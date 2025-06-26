The EIB publishes a wide range of reports, studies and brochures aimed at professionals and the general public. All publications are free of charge in their digital formats: PDF, e-book or online. A limited number of print publications can be ordered free of charge from the Publications Office of the European Union.
Highlights
Shock waves from turbulent times: How EU businesses recalibrate supply chains
This report, based on the Supply Chain Survey and the EIB Investment Survey, lays out firms’ reactions to trade shocks and offers key strategic insights to inform policymakers and firms.
Priorities for prosperity: The EIB Group 2024 Activity Report
Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, and technological and social progress in individual Member States, across the whole European Union and around the world. This report highlights projects that encapsulate our work in each of these priorities.
Financial Report 2024
In 2024, the Bank’s lending signatures amounted to €76.6 billion. This report includes the 2024 financial statements and audit reports for the EIB and the EIB Group.
Get the EIB Publication update
Sign up to the EIB Publication update to receive a monthly selection of our publications.