan, and has appointed a task force which is working closely with the European Investment Bank. In April, the Commission issued a proposal to modernise EU cohesion policy and included affordable housing among five strategic priorities to which Member States and regions are encouraged to refocus their current programs.
The European Parliament has created a special committee to come up with recommendations to address the housing crisis. The committee has called for urgent action and quick wins, including:
- regulating short-term rentals
- focusing on housing for students and the elderly
- boosting new construction and renovation
- repurposing vacant units
- increasing EU funding
- mobilising private investment for affordable housing.
"I'm very optimistic,” says the industry confederation's Schons, “because I really hope that now everybody is getting the urgency and the problematic nature of housing for the European Union. I never felt this urgency from regulators before. I never felt they were seriously taking care of the housing problem. But now housing is finally getting a little of the attention it deserves.”
One‑stop shop: a direct line to housing solutions
To simplify access to its resources for housing projects, the European Investment Bank has established a "one-stop-shop" for housing.
What is the EIB’s one-stop-shop for housing?
A central point of contact for public authorities, housing providers, construction firms, and financial intermediaries seeking European Investment Bank financing or advice for housing.
How it works:
1. First contact: Clients bring their housing-related ideas to the European Investment Bank.
2. Expert team: Clients connect with a specialised team from the Bank’s Operations and Projects directorates.
3. Quick assessment and guided journey: After an initial review, and if the project is promising, a dedicated support unit steers the project to the right teams to take the project through the project cycle.
The dedicated web portal for affordable and sustainable housing, a key component, has already demonstrated its effectiveness, channelling numerous requests since its launch in February and forming a building block for a potential future Pan-European Platform for Affordable and Sustainable Housing in cooperation with the European Commission and other partners.
FAQ: how EU policies finance affordable housing
Cohesion policy plays a crucial role, with a long-standing tradition of supporting housing to make it more green, resilient, and affordable. As of late 2024, €7.5 billion of the EU budget was planned for housing in the 2021-2027 cohesion policy programmes, primarily supporting energy efficiency of housing stock and social housing for vulnerable groups. Furthermore, under the planned European Affordable Housing Plan, the Commission may further open the way for increased cohesion policy investments in affordable housing.
The Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) supports significant reforms and investments in housing across EU Member States. Its full implementation of social housing investments is estimated to lead to 147,000 new or renovated dwellings in the EU. RRF measures contribute to social and affordable housing, energy efficiency renovations (including for low-income and energy-poor families), and emergency or temporary housing for vulnerable groups.
Thanks to a €26.2 billion EU guarantee, the InvestEU Fund is expected to mobilise over €372 billion of additional investment across the EU, including in social, affordable, and sustainable housing. More than 10 InvestEU Implementing Partners, such as the EIB Group, are deploying or planning to deploy equity and debt products to help de-risk social and affordable housing under the Social Investment and Skills Window. The InvestEU Advisory Hub also supports housing, with advisory partners like the EIB, through its European Local ENergy Assistance (ELENA) initiative, helping local and regional authorities develop energy-efficient residential projects to facilitate investment in affordable, sustainable housing solutions.
Several EU initiatives aim to tackle energy poverty, which is closely linked to housing affordability. The Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) supports energy efficiency renovations for low-income families and those experiencing energy poverty. The LIFE Clean Energy Transition sub-programme supports actions to combat energy poverty and negative housing conditions and provides project development assistance for energy renovations in social and public housing. Furthermore, from 2026, the Social Climate Fund will be deployed to support the most vulnerable households facing energy poverty.
