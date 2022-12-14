Forests safeguard our natural capital and play a major role in climate change mitigation and adaptation, as they store carbon in trees and soil, prevent flooding and soil erosion and improve the resilience of ecosystems. In Europe, forests cover about 215 million hectares (42% of land area), of which 90% are available for recreational activities and 77% for wood supply

Forests and forest-based industries are at the heart of the bio-economy.

