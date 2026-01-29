Our regions of activity

The European Investment Bank, one of the world’s largest multinational lenders, is the lending arm of the EU. We operate both inside the European Union and worldwide.

The majority of EIB lending is attributed to projects in EU Member States (about 90% of the total volume) supporting the continued development and integration of the Union.

The EIB’s international financial operations around the world help address imbalances and establish closer collaborative partnerships, stimulate a stable and open world economy and enable the cross-pollination of expertise and technologies.