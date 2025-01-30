Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
The EIB in the Southern Neighbourhood

We have been active in the Southern Neighbourhood since 1978 to promote its socio-economic development, supporting the public and private sectors, investing in infrastructure, local businesses and creating jobs for young women and men.

We are one of the top lenders in the region that accelerate the green transition, in line with our Climate Bank Roadmap, while contributing towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Our joint efforts with partners on the ground help to tackle challenges in the region more efficiently.

STATEMENT BY THE COUNCIL of the EU

9 August 2024: Israel/Palestine: Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the EU in support of the call by the Leaders of the US, Egypt and Qatar to conclude ceasefire and hostages release negotiations

We support:

Our activity in 2024

Whether it is a new metro line in Cairo, a state-of-the-art university in Morocco or solar panels on school rooftops in Palestine, EIB Global works to improve the lives of millions of people in the region.

In 2024, the EIB signed over €1.5 billion loans to contribute to a sustainable and inclusive development, in line with the Global Gateway objectives.

Country overview

Find an overview of our impact by country. Additional country pages will follow.

Our stories in the region

We support projects that improve lives all over the world. Watch our videos and read our stories on how our work improves the quality of life in the region.

    3 April 2025

    Winning the gum game

    The cosmetics and food company Santis modernises factories and increases support for Moroccan farmers to better tap rising demand for carob gum.

    Water for Morocco - Zazia 's story

    Zazia, a wushu and kung fu trainer from Boufekrane, Morocco, faced a significant water scarcity problem that affected her gym. Clients were demotivated because they were unable to shower due to low water pressure. At home, the challenge extended beyond fetching water to its quality, as the water came from boreholes around the city. With the support of the European Investment Bank, Morocco's National Electricity and Drinking Water Company (ONEE) constructed a 13.5 km pipeline from Boufekrane to Meknes. Since it became operational in July 2021, Zazia and 30,000 residents now enjoy regular access to high-quality water.

    Financing food security will yield high returns

    Hunger is a pressing global crisis that requires significant investment. Sustainable food systems address poverty and malnutrition, but also create jobs, boost economic growth, reduce gender inequality, enhance health and strengthen communities.

    ‘Change the planet, change everything’

    Solar power could become the main renewable source that ends our reliance on fossil fuels. Here are the innovations that will make it happen

    A sweet deal

    Spanish company creates jobs in Morocco’s growing chocolate market, with EU financial backing

    EIB donation for humanitarian aid in Gaza

    The European Investment Bank is donating €250,000 to offer emergency relief amidst the ongoing human tragedy in Gaza. The donation will support food, medical supplies, and specialist medical teams for children and families in need in Gaza.

    Small businesses by the big river

    Egypt sets its sights on a million new entrepreneurs, less congestion, and more electric transport – as well as better use of the water carried down the Nile

    Urban awakening

    With financing from the European Investment Bank, Tunisia sets out to develop neglected working-class districts and turn them into thriving urban communities

    After the quake

    Morocco invests in new education infrastructure and tackles social inequality in rural areas devastated by an earthquake

    A pipeline to better lives

    Environmental changes, a growing population and over-extraction of groundwater for agriculture are causing water shortages across Morocco

What we offer

We offer a broad range of financial products and advisory services for public and private project to enhance growth and development in the region.

Initiatives Trust funds Equity funds Advisory services

We work on several investment initiatives to maximise our local impact:

EU Trade and Competitiveness Programme in Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Tunisia

Improving access to finance for SMEs remains one of the key challenges hindering inclusive and long-term growth in the region.

Find out more  

European Fund for Sustainable Development (EFSD) Guarantee

This guarantee instrument crowds in private investors, where viable business proposals meet social needs and where limited public funds can attract private money.

Find out more  

Mutual Reliance Initiative (MRI)

MRI allows promoters of investment projects in EU partner countries to benefit from a larger project finance capacity.

 

Find out more  

Neighbourhood Investment Platform (NIP)

NIP addresses critical funding gaps in the EU’s Southern and Eastern Neighbourhood.
 

Find out more  

Risk Capital Facility for the Southern Neighbourhood (RCF)

This facility provides access to equity and debt financing to SMEs in the region.

Find out more  

Urban Projects Finance Initiative (UPFI)

UPFI supports project promoters to prepare and finance urban development projects.
 

