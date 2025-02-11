France and the EIB

Two-thirds of our investments in France focus on climate action and projects in cohesion regions.
We have financed battery gigafactories for electric vehicles, floating offshore wind turbines, and a medtech company developing hands-free walking exoskeletons. Our work also supports small businesses, affordable housing, and public authorities' investments in education, from early childhood to higher education.
Get EIB support in France
We support projects that accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.
Small projects
For smaller projects
(generally less than €25m)
Large projects
For large projects
(exceeding €25m)
Advisory services
Get various types of advisory and technical assistance
