Closing the gender gap: why financing equality pays off

On this International Women’s Day 2025, we celebrate the great progress achieved in women’s financial independence as well as participation in public life, economic activity and leadership over the past decades, but also acknowledge the many hurdles that still remain and even the pushback in some parts of the world against women’s rights and even the objective of equal participation in society.

There is a long way to go to remove the systemic barriers that remain. And yet evidence shows that closing the gender gap is not just a matter of fairness, it is a key driver of economic growth, innovation, stability and resilience.

Europe needs to tap all of its talent - and ensure that women in Europe compete on a level playing field. Women-led startups are still a rarity and the share of women on corporate boards averages 34% across the European Union—that is better than it used to be, but it’s still far from meeting EU targets.

The business case is clear: There are huge profits from tapping into female talent. There is a $700 billion global revenue opportunity for financial services providers in better serving women as customers. Women-led enterprises often exhibit lower risk profiles, higher repayment rates, and greater customer loyalty. Investing in women lays the foundation for more inclusive economic growth and stronger, more stable communities. Finally, women drive climate action and contribute to better governance. Companies with at least 30% of women on boards earn higher environmental, social and governance scores.

The European Union has made significant strides under its Gender Equality Strategy, championing landmark directives such as the Pay Transparency Directive and the Directive on Gender Balance in Corporate Boards, and has just unveiled its new Roadmap for Women's Rights. These initiatives are not just about setting rules; they address systemic inequities and create a foundation for inclusive economic growth.

In addition to legislation, we must ensure that women have the tools and resources needed to thrive, particularly in areas where they are underrepresented, such as entrepreneurship and finance.