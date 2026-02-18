Description

The paper analyzes two strategic choices by European firms: whether they invest in energy efficiency and what share of their total investment they allocate to such measures. It combines firm level data from the EIB Investment Survey with regulatory indicators from the World Bank’s RISE database. Accounting for firms’ self selection into energy efficiency investment, the study finds that financial constraints—particularly for SMEs—limit their ability to undertake energy efficiency projects. It also shows that firms devote a larger share of investment to energy efficiency in countries with stronger incentive based regulatory frameworks. These findings highlight clear policy opportunities to strengthen both the financial and regulatory channel for improving energy efficiency investments across sectors in EU countries.