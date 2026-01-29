Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Gender equality and women’s economic empowerment

Through its operations, the EIB promotes gender equality and women’s economic empowerment and works towards a sustainable and equitable world.

Equality between women and men is one of the European Union’s founding values and a key objective of the Sustainable Development Goals. As the EU's lending arm, we are committed to delivering projects that benefit all communities equally. Our duty is to ensure that women and men have equal access to our projects.

Gender norms have hindered women from realising their full potential. We aim to empower women by recognising their leadership capabilities and providing them with financial tools.

We are committed to support projects and investments that empower women worldwide, in line with our Gender Action Plan. The EIB's Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-25 commits us to invest strategically in projects that promote environmental sustainability, the green transition, and gender equality simultaneously.

The EIB was the first multilateral development bank to adopt the 2X Challenge criteria, which promotes gender lens investment in low and middle-income countries. We also helped establish 2X Global, an organisation that brings together investors and intermediaries to promote gender lens investing across developed and emerging economies.

Women-led enterprises

Surveys such as the EIB Investment Survey and the EBRD-EIB-World Bank Group Enterprise Survey show that supporting female-led businesses can have positive economic, social, and environmental impacts. By supporting these businesses, we can increase female labour force participation and reduce poverty risks. 

Read more about our research  

Supporting climate action with a gender lens

The EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap defines the provision of gender-responsive climate finance as a thematic priority area for the EIB. It commits to invest more strategically in projects that simultaneously support the green transition, environmental sustainability and gender equality.

We invest in projects that enable women to actively tackle the effects of climate change, such as backing female-led climate funds and women entrepreneurs. We ensure that women have access to low-carbon infrastructure and services while tackling deep-rooted gender inequalities. Additionally, the EIB supports its clients to set targets for women’s employment and leadership opportunities in their climate projects through advisory and technical assistance.

We have also adopted a set of Environmental and Social standards to notably address inequalities and other factors contributing to vulnerability, marginalisation and/or discrimination in an EIB project. Standard 7 promotes gender equality as a basic human right crucial for sustainable development by outlining the promoter’s responsibilities for assessing, managing and monitoring project impacts, risks and opportunities related to vulnerable persons/groups.

We partnered with the UK's development finance institution (BII) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to lead an initiative called the 2X Climate Finance Taskforce within 2X Global. The goal was to use gender-smart investments to support climate action. In 2021, we launched a toolkit called The 2x Gender-Smart Climate Finance Guide at COP26 to help identify investment opportunities that benefit both gender equality and climate goals.

Designing infrastructure with women’s needs in mind

The EIB is making changes to how infrastructure is planned and delivered by ensuring that design serves the needs of both men and women equally. This helps create jobs and boost women’s income, leading to more stable local economies.

Women remain significantly underrepresented in the transport sector, highlighting the need for targeted action. A new report examines these barriers and ways to close the gender gap.

To support the EU Gender Strategy and Sustainable Development Goals, We have created a Gender and Social Advisory Initiative. This initiative ensures that new infrastructure projects benefit women and make urban infrastructure accessible to all.

Download the Gender Overview  

EIB Group impact in 2025

€3 billion

to support women’s economic empowerment and gender equality across key sectors

104 operations

financed to advance gender equality and women’s economic empowerment

Our strategy

The EIB Group has a Strategy on Gender Equality and Women’s Economic Empowerment and a Gender Action Plan. The Bank aims to embed gender equality and, in particular women’s economic empowerment in the EIB’s business model.

 

The strategy applies to EIB’s activities worldwide and focuses on three thematic areas of action:
Protect Impact Invest

Protect: We develop procedures and tools to uphold the right of girls and women. We achieve this by identifying and mitigating gender-specific risks, such as violence and harassment.

Safety for women is an important issue on big infrastructure projects like the metro in Bangalore. Built with the need of women in mind, this metro dedicated two cars on each train exclusively to female passengers, which is vital when the line is packed.

Explore gender best practices in public transport  
custom-preview
custom-preview

Impact: We analyse our investment choices from a gender perspective and support clients in designing gender-responsive projects. We back projects involving services and products that contribute to gender equality and more opportunities for women.

Roads are vital for creating growth for societies. The European Union and the EIB supported the Lao government in rehabilitating 1 400 kilometres of unpaved roads in six of the country's provinces.

Thanks to this project, women can now move safely and comfortably from one place to another.

Discover our Chance for Change series  

Invest: We support projects that support women. We achieve this by financing women entrepreneurs and prioritising women-led companies, thereby creating quality jobs for women and enhancing their access to capital and credit. We also offer EIB clients technical assistance and other incentives that enhance gender equality.

We support funds such as Alitheia IDF which invests in and grows small and medium-sized enterprises led by gender-diverse teams to achieve solid financial returns and tangible social impact in Africa.

Read the story  

Women Climate Leaders Network

Globally, women bear a disproportionate burden of the impact of climate change. The EIB Group has established the Women Climate Leaders Network to leverage women's leadership in the areas of climate action, environment, and sustainability.

