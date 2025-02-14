Search En menu en ClientConnect
Close ClientConnect
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Innovation, digital and human capital

We need to change how we live, learn, work, and produce because of the climate crisis, aging and growing populations, and dwindling resources. Innovation and technology are important for this change to take place.

To boost technological innovation, it is also important to help the digital economy. Artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and advanced manufacturing are all examples of new technologies that will have a big effect on jobs and the economy.

Today, it is essential for societies to invest in their people. Education and skills are critical for creating technological breakthroughs that solve actual issues. Human capital, or the knowledge, skills, and health that individuals acquire throughout their lifetimes, is a key driver of long-term prosperity and poverty eradication.

Our impact in 2024

In 2024 alone, the EIB supported €19.8 billion of investment in innovation, digital and human capital

854 000

new subscribers with 5G services enabled

14.9 million

people with improved health services, including vaccination programmes

368 000

students in educational facilities benefitting from EIB finance

Areas we focus on

Innovation Digitalisation Critical raw materials Education and training Health

Innovation is the beating heart of human progress. It improves well-being, drives prosperity and works for the benefit of future generations. It is also key to economic growth and employment.

The EIB Group is committed to breaking down investment barriers and helping the EU to take lead in the next wave of innovation. We aim to drive the emergence and deployment of new technologies that address current challenges and support Europe's innovators to become global technology leaders.

FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH
©EIB

Innovative ideas will increasingly power economic growth in Europe. Quality research underpins the European Union’s capacity to innovate successfully. We aim to support these ideas by improving research infrastructure. We invest in the design and construction of state-of-the-art facilities, as well as support fundamental research at universities, higher technology institutes and public science institutions.

CLEAN ENERGY
©Shutterstock

Innovative ideas will increasingly power economic growth in Europe. Quality research underpins the European Union’s capacity to innovate successfully. We aim to support these ideas by improving research infrastructure. We invest in the design and construction of state-of-the-art facilities, as well as support fundamental research at universities, higher technology institutes and public science institutions.

FUTURE INDUSTRY
©Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock

As technology and digitalisation become increasingly transformative forces across the economy, there is a huge opportunity to reignite Europe’s traditional industries, with trillions of euros of value at stake. We are investing in the future of industry by helping innovative companies develop technology and services to be used in a range of sectors, from retail and logistics to industrial automation and healthcare.


Download the Innovation overview 2023  

Europe needs to act fast in the digital age if it wants to remain competitive. From investing in artificial intelligence and mobile networks to supporting cloud computing projects, our finance and technical expertise supports projects that shape Europe’s digital future and promote better digital technology globally.

Our support for the digital economy  
ABB

Critical raw materials are vital for the European Union’s prosperity and global competitiveness. They are crucial for Europe’s green and digital transition, and the European defence and aerospace sectors. However, access to these materials is restricted due to geographic and processing limitations. As the EU's lending arm, we are dedicated to enhancing the entire value chain to ensure a secure future.

Our support for critical raw materials  
Paul Alain Hunt via Unsplash
2021, CD94_Eric Legrand

We believe that everyone deserves access to the highest-quality education available, no matter their circumstances. To achieve this goal, we offer our finances and technical expertise in order to improve educational systems of all levels—from kindergartens right through to universities—in an effort to unlock people's potential. Our efforts also extend far beyond this, we support projects which provide student housing options; enable access to student loans or construct sports infrastructure.

Our support for education and training  

Life science is a vital solution for crucial global problems like COVID-19. We have been at the heart of the effort to combat COVID-19, financing the first vaccine, treatments and diagnostics, as well as working on many other diseases. We are committed to global health equity, dedicating resources to provide access and treatment where it's needed most.

Our support for health and life science  
Nightingale

In the spotlight

We support projects that promote innovation all over the world. Discover more.
  • 14 February 2025

    From innovation hub to electric highways

    Charge&Go takes its charging network out of a university innovation hub into infrastructure and an app that gets more electric cars on Serbian roads

    Digital and telecoms Technology Artificial intelligence Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment
  • 6 February 2025

    How to bring startups to global markets

    EU-supported Science Technology Park Belgrade nurtures innovation in the Western Balkans and boosts Serbian startups

    Start-ups Transport Networks Digital and telecoms Technology Science Artificial intelligence Western Balkans Development solutions Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Social infrastructure Energy
  • 9 January 2025

    Digital schools across Serbia

    A programme for digitalisation in Serbia's schools helps the Roma minority

    Internet Digital and telecoms Telecommunication Technology Western Balkans Schools Education and training Development solutions Information technology Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Social infrastructure
  • 26 November 2024

    What is the EIB’s one-stop-shop for security and defence?

    Everything you need to know about the European Investment Bank’s streamlined support for Europe’s security and defence industry.

    Cybersecurity European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence
  • 18 November 2024

    Adjustable antibodies

    France’s Fabentech is developing antibodies that adapt to mutating viruses with pandemic potential. The treatments could stop the viruses from spreading.

    Venture capital & equity Venture capital SMEs Health and life sciences Venture debt France European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure
  • 28 October 2024

    No sleep mask required

    Nyxoah creates an innovative non-invasive device to treat obstructive sleep apnea.

    Health and life sciences Technology Belgium European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure

Useful resources

Our regions of activity

Our products

Our projects

Stay up to date

News
More news
Publications
More publications
Stories
More stories
Videos
More videos