Palestine and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Palestine* since 1995. The Bank operates in Palestine in line with the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) and other EU bilateral agreements.

We have invested over €700 million to finance energy, water and transport projects, including support for small businesses and the banking sector.

Palestine also benefits from EIB support through the Economic Resilience Initiative (ERI). Under the ERI, we signed an $18 million loan agreement with the Palestine Investment Fund (PIF) to finance the installation of rooftop photovoltaic systems on 500 public schools in the West Bank.

This will generate 35 MW of clean energy – enough to power more than 16 000 houses across the West Bank and save 31 000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year.