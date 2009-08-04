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PUBLIC SECTOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Serbia : € 200,000,000
Services : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/03/2010 : € 200,000,000
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Summary sheet

Release date
4 August 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/03/2010
20090283
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Public Sector Research and Development
Ministry of Science and Technological Development
Katarina Petrovic
22-26 Nemanjina Street
11000 Belgrade, Republic of Serbia
Tel/Fax. +381 11 3616528
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million.
EUR 420.8 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns a series of investments aimed at revitalising public R&D in Serbia. These investments, spread throughout Serbia, include upgrading of existing infrastructure, creating a new science centre, construction of student and young scientist accommodation and upgrading the academic computer network.

R&D in Serbia has suffered 20 years of neglect. This project is aimed at revitalising the country’s RDI activities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Serbia has adopted environmental legislation in line with the standards mandated in the EU directives. The promoter will have to consider the environmental impact of both building construction and the proposed R&D activities in the context of planning and environmental regulations. The environmental consequences of the project should be acceptable but will be examined during appraisal.

Serbian public procurement law is consistent with Directives 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that investments to be financed under this operation are consistent with EU procurement directives.

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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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