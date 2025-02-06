Partnerships around the world

Since its establishment, the park has been building a startup ecosystem and encouraging young people to become entrepreneurs. It has developed services and programmes for new teams and companies, as well as for more advanced tech firms looking to enter new markets and attract investment.

“The park’s experts have been providing support in strategy development, venture capital funding, financial negotiations and legal aspects,” Grković says.

It has also established partnerships across the world in locations such as Israel, France, Spain, the United Kingdom and Switzerand.

"In 2024 alone, we organized five missions to discover new markets for Serbian startups, enabling them to participate in leading global tech conferences such as VivaTech, Web Summit, StartupDays, and London Tech Week," Grković says.

Startups operating in the Science Technology Park Belgrade are working in the fields of information technology, biomedicine, robotics, nanoscience, energy efficiency, smart cities, and innovative agriculture. They are developing various innovative products in fields as diverse as house plants in apartments, non-invasive remote monitoring of bee colonies, personalized approaches to women's health, therapeutic toys for speech therapists or robot-based learning platforms for children.