Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

More homes. Better homes

EU’s commitment to renovating for energy efficiency, building affordable housing, and innovating the construction sector

The EU commitment

The European Union, through the European Commission and the EIB Group, is committed to strengthening Europe's housing sector by providing the finance and expertise needed to build more innovative, energy efficient and affordable homes.

Logo
EIB Group
Logo
©EIB
Download original
Logo
European Commission
Logo
©European Commission
Download original

Finance and advice for your housing project

From small businesses and start-ups, to large corporations and local authorities, discover how we can help you.

Discover our solutions  
"With housing costs rising across the EU, we are working with experts, planners, and policymakers to improve living conditions, reduce energy costs, and support climate-friendly urban growth."
Nadia Calviño

President of the EIB Group

"Far too many Europeans are struggling to find an affordable place to live. Addressing this is a key priority for the Commission. We look forward to working with all stakeholders, including the EIB Group, to attract the necessary public and private investments."
Dan Jørgensen

European Commissioner for Energy and Housing

European Commission

EU initiatives to boost finance and advice

The EU is already supporting social, affordable and sustainable housing. There are a number of EU programmes to boost financing and technical advisory in this area. In 2024, the European Commission compiled a toolkit on housing showcasing the use of EU funds for investments in social and affordable housing and associated services.

Cohesion policy

A key role is played by cohesion policy, which has a long-standing tradition of supporting housing – making it more green, resilient and affordable. At the end of 2024, €7.5 billion of the EU budget was planned for housing in the cohesion policy programmes for the 2021-2027 period, mainly supporting energy efficiency of housing stock and social housing for vulnerable groups. Details are available in the story how cohesion policy supports housing at the Cohesion open data platform.

In the context of the European Affordable Housing Plan, the Commission will allow Member States to double the planned cohesion policy investments in affordable housing. The Commission services and the European Investment Bank are developing a model for financial instruments for affordable housing aiming to help the managing authorities to set up financial instruments contributing to support for housing.  

Recovery and Resilience Facility

The Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) is supporting a series of significant reforms and investments in housing across Member States. It is estimated that the full implementation of social housing investments can lead to 147 000 new or renovated dwellings in the EU.

Key reforms and investments included in the Recovery and Resilience Plans support social and affordable housing; energy efficiency renovations, including support for low-income families, people experiencing energy poverty, and other disadvantaged groups; emergency and temporary housing for vulnerable groups; reforms targeting the housing market, through legislative initiatives.

Several RRF measures that contribute to social housing also contribute to other RRF objectives, such as improving energy efficiency of existing building stock or ensuring that new buildings are compliant with energy efficiency criteria spelt out in relevant EU directives.

InvestEU Fund

Thanks to the €26.2 billion EU guarantee, the InvestEU Fund is expected to mobilise more than €372 billion of additional investment across the EU, including in the area of social, affordable and sustainable housing. To date, more than 10 InvestEU Implementing Partners are deploying or planning to deploy equity and debt products (EIB Group, and other implementing partners like National Promotional Banks and International Financial institutions) to support social and affordable housing under the Social Investment and Skills Window.

Implementing Partners are also supporting energy efficiency for households under the SME Window and the Sustainable Infrastructure Window. Finally, innovation, i.e. technology and services, in the sector is supported with financial products under the Research, Innovation and Digitalisation Window

The InvestEU Advisory Hub, the central entry point for project promoters and intermediaries seeking advisory support and technical assistance, is also supporting housing, with several advisory partners providing support in this area, in particular, the EIB through the European Local ENergy Assistance - which helps local and regional authorities enhance their capacity to develop and implement energy-efficient residential projects, thereby facilitating investment in affordable, sustainable housing solutions across the EU -, the Council of Europe Development Bank and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, the Italian National Promotional Institution.

European Energy Efficiency Financing Coalition

Launched in December 2023, the European Energy Efficiency Financing Coalition aims to substantially increase private financing in energy efficiency, supporting the implementation of the Energy Efficiency Directive and the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive and ultimately contributing to the EU’s energy and climate objectives. It brings together the European Commission, the 27 EU Member States, financial institutions and other relevant stakeholders, and combines the necessary political perspective and ownership at EU Member State level.

One of the first work priorities is to discuss and propose measures to direct more capital toward energy efficiency investments in the real estate sector, including residential, for a more sustainable and accessible building stock.

LIFE Clean Energy Transition

The LIFE Clean Energy Transition sub-programme supports amongst other one-stop-shops for energy renovations, skills development, and actions to tackle energy poverty and negative housing conditions. It also facilitates the uptake of industrialised energy renovation solutions, provides project development assistance for energy renovations in social and public housing, offers technical support to cities and fosters investments.

Technical Support Instrument (TSI)

Housing-related reforms and investments are also facilitated by the Technical Support Instrument (TSI), which has an annual call for requests for support. Acting in complementarity with RRF and cohesion policy funds, the TSI can support Member States in the design and implementation of housing reforms and facilitate exchange of expertise and good practices across the EU.

