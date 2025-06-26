Publications

Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
EIB Investment Report 2024/2025

Innovation, integration and simplification in Europe

The European Union must solidify its position as a global leader in technology, innovation and clean energy. By addressing key challenges and leveraging existing strengths, Europe can enhance its competitiveness, foster economic growth and show the world how to successfully transition to green energy.

Find out more  

Highlights

26 June 2025

Shock waves from turbulent times: How EU businesses recalibrate supply chains

This report, based on the Supply Chain Survey and the EIB Investment Survey, lays out firms’ reactions to trade shocks and offers key strategic insights to inform policymakers and firms.

30 January 2025

Priorities for prosperity: The EIB Group 2024 Activity Report

Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, and technological and social progress in individual Member States, across the whole European Union and around the world. This report highlights projects that encapsulate our work in each of these priorities.

7 May 2025

Financial Report 2024

In 2024, the Bank’s lending signatures amounted to €76.6 billion. This report includes the 2024 financial statements and audit reports for the EIB and the EIB Group.

