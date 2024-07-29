Palestine and the EIB

€250 000 European Investment Bank donation to support humanitarian efforts in Gaza
The EIB has donated € 250,000 to provide essential food, medical supplies, and medical assistance for children and families in need in Gaza.
At a glance
The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Palestine.
1995
€ 0.58 bn
EIB stories in Palestine
General stories speak louder than general policies. Discover how EIB activities have improved the quality of life in Palestine.
EIB donation for humanitarian aid in Gaza
The European Investment Bank is donating €250,000 to offer emergency relief amidst the ongoing human tragedy in Gaza. The donation will support food, medical supplies, and specialist medical teams for children and families in need in Gaza.
Harmonising microfinance
The Palestinian microfinance group Faten freed $8 million for the benefit of its small clients with technical assistance that harmonised its many loan covenants
The EIB opens a permanent office for Gaza and the West Bank
The European Investment Bank opens its first permanent office for the West Bank and Gaza to strengthen partnership and enhance cooperation. The bank supports electricity and water infrastructure and is unlocking €215 million for private business investment.
Give climate finance a chance
Environmental challenges impact chances for peace. That makes Palestinian climate finance crucial to the future of the Middle East. Here’s how to boost it.
Development Solutions: How to be sensitive
Half of the world’s poor live in fragile or conflict-affected countries. Where there is conflict, development solutions must break the cycle of fragility, if we are to end poverty
A life changing loan: The story of a Palestinian farmer
Meet Nasir Hassan Ibrahim Zubiedat, a Palestinian farmer whose life changed after taking a loan from the EU and its Bank to buy 3000 m2 of land and 30 date trees. Through the Southern Neighbourhood Microfinance Risk Capital Facility, the EU and its bank the EIB aim to provide access to finance to SMEs in Palestine in order to help people build their businesses, trigger economic growth and create jobs.
From refugee to food business owner
Hanan Ammash, resident of the Palestinian Ukba Al Jaber refugee camp, had a vision and started a project 3 years ago. Today, she is the owner of Palestinian Chef Products, a company which delivers fresh pizzas and other similar products to Palestinian schools, governmental and social organizations. Through the Southern Neighbourhood Microfinance Risk Capital Facility, the EU and its Bank aim to provide access to finance to SMEs in Palestine; in order to help people build their businesses, trigger economic growth and create jobs.
Palestinian school rooftops
6 months ago we signed a project to install solar panels on hundreds of Palestinian school rooftops. Today, we celebrate the inauguration of the project which will provide enough clean and reliable energy to power 16,000 houses across the West Bank.
New life for the Dead Sea
Israelis, Palestinians and Jordanians join to counter a regional water crisis and save the Dead Sea.
Climate action must rise above politics
In a year of elections, COP29 in Baku must refocus leaders on the urgent need to combat climate change and accelerate the green transition in both rich and poor nations.
