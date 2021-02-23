  • Publication information

    23 Feb 2021

    50 Pages (PDF/EN)

    ISBN: 978-92-861-4936-8 (PDF/EN)

    DOI: 10.2867/1421

    • Related tags

    • climate change
    • covid-19
    • competitiveness
    • finance
    • climate
    • Digital and telecoms
    • Economics
    • Bulgaria
    • Croatia
    • Czechia
    • Estonia
    • Hungary
    • Latvia
    • Lithuania
    • Poland
    • Romania
    • Slovakia
    • Slovenia
    • Climate and environment
    • Digitalisation and technological innovation
    Show more Show less

Part of the series :

PDF (EN)

Description

The factors behind the pre-crisis growth model of the Central, Eastern and South-Eastern European EU countries (CESEE) region – skilled yet affordable labour force, foreign direct investment, imports of productivity-enhancing technology – are having less effect, but are yet to be substituted. This paper proposes a new growth model centred around a shift towards more home-grown innovation, digitalisation, climate change mitigation and a strong focus on skills, labour and social inclusion, to leave the middle-income trap behind for good and to boost economies’ growth prospects in a post-COVID world. Based on analysis of firm-level data, it highlights the prerequisites of making this transition happen.