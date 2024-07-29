Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Palestine and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Palestine* since 1995. The Bank operates in Palestine in line with the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) and other EU bilateral agreements.

We have invested over €700 million to finance energywater and transport projects, including support for small businesses and the banking sector. 

Palestine also benefits from EIB support through the Economic Resilience Initiative (ERI). Under the ERI, we signed an $18 million loan agreement with the Palestine Investment Fund (PIF) to finance the installation of rooftop photovoltaic systems on 500 public schools in the West Bank.
This will generate 35 MW of clean energy – enough to power more than 16 000 houses across the West Bank and save 31 000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year.

Our financing improves the lives of Palestinian people by improving public services, economic conditions and access to affordable credit. In the private sector, we provide funding to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as well as microfinance and private equity funds.

The EIB helps make funding available for local SMEs through lines of credit to local banks or through risk-sharing instruments.

Furthermore, through the Risk Capital Facility, we support microfinance via Vitas and Faten, which help people obtain funds to start or maintain their own micro-business and overcome poverty.

* This designation shall not be construed as recognition of a State of Palestine and is without prejudice to the individual positions of the Member States on this issue.

Statement by the Council of the EU

18 January 2025: Israel/Palestine: Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the EU welcoming the ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza

Getty

€250 000 European Investment Bank donation to support humanitarian efforts in Gaza

The EIB has donated € 250,000 to provide essential food, medical supplies, and medical assistance for children and families in need in Gaza.

Find out more  

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Palestine.

1995

START OF OPERATIONS

25

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

0.58 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

10

LOCAL PARTNERS

EIB stories in Palestine

General stories speak louder than general policies. Discover how EIB activities have improved the quality of life in Palestine.

  •
    29 July 2024

    EIB donation for humanitarian aid in Gaza

    The European Investment Bank is donating €250,000 to offer emergency relief amidst the ongoing human tragedy in Gaza. The donation will support food, medical supplies, and specialist medical teams for children and families in need in Gaza.

    Social sustainability Fragility and conflict Diversity and gender Migration Palestine* Southern Neighbourhood Global development
  • 7 December 2022

    Harmonising microfinance

    The Palestinian microfinance group Faten freed $8 million for the benefit of its small clients with technical assistance that harmonised its many loan covenants

    SMEs Microfinance Palestine* Southern Neighbourhood
  • 23 May 2022

    The EIB opens a permanent office for Gaza and the West Bank

    The European Investment Bank opens its first permanent office for the West Bank and Gaza to strengthen partnership and enhance cooperation. The bank supports electricity and water infrastructure and is unlocking €215 million for private business investment.

    Infrastructure Electricity Palestine* Southern Neighbourhood Energy
  • 23 May 2022

    Give climate finance a chance

    Environmental challenges impact chances for peace. That makes Palestinian climate finance crucial to the future of the Middle East. Here’s how to boost it.

    Institutional Management committee Israel Palestine* Southern Neighbourhood Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 1 July 2020

    Development Solutions: How to be sensitive

    Half of the world’s poor live in fragile or conflict-affected countries. Where there is conflict, development solutions must break the cycle of fragility, if we are to end poverty

    Infrastructure Institutional Partners Economics SDG United Nations Impact Development solutions Ukraine Palestine* Mali Colombia Eastern Neighbourhood Latin America and the Caribbean Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa EU enlargement countries Global development
  • 30 September 2019

    A life changing loan: The story of a Palestinian farmer

    Meet Nasir Hassan Ibrahim Zubiedat, a Palestinian farmer whose life changed after taking a loan from the EU and its Bank to buy 3000 m2 of land and 30 date trees. Through the Southern Neighbourhood Microfinance Risk Capital Facility, the EU and its bank the EIB aim to provide access to finance to SMEs in Palestine in order to help people build their businesses, trigger economic growth and create jobs.

    SMEs Palestine* Southern Neighbourhood
  • 27 September 2019

    From refugee to food business owner

    Hanan Ammash, resident of the Palestinian Ukba Al Jaber refugee camp, had a vision and started a project 3 years ago. Today, she is the owner of Palestinian Chef Products, a company which delivers fresh pizzas and other similar products to Palestinian schools, governmental and social organizations. Through the Southern Neighbourhood Microfinance Risk Capital Facility, the EU and its Bank aim to provide access to finance to SMEs in Palestine; in order to help people build their businesses, trigger economic growth and create jobs.

    Palestine* Southern Neighbourhood
  • 24 September 2019

    Palestinian school rooftops

    6 months ago we signed a project to install solar panels on hundreds of Palestinian school rooftops. Today, we celebrate the inauguration of the project which will provide enough clean and reliable energy to power 16,000 houses across the West Bank.

    Palestine* Southern Neighbourhood Energy
  • 19 September 2017

    New life for the Dead Sea

    Israelis, Palestinians and Jordanians join to counter a regional water crisis and save the Dead Sea.

    Water Wastewater Water, wastewater management Water security Migration Israel Jordan Palestine* Southern Neighbourhood Climate Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment
  • 12 November 2024

    Climate action must rise above politics

    In a year of elections, COP29 in Baku must refocus leaders on the urgent need to combat climate change and accelerate the green transition in both rich and poor nations.

Get EIB support in Palestine

We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.

Do you need a loan to finance your project?

If you are a public authority and need a loan over €25m
Contact our headquarters

If you need a loan below €25m
Contact our local partners

Do you have a question?

For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB
Contact the Information Desk

Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

Are you a journalist?

Contact our press officer

Press office
Tel.  +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

