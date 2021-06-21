Description

The Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) was established in 2010 to finance technical assistance operations and support the European Investment Bank's (EIB) lending operations in Eastern Partnership countries. As of 2020, the trust fund had mainly financed project identification and preparation activities, and support to project implementation.

The evaluation was undertaken at the request of the trust fund’s contributors, ten years after its establishment. It looks at the trust fund’s performance, particularly at what the technical assistance operations have achieved. It also touches upon the relationship between the EIB and the trust fund’s contributors. The report puts forward a set of recommendations to help to improve the trust fund’s performance, as well as reporting from the EIB to the contributors.