Social Climate Fund

From 2026, the Social Climate Fund - European Commission will also be deployed to support the most vulnerable households facing energy poverty.

Enterprise Europe Network (EEN)

With over 450 member organisations present in over 40 countries and in all regions of the EU, the Enterprise Europe Network (EEN) provides a number of services to advise and support companies on access to finance, innovation, digitalisation, international partnering and sustainability with dedicated services such as the tailored financial advice and support, Sustainability advisors, the Supply Chain Resilience platform to help companies tackle bottlenecks and discover partnerships to transport their products or source what they need.

European Platform on Combatting Homelessness

Fighting homelessness is also central for the EU. The 2021 Lisbon Declaration launched the European Platform on Combatting Homelessness to work towards the eradication of homelessness and to promote policies based on a person-centred, housing-led and integrated approach.

EIB Group's approach

The EIB Group, which consists of the European Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund, builds its approach on three core priorities:

  Innovative housing

Modern building innovations such as modular design and digital technologies speed up construction, cut costs, and make housing more sustainable. In addition, innovative and inclusive planning helps to combine housing with other services to create dwellings with added social value to create a high quality of living in the neighbourhood.

  Renovated housing

Renovation of Europe’s aging housing stock makes a key contribution to reducing carbon emissions, whilst at the same time creating healthier living spaces and reducing household bills. Renovation can also contribute to affordable housing by improving living conditions, bringing empty housing stock into use, and addressing energy poverty.   

  New build housing

Millions of Europeans cannot afford a place to live, and young people are delaying home-building into their thirties. Building new housing contributes to energy-efficient homes and can provide more affordable housing to help tackle housing shortages and waiting lists. Affordable homes builds and strengthens stable communities.

 The EIB Group doubles its financing to €6 billion for homes contributing to the European Commission’s affordable housing plan.
Read the press release

HousingTechEU: Innovating for more and better homes

As part of the EIB Group’s action plan, we launched a new €400 million HousingTechEU initiative to boost innovation in the EU housing market. It will support mid-caps and large companies in developing advanced materials and new engineering solutions to make housing more affordable and sustainable.

More on TechEU  
Getty

our partners

Working together for better homes in Europe

Together with our partners - the European Commission, the national promotional banks and institutions, and international financial institutions, we're delivering more impactful housing solutions across Europe.

ICO
Banque des Territoires-CDC logo
BGK
KFW logo
cdp
CEB
logo
ELTI

EIB Group action plan

The EIB Group has expanded its support across the entire housing market with

More financing

EIB Group will significantly increase our financing, starting with a 60% increase in 2026, expanding our financing across more EU member states and diversifying our products.

 

Broaden our support

A comprehensive approach to the entire housing sector – from innovative construction to energy-efficient renovation and new build affordable housing.

 

Faster market solutions

In synergy with key partners, fast-track financing in established markets and providing targeted assistance to emerging housing markets across Europe.

 

Read more about the action plan  

EIB Group support

We provide loans, guarantees, equity investments, and advisory services to support construction, renovation, and innovation.

Debt financing

Tailored debt financing for housing construction and renovation to the public and private sector, as well as project finance.

Intermediated loans

Loans to financial institutions which then make more loans to companies and people in the housing market.

Equity investments

To venture capital and private equity funds.

Advisory services

Comprehensive support for all stages of a housing project, from technical assistance and financial structuring to capacity building.

Find out more  

EIB Group impact 2021-2025

Over the past five years, we provided €18.4 billion in financing for affordable and sustainable housing. We created more liveable, sustainable cities across Europe.

84 000 newly built homes

Affordable homes that create thriving neighbourhoods. They give families a place to build their futures.

580 000 homes renovated

Energy-efficient upgrades cut household bills and environmental damage. They improve living conditions and quality of life.

664 000 households with better housing

Better housing improves daily life, social stability and opportunities for Europeans.

Housing series

Invested in housing

Housing demand outstrips supply, and incomes aren’t keeping up with property prices. Our in-depth content looks at the reasons behind the housing crisis and the innovations that may solve it. From quicker, more efficient and sustainable construction to artificial intelligence in design and financial solutions for an industry short of investment, Invested in Housing is a guide to a better home for all of us.

