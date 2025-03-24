“We need to enhance the housing supply while also making better use of the stock we already have.”
High house prices are hurting young people, vulnerable groups and the European economy. Solutions to the housing crisis include expanding supply with faster and cheaper construction, more financing and less red tape
Here are the innovations that are already making housing more affordable and sustainable
Energy efficiency is important for beating climate change and it's the focus of major AI innovations. But the bottom line is that it cuts your energy bills, too
How to finance sustainable housing: Coming 3 July
Construction firms can't get the financing they need to fix the housing crisis. Here are the financial tools that are going to help fix the problem
More stories on housing
Affordable in Paris
A young couple gets an energy-efficient apartment close to work, paying less rent than most places in Paris. New apartments are backed by an EIB loan.
Lots of room to rent
The availability of affordable housing in Vienna and other Austrian cities is no accident. It’s the result of a carefully designed 100-year old system.
‘I feel happy here’
Affordable and sustainable housing in the north of Sweden will help a population growing because of investment in Skellefteå's green industries
Rooms to grow
Students in Cyprus struggle to find affordable housing. A Cypriot university and municipality are building modern, sustainable accommodation to tackle the issue