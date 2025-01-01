Support for SMEs is an EIB Group priority
In 2024, the EIB Group provided around €16.2 billion for SMEs. Through intermediaries, the EIB provides financing to:
- micro-enterprises (0-9 employees)
- small enterprises (10-49 employees)
- medium-sized enterprises (50-249 employees*)
- mid-caps (250-3 000 employees*)
The EIB Group supports business innovation, especially in digitalisation, energy efficiency and climate action
Climate and SMEs
The EIB is one of the largest multilateral providers of climate finance worldwide. In order to reduce the consequences of the climate crisis for us and generations to come, nearly all greenhouse gas emissions must be eliminated by the middle of this century.
Do you think climate change is too big of a problem for SMEs to address? Financing climate action and SMEs are both priorities for the EIB Group, and sometimes the two come together. Find out how an EIF-supported start-up in the Netherlands uses sustainable, natural materials to build everything from a farm to a dental care office.
For SMEs and mid-caps looking for finance
- Intermediated lending: Find out how the EIB and its partners can help you start up or expand your business
- Direct lending for mid-caps: Discover what the EIB can offer
- Discover more about EIF finance for SMEs
For financial institutions willing to partner with the EIB Group
Please visit our dedicated pages for the main product categories: