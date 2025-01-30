The EIB in the Southern Neighbourhood

We support:
- sustainable infrastructure (transport, water and energy)
- climate change mitigation and adaptation
- small and medium-sized companies, micro-enterprises, including female entrepreneurship
Our activity in 2024
Whether it is a new metro line in Cairo, a state-of-the-art university in Morocco or solar panels on school rooftops in Palestine, EIB Global works to improve the lives of millions of people in the region.
In 2024, the EIB signed over €1.5 billion loans to contribute to a sustainable and inclusive development, in line with the Global Gateway objectives.
Our stories in the region
We support projects that improve lives all over the world. Watch our videos and read our stories on how our work improves the quality of life in the region.
Winning the gum game
The cosmetics and food company Santis modernises factories and increases support for Moroccan farmers to better tap rising demand for carob gum.
Water for Morocco - Zazia 's story
Zazia, a wushu and kung fu trainer from Boufekrane, Morocco, faced a significant water scarcity problem that affected her gym. Clients were demotivated because they were unable to shower due to low water pressure. At home, the challenge extended beyond fetching water to its quality, as the water came from boreholes around the city. With the support of the European Investment Bank, Morocco's National Electricity and Drinking Water Company (ONEE) constructed a 13.5 km pipeline from Boufekrane to Meknes. Since it became operational in July 2021, Zazia and 30,000 residents now enjoy regular access to high-quality water.
Financing food security will yield high returns
Hunger is a pressing global crisis that requires significant investment. Sustainable food systems address poverty and malnutrition, but also create jobs, boost economic growth, reduce gender inequality, enhance health and strengthen communities.
‘Change the planet, change everything’
Solar power could become the main renewable source that ends our reliance on fossil fuels. Here are the innovations that will make it happen
A sweet deal
Spanish company creates jobs in Morocco’s growing chocolate market, with EU financial backing
EIB donation for humanitarian aid in Gaza
The European Investment Bank is donating €250,000 to offer emergency relief amidst the ongoing human tragedy in Gaza. The donation will support food, medical supplies, and specialist medical teams for children and families in need in Gaza.
Small businesses by the big river
Egypt sets its sights on a million new entrepreneurs, less congestion, and more electric transport – as well as better use of the water carried down the Nile
Urban awakening
With financing from the European Investment Bank, Tunisia sets out to develop neglected working-class districts and turn them into thriving urban communities
After the quake
Morocco invests in new education infrastructure and tackles social inequality in rural areas devastated by an earthquake
A pipeline to better lives
Environmental changes, a growing population and over-extraction of groundwater for agriculture are causing water shortages across Morocco
What we offer
We offer a broad range of financial products and advisory services for public and private project to enhance growth and development in the region.
We work on several investment initiatives to maximise our local impact:
EU Trade and Competitiveness Programme in Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Tunisia
Improving access to finance for SMEs remains one of the key challenges hindering inclusive and long-term growth in the region.
European Fund for Sustainable Development (EFSD) Guarantee
This guarantee instrument crowds in private investors, where viable business proposals meet social needs and where limited public funds can attract private money.
Mutual Reliance Initiative (MRI)
MRI allows promoters of investment projects in EU partner countries to benefit from a larger project finance capacity.
Neighbourhood Investment Platform (NIP)
NIP addresses critical funding gaps in the EU’s Southern and Eastern Neighbourhood.
Risk Capital Facility for the Southern Neighbourhood (RCF)
This facility provides access to equity and debt financing to SMEs in the region.
Urban Projects Finance Initiative (UPFI)
UPFI supports project promoters to prepare and finance urban development projects.
SME Access to Finance Initiative
This initiative aims to enhance access to finance for small and medium sized businesses (SMEs), as well as financial inclusion of underserved segments, such as start-ups or youth- and women-led businesses.
Economic Resilience Initiative (ERI)
ERI creates jobs and economic growth in the region by investing in key infrastructure and in private sector development. It also may help migration flows.
We work with donors to create trust funds and thus provide more in-depth support for local projects through technical assistance, grants and loan guarantees.
City Climate Finance Gap Fund
This fund offers technical and advisory services for climate action projects and supports cities in developing and emerging economies.
Economic Resilience Initiative Fund
This fund supports resilient and inclusive growth in the region.
FEMIP trust fund
This fund facilitates investments and addressing funding gaps in the region.
Financial Inclusion Fund
This fund improves access to finance for small businesses and entrepreneurs in developing countries worldwide.
Green Hydrogen Fund
This trust fund provides strategic advice and capacity building to developing countries to help them prepare for decarbonising the industry sector through green hydrogen.
International Climate Initiative Fund
This fund aims to catalyse investment for ambitious climate change mitigation and adaptation projects in developing and emerging countries.
Water Sector Fund
This fund aims to support the development of water projects in low- and lower-middle income countries.
Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform
The platform supports investment in international climate finance, focusing on climate change mitigation and adaptation.
We provide equity financing, primarily investing or co-investing along with funds focused on infrastructure, the environment, small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-size corporations.
Our partnerships
We work closely with the European Union and development partners to mobilise more development and climate finance, and to enhance our impact.
We are the European Union’s international development bank. We promote the EU's principles, values and objectives and contribute to stable growth in countries beyond Europe’s borders.
Global Gateway
As part of Team Europe we are supporting Global Gateway, a new European strategy to invest in sustainable, high-quality projects around the world that are good for people and the planet.
Under Global Gateway, EIB Global is tackling some of today’s most pressing challenges, from fighting climate change to accelerating the digital transition. EIB Global is well on track to facilitate at least a third of the €300 billion of investment that Global Gateway aims to mobilise by 2027.
This will help support projects that are focused on digitalisation, tackling climate change, clean energy, healthcare, education, as well as transport.
Team Europe
As part of Team Europe, the EIB has increased its development finance, especially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Team Europe is a global recovery package that combines resources from the European Union, Member States, and the EIB, and supports the most vulnerable countries and people most at risk around the world.
In line with Team Europe initiatives, our projects in the region are aimed at achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
To tackle challenges in the region, we work with various United Nations agencies and international financial institutions, such as, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the French Agency for Development (AFD), the German Development Bank (KfW) and the World Bank.
Under the Clean Oceans Initiative, we also cooperate with the French Agency for Development (AFD), the German Development Bank (KfW), the Italian Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and the Spanish promotional bank (ICO).
Our initiatives with KFW and AFD include, among others, the Mutual Reliance Initiative (MRI).
Our projects
We have financed projects that have had a positive impact on the lives of people in the region.
Projects to be financed
Financed projects