The network gathers women leaders from EU’s private sector who have showcased exceptional drive for climate action. 

Find out more  

Women’s Solutions Reporting Award

The EIB has partnered with One World Media to support the Women’s Solutions Reporting Award to celebrate excellence in media coverage of stories that explore women’s solutions in the global south.

The award recognises empowering stories of girls and women who successfully tackled challenges faced by women and society at large.

Find out more  

The 2X Challenge

Women-owned small businesses face a significant shortfall in access to credit despite having lower non-performing loan rates than men. Bridging the gender gap represents a substantial economic opportunity that could significantly boost global GDP. The 2X Challenge calls for the G7 and other development finance institutions to collectively support women’s economic empowerment in developing countries.

We are the first multilateral development bank to have adopted the global 2X Challenge gender criteria, and we contributed to the creation of 2X Global, a global membership and gender-lens field-building organisation for investors.

Watch EIB Group President Nadia Calviño and 2X Global CEO Jessica Espinoza discuss how our organisations work together and in the wider finance ecosystem to mobilise capital at scale for the economic empowerment of women and girls globally in the documentary TV series 'Empowered with Meg Ryan'.

Find out more  
custom-preview
Getty Images

African Women Rising Initiative

The African Women Rising Initiative is a €2 million technical assistance programme that supports financial services tailored to the needs of women entrepreneurs in Côte d’Ivoire, Rwanda, Senegal and Uganda.

Download the factsheet  

In the spotlight

We embed gender equality in all our operations. Discover our stories that shine a light on women around the world.
  • 22 January 2026

    A breath of fresh air in African kitchens

    European Investment Bank helps BURN distribute safe cookers and promote gender equality in Africa.

    Climate Diversity and gender Emissions Sustainability Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment
  • 11 December 2025

    Bond to back women pharmacists in Spain

    First intermediated financing in the EU dedicated to women entrepreneurs benefits women pharmacists or pharmacies employing mostly women across Spain

    Employment Institutional SMEs Health and life sciences EIB policies Diversity and gender Finance Spain European Union Capital Markets Union Social infrastructure
  • 25 November 2025

    Nadia Calviño featured on 'Empowered Hosted by Meg Ryan'

    Empowered Hosted by Meg Ryan is a critically acclaimed educational documentary TV series dedicated to highlighting some of the most critical stories that affect the way consumers live across the planet. Empowered airs on public television stations across the United States with shorter segments also featured on major news and lifestyle channels.

    EIB Group President Nadia Calviño was invited as a guest with 2X Global CEO Jessica Espinoza for the latest season of the series “Beyond the Bottom Line: Investing for Impact,” exploring how investment can be leveraged for positive impact. In this segment they discuss how our organisations work together and in the wider finance ecosystem to mobilise capital at scale for the economic empowerment of women and girls globally.

    Interviews Diversity and gender Management committee Nadia Calviño Global development
  • 21 November 2025

    On the Ground | A Woman Electrician? Yes!

    Step into Brazil’s dynamic energy sector and discover how Neoenergia’s pioneering Electricians School is transforming women's lives.

    Diversity and gender Brazil Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Energy
  • 24 July 2025

    Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans

    EIB finance helps Ivory Coast produce sustainable cocoa that avoids deforestation and child labour while improving agricultural practices

    Forestry Environment Climate Diversity and gender Sustainability Côte d'Ivoire Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment
  • 5 June 2025

    Bologna: A pioneer in inclusive urban planning

    Discover how Bologna is reshaping urban planning with gender-sensitive design, inclusive infrastructure, and sustainable development goals

    Infrastructure Urban development InvestEU Advisory Hub Advisory services InvestEU Diversity and gender Italy European Union Social infrastructure
  • 11 March 2025

    The things we take for granted: A tech start-up space for Ena

    PhD researcher Ena founded Metabelly, a microbiome analytics startup, at Technology Park Split—Croatia's largest tech hub supported by the European Investment Bank.

    Biotechnology Technology Diversity and gender Croatia European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation
  • 8 March 2025

    Closing the gender gap: why financing equality pays off

    Europe needs to tap all its talent to ensure women compete on a level playing field.

    Diversity and gender Management committee Nadia Calviño Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union Social infrastructure
  • 28 February 2025

    The things we take for granted: A faster commute for Monika

    Monika lives in the western part of Bucharest, the capital of Romania. Every day, she commutes to work in the northern part of the city. Today, her commute is smooth and efficient, thanks to the relatively new Metro Line 5, which takes her from home to work in just 40 minutes. Before Metro Line 5 was operational, she had to take a bus to the nearest metro station and endure traffic jams, often uncertain if she would arrive on time. We supported the construction of Metro Line 5 and the purchase of rolling stock to operate it.

    Transport Urban transport Urban mobility Diversity and gender Romania European Union Social infrastructure