Learn more about housing  

Featured projects

Germany

Social and affordable housing in Hannover

  Direct lending

   €60 million

   15 000 housing units

  Read the press release

InvestEU in Germany: EIB supports social and affordable housing in Hanover with €60 million

Poland

Affordable housing in Szczecin

  Direct lending

   €19.2 million

   250 housing units

  Read the press release

Investment Plan for Europe: Poland EIB supports affordable housing in the city of Szczecin

Ireland

Energy-efficiency in residential buildings

  Guarantee (Portfolio Counter-Guarantee)

   €225.7 million

   161 000 units renovated

  Read the project summary sheet

Social housing in Stormanstown Avenue, Dublin

Spain - Portugal

Sustainable renovations

  Mortgage portfolio structured investment

   €50 million

   6 650 units renovated

  Read the press release

UCI Building Renovation MBIL
UCI Building Renovation MBIL
UCI Building Renovation MBIL
©UCI
Download original

Latvia

An affordable housing plan

  InvestEU Advisory Hub

   Technical and financial advice

   2 200 affordable rental apartments

  Read the press release

EIB and Latvian
EIB and Latvian
EIB and Latvian
Photographer: EIB and Latvian
©EIB and Latvian
Download original

Central and Eastern Europe

Affordable student housing

  Equity investment

   €50 million

  3 500 student accommodations

  Read the press release

Affordable student housing

©EIB
Download original
More housing projects  

Latest news

  • 27 January 2026

    Germany: Europe invests in Regensburg - EIB financing of €80 million for modern, energy‑efficient, affordable housing

    The EIB has granted a loan for €80 million to support Stadtbau‑GmbH Regensburg’s multi‑year investment programme for housing construction. The total volume of investment will be around €175 million, and will finance both new housing and energy efficiency renovations of urban rental units.

    Urban development Energy efficiency Affordable and sustainable housing Management committee Nicola Beer Germany European Union Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
  • 13 January 2026

    Affordable homes bring key workers closer to Prague

    New affordable housing in Prague offers key workers stable rents, shorter commutes and a chance to live closer to the city they serve.

    Infrastructure Urban development Energy savings Energy efficiency Affordable and sustainable housing Czechia European Union Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
  • 16 December 2025

    EIB Group doubles its financing to €6 billion for homes contributing to the European Commission’s Affordable Housing Plan

    The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group will be doubling its finance for homes as part of the European Commission’s housing package. The EIB Group has substantially increased financing to support affordable and sustainable housing in line with the Commission’s plan, primarily focusing on innovation, renovation and new builds. This will be further increased next year, extending EIB financial and advisory support across all Member States and leveraging European Union funds.

    Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Management committee Nadia Calviño Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 26 November 2025

    Vice-President Tsakiris: Turning vision into homes: Slovenia’s affordable housing journey

    Ioannis Tsakiris, vice-president of the EIB, spoke at the "Turning vision into homes: Slovenia's affordable housing journey" housing event in Slovenia.

    Urban development Interviews Affordable and sustainable housing Ioannis Tsakiris Management committee Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 30 October 2025

    The new housing action plan: A game changer

    The European housing sector faces unprecedented challenges affecting millions of citizens - from rising costs and declining affordability to aging infrastructure and lower energy efficiency.

    Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 23 October 2025

    EIB Group approves €9.2 billion in new financing for housing innovation, energy security and child healthcare

    The Boards of Directors of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF) approved a total of €9.2 billion in fresh financing to expand innovation in the housing sector, strengthen energy security and support healthcare and water systems across Europe.

    Board of directors Urban development Institutional Health and life sciences Affordable and sustainable housing Management committee Nadia Calviño Security and defence Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
  • 24 September 2025

    France: La Banque Postale and EIB join forces to accelerate energy renovation of social housing and public buildings

    At the H’expo trade fair in Paris, La Banque Postale and the European Investment Bank (EIB) announced the signing of an initial €100 million tranche of financing. It is part of a broader €300 million package to finance energy-efficient renovations of social housing and buildings in the public and social economy sectors. This partnership aims to support the energy transition and address the major climate and social challenges facing the sector.

    Urban development Ambroise FAYOLLE Affordable and sustainable housing Management committee France European Union Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 18 September 2025

    Portugal and the EIB approve €1.34 billion framework loan for affordable housing

    The Republic of Portugal and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have signed the first €450 million tranche of a landmark €1.34 billion framework loan approved by the EIB to co-finance the investment programme in affordable public housing in Portugal. This strategic agreement marks a major step forward in addressing Portugal’s housing challenges while promoting social inclusion, territorial cohesion, and environmental sustainability.

    Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Portugal European Union Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 27 August 2025

    EIB approves €16 billion in new financing, including additional support for energy security and housing in Ukraine

    The European Investment Bank (EIB) Board of Directors approved €16 billion in new financing to support Ukraine’s energy security and resilience, strengthen the green transition in Europe, drive competitiveness and urban development and reinforce global partnerships.

    Board of directors Urban development Institutional Solidarity with Ukraine Energy efficiency Affordable and sustainable housing Management committee Nadia Calviño Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing Energy

Contact us

Get support

If you're a European housing provider, municipality, or innovator looking for financing or want to learn how we can support your ambitions, contact us. 

Contact us  

Media

For media enquiries about affordable and sustainable housing, please contact: 

David Yormesor

General enquiries

Contact our Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB

Contact the Information Desk
Tel.  +352 4379-22000

Newsletter

Want to stay informed?

Sign up to the affordable and sustainable housing newsletter to receive a monthly selection of:

  • News and blogs about our latest housing projects
  • Podcasts and videos on current EIB housing topics
  • Events