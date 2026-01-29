Recovery and Resilience Facility and financial instruments

The Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) is an EU flagship initiative with the purpose of mitigating the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It aims to make European economies and societies more sustainable, resilient and better prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the green and digital transformation.
Similar to the shared management funds, EU Member States may invest RRF funds into eligible projects through financial instruments. The implementation of these instruments can be entrusted to the European Investment Bank Group. In addition to managing the RRF resources on behalf of EU Member States, the EIB Group may offer further financing and dedicated advisory support.
RRF financing is recorded in EU Member States, including those that have not directly entrusted resources to the EIB Group, because it also stems from multi-country financial instruments that support projects across several Member States.
What is eligible
Green transition
Digital transformation
Social and territorial cohesion
Smart, sustainable and inclusive growth
Health and economic, social and institutional resilience
Policies for Next Generation
What we offer
Financial instruments deployed by the EIB provide support to final recipients through:
- direct lending, or
- via financial intermediaries
Final recipients can benefit from support through financial intermediaries in the form of:
- Loans
- Guarantees
- Quasi-equity and/or direct equity
Check the active EIB financial instruments in your country, to discover if your project is eligible for financing.
In combination with financial instruments, financing from EIB own resources could be provided to final recipients. This additional support could be for example through investment loans to eligible public or private promoters, and intermediated loans to financial intermediaries.
Eligible financial intermediaries include banks, financial institutions, investment funds (including special purpose entities), fund managers or other financial intermediaries, public or private. The selected financial intermediaries can receive financing from the established instrument in the form of:
- Loans to support working capital and investments promoted by eligible projects/final recipients
- Guarantees designed to lower repayment risk
- Equity investments, mainly through funds to support the growth of companies
Interested financial intermediaries can participate in the programme via on-going calls for expression of interest.
In combination with financial instruments, financing from EIB own resources could be provided to final recipients. This additional support could be for example through investment loans to eligible public or private promoters, and intermediated loans to financial intermediaries.