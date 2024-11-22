“For three months, I was commuting every day from Paphos to Limassol to attend classes and be able to continue my studies,” he says. “I had to do this because there weren’t many apartments available, or they were unaffordable for us students.”

Konstantinos Karseras wanted to move to Limassol to start his studies in multimedia and graphic arts at the Cyprus University of Technology . But the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns forced him to put a halt to his plan. By 2022, when the university reopened its doors, Konstantinos encountered an unexpected challenge — finding a place to stay in Limassol.

Konstantinos Karseras EIB

After months of searching, Konstantinos finally managed to find accommodation. However, hundreds of students who enrol at the university each year face the same problem. That is why the Cyprus University of Technology has decided to build affordable student housing and upgrade its campus facilities in the cities of Paphos and Limassol. The project is expected to provide more than 700 new student residences and expand the university’s academic, research, and sports facilities.

“With this initiative, we will accommodate one-third of our undergraduate students, reaching the highest dormitory availability among universities in Cyprus,” says Panayiotis Zaphiris, the university rector, who is collaborating closely with the students on the project.

The European Investment Bank signed a €125 million loan in 2024 to help the university and the municipality of Paphos with their ambitious projects, and ensure that the planned student lodgings are sustainable and meet the highest standards.

“The students are very pleased,” says Karseras, now serving as the student representative at the university’s board to help others facing the same challenge. “Having the university provide both accommodation and education is one of the most appealing aspects of pursuing higher education today.”