Recovery and Resilience Facility and financial instruments

The Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) is an EU flagship initiative with the purpose of mitigating the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It aims to make European economies and societies more sustainable, resilient and better prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the green and digital transformation.

Similar to the shared management funds, EU Member States may invest RRF funds into eligible projects through financial instruments. The implementation of these instruments can be entrusted to the European Investment Bank Group. In addition to managing the RRF resources on behalf of EU Member States, the EIB Group may offer further financing and dedicated advisory support.

RRF financing is recorded in EU Member States, including those that have not directly entrusted resources to the EIB Group, because it also stems from multi-country financial instruments that support projects across several Member States.