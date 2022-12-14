Search En menu en ClientConnect
Forestry

Forests safeguard our natural capital and play a major role in climate change mitigation and adaptation, as they store carbon in trees and soil, prevent flooding and soil erosion and improve the resilience of ecosystems. In Europe, forests cover about 215 million hectares (42% of land area), of which 90% are available for recreational activities and 77% for wood supply

Forests and forest-based industries are at the heart of the bio-economy.

 Find out more about our work on Sustainable energy and natural resources

Download the overview of “Forests at the heart of sustainable development”  

The increased use of wood and other forest derived biomaterials as renewable raw materials for industry, retail construction and bioenergy generation offers Europe the chance to contribute to a more sustainable future and maintain its competiveness, by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and substituting plastic, concrete and steel with renewable and recyclable materials.

Projects eligible for financing

EIB finances both public and private sector investment projects in the entire forest value chain, including SMEs and mid-caps that are targeting:

  • Sustainable forest management (e.g. afforestation, reforestation, forest rehabilitation and protection, erosion/flood control, infrastructure, etc). Example of financed projects: afforestation and forest rehabilitation in Ireland and China, covering over 600 000 hectares and safeguarding over 60 000 jobs in rural areas;  reforesting 9 000 hectares of degraded land in Peru under the Land Degradation Neutrality Fund,  expected to improve the livelihoods of 2 400 producers.
  • Sustainable renewable wood based materials production in the wider bio-economy (e.g. primary and secondary processing, renewable energy, energy efficiency, RDI).  Example of financed project:  Pulp mill modernisation in Sweden, including regeneration and replanting of 68 000-hectares of forests.
  • Restoration after major natural hazards (e.g. wild fires, flooding, wind throws, pest outbreaks). Example of financed projects:  forest fire prevention and mitigation in Spain, improving over 500 000 hectares of forests and enhancing  over 10 000 permanent jobs.

Case studies

Real stories speak louder than general policies. Discover the impact of our projects.

  •
    14 December 2022

    Financing nature and biodiversity

    The destruction of nature threatens our economies and climate. Multilateral development banks are taking action to finance nature and biodiversity positive investments.

    Forestry Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
  • 12 December 2022

    Our greatest asset

    As negotiators gather in Montreal for a global meeting on biodiversity this December, the EIB’s chief environment and biodiversity expert, Eva Mayerhofer, explains what’s at stake.

    Forestry Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
  • 18 November 2021

    Swedish smart irrigation startup adds a brain to grow more crops

    Swedish smart irrigation start-up uses the Internet of Things to save water and boost crop yields

    Forestry Water, wastewater management Sweden European Union Innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
  • 12 November 2021

    Protecting nature with Althelia and Arbaro investment funds

    Deforestation is causing 10% of all global warming emissions. By financing sustainable land use, Althelia prevents the destruction of primary forest. Arbaro invests in tree plantations that capture millions of tons of CO2. With the help of the European Investment Bank, these two investments funds: reduce greenhouse gas emissions, minimise floods and erosion. For a better and healthier planet!

    Biodiversity Forestry Environment Climate Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
  • 12 May 2021

    Forest rehab for your chocolate

    Cocoa demand is on the increase, which poses a threat to forests in the countries producing it. New EU laws seek to tackle ‘imported deforestation’ and the government of Cote d’Ivoire is partnering with the EU bank to rehabilitate its degraded forests for future generations

    Forestry Côte d'Ivoire Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment
  • 9 February 2021

    Fresh water stops violence

    Special fund from the EU and Dutch government targets chronic water shortage in Niger to improve health and prevent radicalisation

    Water, wastewater management Water Sector Fund (WSF) Niger Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 18 January 2021

    Credit in the time of Coronavirus

    The largest non-profit alternative finance organisation in the Netherlands supports small entrepreneurs fighting COVID-19 with innovative solutions in partnership with the European Investment Bank

    SMEs Covid-19 Migration
  • 14 January 2021

    How it works: Why AI won’t make your car evil

    How does Artificial Intelligence work? AI is an emerging, advanced technology that needs to be regulated so that its benefits outweigh its risks. Here’s what it can do

    Internet Digital and telecoms Artificial intelligence Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development
  • 13 January 2021

    Fruits of cooperation

    Producers in Moldova grow vegetables for consumers at home and abroad and manage the impact of drought and COVID-19 with backing from an EU agriculture programme

    SMEs DCFTA East Moldova Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development
  • 6 January 2021

    A rolling steam factory for safer farming

    Farmer brings back technology from the 1800s to improve yields

    SMEs United States Norway EFTA countries North America Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy
