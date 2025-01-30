The EIB in the Southern Neighbourhood

We have been active in the Southern Neighbourhood since 1978 to promote its socio-economic development, supporting the public and private sectors, investing in infrastructure, local businesses and creating jobs for young women and men.

We are one of the top lenders in the region that accelerate the green transition, in line with our Climate Bank Roadmap, while contributing towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Our joint efforts with partners on the ground help to tackle challenges in the region more efficiently.