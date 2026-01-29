what you need to know

Find research and data that can help you understand housing market trends, using EIB analysis alongside key EU sources, and explore how we address these challenges through dedicated financing solutions and advisory support.
Housing challenges in Europe
The European housing sector faces unprecedented challenges affecting millions of citizens - from rising costs and declining affordability to aging infrastructure and lower energy efficiency.
Rising housing costs outpace incomes
Housing costs have increasingly outpaced household incomes, with the gap widening dramatically since 2019.
- Affordability of homes has worsened making homeownership difficult, especially for first-time buyers.
- Since 2019, the price-to-income ratio has increased sharply, accelerating during the pandemic
- By 2022, housing was nearly 20% less affordable than in 2015
Europe’s ageing housing stock
This visualisation breaks down Europe's housing stock by construction period. Buildings constructed in earlier decades generally consume more energy and cost more to maintain.
- Nearly 50% of EU housing was built before 1980, requiring significant renovation
- Only a small fraction of buildings were constructed after 2011
- Renovation needs present opportunities for energy efficiency improvements
Innovation gap in the EU construction sector
Construction companies are less likely to innovate than the EU business average, affecting sector productivity.
- 76% of construction companies do not innovate compared to 68% across all sectors
- Less than 7% of construction companies create breakthrough innovations
- Only one in four construction firms implement any form of innovation
Our response
Addressing Europe's housing challenges
The EIB Group is tackling these challenges through strategic investments and partnerships across the EU.
Our housing investments are improving lives across Europe. Our portfolio over the last five years (2021-2025) includes
- More than 84 000 newly built homes
- More than 580 000 renovated homes
Through our projects across the European Union, we're addressing housing affordability while promoting sustainability and energy efficiency.
Homes built or renovated with our support
Our financing by country
Key publications
Promoting gender equality in public social housing
By showcasing Valencia’s ambitious gender-inclusive social housing project, the report demonstrates the integration of gender perspectives in public housing.
Sustainable innovation
The European Investment Bank is working hard to improve water and address the lack of affordable housing, while also supporting EU enlargement countries.
Social and affordable housing Overview 2020
This publication gives an overview of the European Investment Bank’s work in the area of social and affordable housing.
