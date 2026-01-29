Gender equality and women’s economic empowerment

Equality between women and men is one of the European Union’s founding values and a key objective of the Sustainable Development Goals. As the EU's lending arm, we are committed to delivering projects that benefit all communities equally. Our duty is to ensure that women and men have equal access to our projects.

Gender norms have hindered women from realising their full potential. We aim to empower women by recognising their leadership capabilities and providing them with financial tools.

We are committed to support projects and investments that empower women worldwide, in line with our Gender Action Plan. The EIB's Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-25 commits us to invest strategically in projects that promote environmental sustainability, the green transition, and gender equality simultaneously.

The EIB was the first multilateral development bank to adopt the 2X Challenge criteria, which promotes gender lens investment in low and middle-income countries. We also helped establish 2X Global, an organisation that brings together investors and intermediaries to promote gender lens investing across developed and emerging economies.