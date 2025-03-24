Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Invested in housing

Read more
Read more

Housing demand outstrips supply, and incomes aren’t keeping up with property prices. Our in-depth content looks at the reasons behind the housing crisis and the innovations that may solve it. From quicker, more efficient and sustainable construction to artificial intelligence in design and financial solutions for an industry short of investment, Invested in Housing is a guide to a better home for all of us.

Why is there a housing crisis and how do we fix it?

High house prices are hurting young people, vulnerable groups and the European economy. Solutions to the housing crisis include expanding supply with faster and cheaper construction, more financing and less red tape

How innovation is improving construction

Here are the innovations that are already making housing more affordable and sustainable

Where climate change and your energy bills meet

Energy efficiency is important for beating climate change and it's the focus of major AI innovations. But the bottom line is that it cuts your energy bills, too

How to finance sustainable housing: Coming 3 July

Construction firms can't get the financing they need to fix the housing crisis. Here are the financial tools that are going to help fix the problem 

Why is there a housing crisis and how do we fix it?

Incomes are increasingly consumed by housing costs.

One solution to the housing crisis, one life saved

Read the full story of how to fix the housing crisis  
“We need to enhance the housing supply while also making better use of the stock we already have.”
Chiara Fratto

European Investment Bank housing economist

“Gropyus’s ambition is to really ease the problem of access to affordable and sustainable housing at scale. The more companies and the more parties involved in trying to accomplish that, the stronger European countries and the European Union will be.”
Markus Fuhrmann

Founder of Gropyus, Germany

How innovation is improving construction

New ideas are ever more important, particularly in a sector where innovation is uncommon.
Read the story of innovative construction  

Where climate change and your energy bills meet

If you’re wondering whether AI is a good thing, think of this: It’s lowering your energy bills.

Energy efficiency for a lower rent and affordable housing in Paris

Read how energy efficiency is transforming buildings  
“We go from two weeks of analysis using traditional methods… to a couple of hours of analysis per building using our current technology”
Emilio Sassine

Co-founder, Cedrus, France

“If housing is regarded as the highest level of financial risk, then we have a real problem.”
Joël Schons

Head of the working group on housing at FIEC, the European construction industry federation

How to finance sustainable housing

With a housing crisis affecting countries across Europe, it's clear that affordable, sustainable housing is urgently needed. But if construction companies can't get financing to build, where is that crucial housing going to come from? Here's a look at the financial tools that might open the market up and give us a chance to fix the problem. 

Finance and advice for your housing project

From small businesses and start-ups, to large corporations and local authorities, discover how we can help you.

Discover our solutions  

More stories on housing

  •
    24 March 2025

    Affordable in Paris

    A young couple gets an energy-efficient apartment close to work, paying less rent than most places in Paris. New apartments are backed by an EIB loan.

    Climate Energy efficiency France European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
  • 27 November 2024

    Lots of room to rent

    The availability of affordable housing in Vienna and other Austrian cities is no accident. It’s the result of a carefully designed 100-year old system.

    Infrastructure Urban development Energy efficiency Affordable and sustainable housing Sustainability Austria European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
  • 16 October 2024

    ‘I feel happy here’

    Affordable and sustainable housing in the north of Sweden will help a population growing because of investment in Skellefteå's green industries

    Infrastructure Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Sustainability Sweden European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 22 November 2024

    Rooms to grow

    Students in Cyprus struggle to find affordable housing. A Cypriot university and municipality are building modern, sustainable accommodation to tackle the issue

    Infrastructure Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Cyprus European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing