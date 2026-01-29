what you need to know

Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Understanding Europe's housing challenges and solutions

Find research and data that can help you understand housing market trends, using EIB analysis alongside key EU sources, and explore how we address these challenges through dedicated financing solutions and advisory support.

Finance and advice for your housing project

From small businesses and start-ups, to large corporations and local authorities, discover how we can help you.

Discover our solutions  

Housing challenges in Europe

The European housing sector faces unprecedented challenges affecting millions of citizens - from rising costs and declining affordability to aging infrastructure and lower energy efficiency.

Rising housing costs outpace incomes

Housing costs have increasingly outpaced household incomes, with the gap widening dramatically since 2019.

  • Affordability of homes has worsened making homeownership difficult, especially for first-time buyers.
  • Since 2019, the price-to-income ratio has increased sharply, accelerating during the pandemic
  • By 2022, housing was nearly 20% less affordable than in 2015

Europe’s ageing housing stock

This visualisation breaks down Europe's housing stock by construction period. Buildings constructed in earlier decades generally consume more energy and cost more to maintain.

  • Nearly 50% of EU housing was built before 1980, requiring significant renovation
  • Only a small fraction of buildings were constructed after 2011
  • Renovation needs present opportunities for energy efficiency improvements

Innovation gap in the EU construction sector

Construction companies are less likely to innovate than the EU business average, affecting sector productivity.

  • 76% of construction companies do not innovate compared to 68% across all sectors
  • Less than 7% of construction companies create breakthrough innovations
  • Only one in four construction firms implement any form of innovation

Our response

Addressing Europe's housing challenges

The EIB Group is tackling these challenges through strategic investments and partnerships across the EU.

Our housing investments are improving lives across Europe. Our portfolio over the last five years (2021-2025) includes

  • More than 84 000 newly built homes
  • More than 580 000 renovated homes

Through our projects across the European Union, we're addressing housing affordability while promoting sustainability and energy efficiency.

Homes built or renovated with our support

Our financing by country

Key publications

24 June 2024

Promoting gender equality in public social housing

By showcasing Valencia’s ambitious gender-inclusive social housing project, the report demonstrates the integration of gender perspectives in public housing.

Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Diversity and gender Social infrastructure
18 March 2024

Sustainable innovation

The European Investment Bank is working hard to improve water and address the lack of affordable housing, while also supporting EU enlargement countries.

Urban development Water, wastewater management Affordable and sustainable housing Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure
1 July 2020

Social and affordable housing Overview 2020

This publication gives an overview of the European Investment Bank’s work in the area of social and affordable housing.

Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Social infrastructure

More data and resources

Explore key European housing statistics, research papers, and practical resources to support your housing project.

Housing data and research

Resources for the housing sector

Case studies

Examples of how the EIB finances affordable and sustainable housing

  •
    13 January 2026

    Affordable homes bring key workers closer to Prague

    New affordable housing in Prague offers key workers stable rents, shorter commutes and a chance to live closer to the city they serve.

    Infrastructure Urban development Energy savings Energy efficiency Affordable and sustainable housing Czechia European Union Social infrastructure Energy
  • 21 July 2025

    Where will we live? The urgent need for affordable housing in Estonia

    The European Investment Bank is helping Estonia build and renovate homes so that families, workers, and communities can have affordable places to live.

    Urban development Interviews Climate change Climate Energy efficiency Affordable and sustainable housing Estonia European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 3 July 2025

    How to finance affordable and sustainable housing

    Discover EIB funding models that close Europe’s affordable‑housing gap and cut energy bills

    Urban development Institutional Partnerships InvestEU Energy efficiency Affordable and sustainable housing Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) Mandates and partnerships Croatia Poland Czechia European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure Energy
  • 26 June 2025

    Where climate change and your energy bills meet

    Energy efficiency is important for beating climate change and it's the focus of major AI innovations. But the bottom line is that it cuts your energy bills, too

    Urban development Climate Advisory services Energy efficiency Affordable and sustainable housing Sustainability Spain Ireland Germany Poland France European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 19 June 2025

    How innovation is improving construction

    Pioneering firms in Europe are investing in digitalisation and innovation in construction to increase the supply of affordable and sustainable housing

    Infrastructure Urban development Institutional Environment Climate change Climate Climate action Affordable and sustainable housing EIF Sustainability Austria Germany Belgium France European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 16 June 2025

    Why is there a housing crisis and how do we fix it?

    Europe’s housing crisis hurts young people, vulnerable groups and the overall economy. Solutions include more financing, faster ways to build and less red tape.

    Urban development Social sustainability Affordable and sustainable housing Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union Social infrastructure
  • 3 December 2024

    A home in Malta

    An innovative social housing project in Malta addresses growing demand and with affordable, sustainable housing.

