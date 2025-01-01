Search En menu en ClientConnect
What we do

The European Investment Bank is the bank of the European Union. We are the biggest multilateral financial institution in the world and one of the largest providers of finance for climate action.

Since 1958, the EIB has provided loans and expert advice for thousands of projects in over 160 countries.

We provide economic support to sectors that contribute significantly to growth, employment, regional cohesion and environmental sustainability in Europe and beyond. Learn more about our eight core strategic priorities.

Our activities focus on the following areas:

We have invested over a trillion euros around the world since 1959.

Explore our project map  

Climate and environmental sustainability

We finance climate action and environmental sustainability projects around the world to place the economy on a path to net zero.

Learn more  

Development finance

Through EIB Global, our dedicated arm, we invest around the world to create stability, promote sustainable growth and fight climate change.

More about EIB Global  

Innovation, digital and human capital

Our societies face challenges, such as the climate crisis, ever ageing and growing populations and dwindling resources. We help societies in their efforts to boost technological innovation and invest in their people, as a necessary solution to overcome these issues.

Learn more  

Sustainable energy and natural resources

We are a key player in developing the offshore wind sector and in establishing supply chains. We also support electricity network investments for transmission and distribution.

Learn more  

Sustainable cities and regions

We support projects that make life in urban areas more sustainable. We also promote safe, affordable, green and efficient urban transport around the world.

Learn more  

Small and medium-sized enterprises

Smaller companies are a driving force for economic development. Together with the European Investment Fund, we support businesses with a wide range of intermediated products.

Learn more  

Cohesion

The EU cohesion policy aims to bring about prosperity among all EU Member States. Our projects seek to address inequalities in all regions by providing job and education opportunities, access to public infrastructure and services, and a healthy and sustainable environment.

Learn more  

Social sustainability

Social sustainability is fundamental in everything we do. Equality, human dignity and support for fragile and vulnerable countries are central to our mission.

Learn more  

Solidarity with Ukraine

Following Russia's unjustified attack to Ukraine, we remain committed to supporting the country for its most urgent needs and its effort to reconstruct.

Learn more  