Our regions of activity

The European Investment Bank, one of the world’s largest multinational lenders, is the lending arm of the EU. We operate both inside the European Union and worldwide.

The majority of EIB lending is attributed to projects in EU Member States (about 90% of the total volume) supporting the continued development and integration of the Union.

The EIB’s international financial operations around the world help address imbalances and establish closer collaborative partnerships, stimulate a stable and open world economy and enable the cross-pollination of expertise and technologies.

As the EU bank, about 90% of our funding is directed towards promoting sustainable growth and job creation in the Member States.

The connections between the economies of Europe and the rest of the world are increasingly close. The EIB, the EU bank, contributes to this relationship with its continued commitment to a multitude of global projects.

29 January 2026

Powering Europe: EIB Group Activity Report 2025

The year 2025 marked a milestone for the European Investment Bank Group, which reached a historic €100 billion in new financing.

30 January 2025

At a glance 2025

Every year, the EIB Group finances hundreds of new projects that help Europe succeed in an unpredictable and changing world.

30 June 2025

EIB Global Impact Report 2024/2025

At a time of geopolitical shifts and rising uncertainty, the EIB Group is addressing global challenges by expanding its work on the ground and developing more partnerships. The goal is a prosperous, sustainable and peaceful world.