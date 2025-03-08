The EIB supports projects that make life in urban areas more sustainable.
The Bank has also announced a new programme for 2022 and 2023, to help cities and regions in EU Member States address urgent investment needs and meet the challenges of welcoming and integrating war refugees from Ukraine.
Transport is essential in our everyday lives. Good transport brings people closer together and plays an important role in society. The EIB has been financing mobility since 1958. Today, we are doing all we can to make urban transport safe, affordable, green and efficient.
EU governments and businesses are working hard to find and deliver innovative solutions to make mobility more sustainable and greener.
Our impact in 2024
In 2024, the EIB provided €17.2 billion in support of sustainable cities and regions.
made on EIB-financed transport
benefiting from improved urban infrastructure
The EIB is engaged in sustainable transport solutions by accelerating business investment across Europe and around the world, while simultaneously ensuring a balanced regional development. In addition to our financing, we provide technical assistance and advisory support.
Our Transport Lending Policy applies to all EIB financing in the transport sector, and it is designed to ensure that the Bank’s activities in the transport sector are consistent with and support EU policies.
The future of our planet depends on how we manage urban development. The EIB offers a range of financial instruments to promote sustainable development in European cities.
Over the past 20 years, the EIB has had an important role in urban investment. As the EU climate bank, we welcome the European Green Deal’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 and will contribute significantly to its implementation.
The Bank offers a wide range of financial tools to bolster urban mobility. The Bank supports sound investments from public sector promoters and private operators through direct lending, such as framework loans, and intermediated lending.
The Bank also provides funding for higher risk projects through risk-sharing and blending instruments such as InvestEU and the Future Mobility Initiative, launched in 2019 by the EIB and the European Commission as part of the Connecting Europe Facility Debt Instrument (CEF-DI).
The EIB provides advisory support through JASPERS, ELENA and the EIAH, which help tackle investment barriers.
In the spotlight
-
Closing the gender gap: why financing equality pays off
Europe needs to tap all its talent to ensure women compete on a level playing field.
-
The things we take for granted: A faster commute for Monika
Monika lives in the western part of Bucharest, the capital of Romania. Every day, she commutes to work in the northern part of the city. Today, her commute is smooth and efficient, thanks to the relatively new Metro Line 5, which takes her from home to work in just 40 minutes. Before Metro Line 5 was operational, she had to take a bus to the nearest metro station and endure traffic jams, often uncertain if she would arrive on time. We supported the construction of Metro Line 5 and the purchase of rolling stock to operate it.
-
Reverse combustion
German start-up INERATEC is decarbonising the aviation sector with sustainable jet-fuel made from green hydrogen, renewable energy—and the carbon dioxide that's causing climate change
-
Chipping in with €1 billion
Semiconductors are vital to almost every device. Dutch chipmaker NXP is developing the future versions of this key technology in Europe.
-
How to bring startups to global markets
EU-supported Science Technology Park Belgrade nurtures innovation in the Western Balkans and boosts Serbian startups
-
A current flowing to the future
Bosnia and Herzegovina paves its way towards the European Union with projects that reflect the strength of a resilient people
-
EIB Group key priorities: Social infrastructure
Social infrastructure touches the heart of every community, boosts civic pride and fosters growth. That's why the European Investment Bank Group invests in places to live, learn new skills, and care for the sick and elderly.
-
Digital literacy in Serbia: Nemanja's story
Nemanja, a 13-year-old pupil from a small village in Serbia, faces numerous challenges in pursuing his dreams. As a member of the Roma community, he has limited access to educational resources. Thanks to the Connected Schools Project supported by the EIB in Serbia, over 3 800 schools across the country, including Nemanja's, now have ultra-fast internet. This access allows him to learn digital skills and access the information he needs to chase his dreams and secure a job in the future.
-
Track to the sea
Poland based, PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe upgrades and electrifies a 90-kilometre railway line, boosting freight and passenger transport to Gdynia’s port and the region
-
Modernising the dairy
Gropper, Germany’s second-largest producer of organic milk, modernises to introduce new products and cut emissions
