IASI UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY

The Project addresses a sub-optimal situation with regard to investments in higher education infrastructure in Romania. Public higher education has the nature of a public good for which the operator cannot capture sufficient financial benefits, justifying public intervention. The Project also addresses a market failure with regard to the financing of infrastructure for early-stage R&D activities performed in public higher education institutions. The markets fail to provide adequate funds for early-stage R&D because of the uncertainty inherent in these activities and because of knowledge spillovers, which reduce the appropriability of economic returns. The Project will create new space for teaching and research, will invest in modern educational equipment, and will provide modern accommodation and support infrastructure for students at University of Medicine and Pharmacy "Grigore T. Popa". These measures can be expected to increase the quality and relevance of higher education and research in Romania's North-East region and contribute to increasing the region's capacity to innovate. The Project also addresses the need for energy efficiency upgrades of several faculty buildings. EIB involvement is expected to crowd in further funding for University of Medicine and Pharmacy "Grigore T. Popa". The University benefitted from the support of the InvestEU Advisory for Social Infrastructure and Service (technical and financial advisory from internal experts and external consultants).