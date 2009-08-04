Public Sector Research and Development

Summary sheet
Katarina Petrovic
22-26 Nemanjina Street
11000 Belgrade, Republic of Serbia
Tel/Fax. +381 11 3616528
The project concerns a series of investments aimed at revitalising public R&D in Serbia. These investments, spread throughout Serbia, include upgrading of existing infrastructure, creating a new science centre, construction of student and young scientist accommodation and upgrading the academic computer network.
R&D in Serbia has suffered 20 years of neglect. This project is aimed at revitalising the country’s RDI activities.
Serbia has adopted environmental legislation in line with the standards mandated in the EU directives. The promoter will have to consider the environmental impact of both building construction and the proposed R&D activities in the context of planning and environmental regulations. The environmental consequences of the project should be acceptable but will be examined during appraisal.
Serbian public procurement law is consistent with Directives 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that investments to be financed under this operation are consistent with EU procurement directives.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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