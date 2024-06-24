Description

Integrating gender perspectives into housing policies is crucial for ensuring equal access and opportunities. Showcasing Valencia's ambitious project to make social housing gender-inclusive, this report highlights the integration of a gender perspective into new public housing projects, demonstrating a commitment to address gender-based inequalities. In late 2021, Valencia’s municipal housing company (AUMSA) sought a review from EIB advisory services for constructing 323 affordable rental units with gender criteria and nearly zero-energy buildings. Barriers include the underrepresentation of women in STEM and architecture. The report shows that gender-responsive housing policies can enhance personal autonomy, connect housing to essential services, and promote social and economic equity, ensuring sustainable development.