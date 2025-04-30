Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Evaluation

Accountable for the past, learning for the future

In focus

The evaluation function conducts independent evaluations of the EIB Group’s activities. It helps the EIB Group be accountable to its stakeholders and draw lessons on how to continuously improve its work, thereby contributing to a culture of learning and evidence-based decision-making.

Evaluation of the EIB Group Strategy on Gender Equality and Women’s Economic Empowerment
The EIB's use of framework loans in addressing disasters and emergencies
Evaluation of EIB support for agriculture and bioeconomy outside the EU (from 2014 to 2023)
Evaluation of EIB Group debt support for small businesses and mid-caps

Explore our recent evaluations

Recent evaluation publications
All evaluation products

Evaluation conference 2023

Picking up the pace: Evaluation in a rapidly changing world

Attended by around 200 on-site and online members of the European and international evaluation community, the event focused on the evolving role of evaluation in preparing for an uncertain future. Discussions emphasized strategic foresight and how evaluation functions can adapt to a rapidly changing environment.

Rewatch the event  

Blog stories

Should I stay or should I go?

How to decide whether on-site or online interviews are best when conducting an evaluation.

Read more  
1 April 2022

Mind the gap

Our evaluator explains how the important decision-making tool, a systematic review, works and what an evidence gap map can tell you about how to proceed with your project

Infrastructure Climate and environment Energy
12 November 2021

Adapting to climate change

The EU bank boosts investments that help counter the impact of global warming, building on the recommendations of the independent evaluation of its support for climate adaptation

Climate Adaptation Climate and environment
9 July 2021

Investment firepower

A report by the EIB Group’s Evaluation division finds that the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) helped plug investment gaps in Europe created by the financial crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

InvestEU EFSI impact

About us

WHAT WE DO PRINCIPLES
custom-preview

Evaluation at the EIB Group

The Evaluation function conducts independent evaluations of the EIB Group’s activities:

  • We assess the relevance and performance of EIB and EIF interventions, and identify what works and what doesn’t.
  • Our evaluations draw lessons and issue recommendations to support the EIB Group’s continuous improvement.
  • We promote accountability towards the EIB Group’s stakeholders and provide independent and credible evidence to inform decision making.
  • As the evaluation function of the EIB Group, we also aim to promote evaluation as a public good in Europe and beyond.

We operate independently from the EIB Group’s operations. Our reports are submitted, without change and without delay, to the EIB and/or EIF Board(s) of Directors, after being discussed by the EIB Management Committee and/or the EIF Chief Executive.

More about us  

Utility

We aim to ensure our evaluations are relevant, timely, and accessible to support organisational learning, decision-making and accountability.

Credibility

Our evaluations are conducted according to internationally recognized good practices and quality standards, as reflected in the EIB Group Evaluation Policy.

Independence

Our institutional set up ensures our organisational and behavioural independence, freedom from outside interference, and avoidance of conflict of interest.

Cooperation

We interact continuously with stakeholders within and outside the Bank to ensure the information we collect is comprehensive and valid, that our findings are understood, and that our conclusions and recommendations are relevant, useful and timely.

Evaluation Activity Report 2024 and Work Programme 2025-2027

The EIB Group’s evaluation function promotes accountability through evidence-based assessments of the Group’s performance and results. The activity report provides an account of the evaluation function’s activities in 2024, including completed and ongoing evaluations, and activities undertaken to foster a culture of learning.

Find out more  

The EIB Group Evaluation Policy

Evaluation is indispensable for an institution carrying out a public mandate, such as the EIB Group. It ensures the institution remains accountable and learns from experience, to continuously improve its work.

Find out more  

Have a question?

Contact the independent evaluation team at evaluation@eib.org