    Infrastructure Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Sustainability Malta European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 27 November 2024

    Lots of room to rent

    The availability of affordable housing in Vienna and other Austrian cities is no accident. It’s the result of a carefully designed 100-year old system.

    Infrastructure Urban development Energy efficiency Affordable and sustainable housing Sustainability Austria European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 22 November 2024

    Rooms to grow

    Students in Cyprus struggle to find affordable housing. A Cypriot university and municipality are building modern, sustainable accommodation to tackle the issue

    Infrastructure Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Cyprus European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure

Latest news

The EIB supports new investments in affordable and sustainable housing 

  •
    27 January 2026

    Germany: Europe invests in Regensburg - EIB financing of €80 million for modern, energy‑efficient, affordable housing

    The EIB has granted a loan for €80 million to support Stadtbau‑GmbH Regensburg’s multi‑year investment programme for housing construction. The total volume of investment will be around €175 million, and will finance both new housing and energy efficiency renovations of urban rental units.

    Urban development Energy efficiency Affordable and sustainable housing Management committee Nicola Beer Germany European Union Social infrastructure Energy
  • 16 December 2025

    EIB Group doubles its financing to €6 billion for homes contributing to the European Commission’s Affordable Housing Plan

    The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group will be doubling its finance for homes as part of the European Commission’s housing package. The EIB Group has substantially increased financing to support affordable and sustainable housing in line with the Commission’s plan, primarily focusing on innovation, renovation and new builds. This will be further increased next year, extending EIB financial and advisory support across all Member States and leveraging European Union funds.

    Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Management committee Nadia Calviño Social infrastructure
  • 26 November 2025

    Vice-President Tsakiris: Turning vision into homes: Slovenia’s affordable housing journey

    Ioannis Tsakiris, vice-president of the EIB, spoke at the "Turning vision into homes: Slovenia's affordable housing journey" housing event in Slovenia.

    Urban development Interviews Affordable and sustainable housing Ioannis Tsakiris Management committee Social infrastructure
  • 30 October 2025

    The new housing action plan: A game changer

    The European housing sector faces unprecedented challenges affecting millions of citizens - from rising costs and declining affordability to aging infrastructure and lower energy efficiency.

    Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Social infrastructure
  • 23 October 2025

    EIB Group approves €9.2 billion in new financing for housing innovation, energy security and child healthcare

    The Boards of Directors of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF) approved a total of €9.2 billion in fresh financing to expand innovation in the housing sector, strengthen energy security and support healthcare and water systems across Europe.

    Board of directors Urban development Institutional Health and life sciences Affordable and sustainable housing Management committee Nadia Calviño Security and defence Social infrastructure Energy
  • 24 September 2025

    France: La Banque Postale and EIB join forces to accelerate energy renovation of social housing and public buildings

    At the H’expo trade fair in Paris, La Banque Postale and the European Investment Bank (EIB) announced the signing of an initial €100 million tranche of financing. It is part of a broader €300 million package to finance energy-efficient renovations of social housing and buildings in the public and social economy sectors. This partnership aims to support the energy transition and address the major climate and social challenges facing the sector.

    Urban development Ambroise FAYOLLE Affordable and sustainable housing Management committee France European Union Social infrastructure
  • 18 September 2025

    Portugal and the EIB approve €1.34 billion framework loan for affordable housing

    The Republic of Portugal and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have signed the first €450 million tranche of a landmark €1.34 billion framework loan approved by the EIB to co-finance the investment programme in affordable public housing in Portugal. This strategic agreement marks a major step forward in addressing Portugal’s housing challenges while promoting social inclusion, territorial cohesion, and environmental sustainability.

    Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Portugal European Union Social infrastructure
  • 27 August 2025

    EIB approves €16 billion in new financing, including additional support for energy security and housing in Ukraine

    The European Investment Bank (EIB) Board of Directors approved €16 billion in new financing to support Ukraine’s energy security and resilience, strengthen the green transition in Europe, drive competitiveness and urban development and reinforce global partnerships.

    Board of directors Urban development Institutional Solidarity with Ukraine Energy efficiency Affordable and sustainable housing Management committee Nadia Calviño Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Social infrastructure Energy
  • 7 August 2025

    Kenya: affordable housing projects advance with EIB Global support

    The European Investment Bank’s financial backing for IHS Group’s first green affordable housing fund in Kenya is yielding important results. The bank’s development arm, EIB Global, has committed €21.5 million in equity financing to the IHS Kenya Green Housing Fund for the construction and acquisition of energy-efficient and affordable housing in Kenya.

    Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Kenya Sub-Saharan Africa Social infrastructure

Events

Explore past and upcoming housing events