Find out more  

SME Access to Finance Initiative

This initiative aims to enhance access to finance for small and medium sized businesses (SMEs), as well as financial inclusion of underserved segments, such as start-ups or youth- and women-led businesses.

Find out more  

Economic Resilience Initiative (ERI)

ERI creates jobs and economic growth in the region by investing in key infrastructure and in private sector development. It also may help migration flows.

Find out more  

We work with donors to create trust funds and thus provide more in-depth support for local projects through technical assistance, grants and loan guarantees.

City Climate Finance Gap Fund

This fund offers technical and advisory services for climate action projects and supports cities in developing and emerging economies.

Find out more  

Economic Resilience Initiative Fund

This fund supports resilient and inclusive growth in the region.
 

Find out more  

FEMIP trust fund

This fund facilitates investments and addressing funding gaps in the region.

 

Find out more  

Financial Inclusion Fund

This fund improves access to finance for small businesses and entrepreneurs in developing countries worldwide.

Find out more  

Green Hydrogen Fund

This trust fund provides strategic advice and capacity building to developing countries to help them prepare for decarbonising the industry sector through green hydrogen.

Find out more  

International Climate Initiative Fund

This fund aims to catalyse investment for ambitious climate change mitigation and adaptation projects in developing and emerging countries.

Find out more  

Water Sector Fund

This fund aims to support the development of water projects in low- and lower-middle income countries.

Find out more  

Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform

The platform supports investment in international climate finance, focusing on climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Find out more  

We provide equity financing, primarily investing or co-investing along with funds focused on infrastructure, the environment, small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-size corporations.

Find out more about the investment funds we work with  

Our experts provide advisory services and technical assistance to improve access to finance and facilitate investment for:

  • public authorities
  • financial intermediaries
  • microfinance institutions
  • final beneficiaries

We also offer expertise and technical assistance to support the design and structuring of low-carbon infrastructure projects in cities.

Find out more about our advisory services  
In focus

EIB’s Inclusive finance academy

Join us for our first series of the EIB’s Inclusive finance academy that focuses on how to support more vulnerable groups. Drawing on lessons learnt from the EIB’s TAFIR programme in the Middle East and North Africa, we have partnered with experts from the Frankfurt Business School of Finance and Management to explore how local microfinance institutions can better serve vulnerable communities across the globe.

Go to the academy  

Our partnerships

We work closely with the European Union and development partners to mobilise more development and climate finance, and to enhance our impact.

Working with the EU Working with development partners

We are the European Union’s international development bank. We promote the EU's principles, values and objectives and contribute to stable growth in countries beyond Europe’s borders.

European Commission

Global Gateway

As part of Team Europe we are supporting Global Gateway, a new European strategy to invest in sustainable, high-quality projects around the world that are good for people and the planet.

Under Global Gateway, EIB Global is tackling some of today’s most pressing challenges, from fighting climate change to accelerating the digital transition. EIB Global is well on track to facilitate at least a third of the €300 billion of investment that Global Gateway aims to mobilise by 2027.

This will help support projects that are focused on digitalisation, tackling climate change, clean energy, healthcare, education, as well as transport.

Team Europe

As part of Team Europe, the EIB has increased its development finance, especially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Team Europe is a global recovery package that combines resources from the European Union, Member States, and the EIB, and supports the most vulnerable countries and people most at risk around the world.

In line with Team Europe initiatives, our projects in the region are aimed at achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

To tackle challenges in the region, we work with various United Nations agencies and international financial institutions, such as, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the French Agency for Development (AFD), the German Development Bank (KfW) and the World Bank.

Under the Clean Oceans Initiative, we also cooperate with the French Agency for Development (AFD), the German Development Bank (KfW), the Italian Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and the Spanish promotional bank (ICO).

Our initiatives with KFW and AFD include, among others, the Mutual Reliance Initiative (MRI).

Our projects

We have financed projects that have had a positive impact on the lives of people in the region.

Projects to be financed

Find out more  

Financed projects

Find out more  

Contact us

Local authority or large corporate

Contact us at our local offices:

Small businesses

For small projects (generally less than € 25m)

Contact our local partners

Media

Contact our press officer:

press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

General enquiries

Contact the Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.

Contact us
Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

Stay up to date

