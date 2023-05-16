Food scarcity is a global crisis and every contribution to counter it is priceless. Thanks to the digital innovations of scientists at the BioSense Institute in Novi Sad, Serbia’s farmers are able to solve problems in their fields, increase their yields and grow more crops. These achievements have led to the recognition of the Institute as a global leader in the digitalisation of agriculture.

But the Institute wants to raise its outreach and aspirations even further. That’s evident in its new building, officially opened at the end of April. Now, with almost 7 000 square metres of state-of-the-art facilities, it is ready to launch Serbia into a new era of cyber-farming.

"We are opening a new chapter thanks to laboratories for cutting-edge research in the field of nano and microtechnologies,” says Vladimir Crnojević, the Institute’s director. “We have a large data centre that will support artificial intelligence, satellite imagery, bioinformatics and other future needs."

Attracting top-notch talents from across the world

As part of the University of Novi Sad, the new building will welcome some 250 scientists and start-ups to develop innovative solutions in agriculture and biotech. BioSense provides competitive services and introduces digital innovations, while connecting research, entrepreneurship, science and market-ready solutions.

“Today, Serbia is recognized as a scientific destination,” says Vesna Bengin, co-founder of the Institute. “Top researchers across the world apply for the job posts we announce. Students in Serbia are choosing majors based on the possibility of getting a job at the BioSense Institute and they build their scientific careers in their own country. These are incredible results.”

Though it already employs scientists from every continent, with its new, highly sophisticated equipment, the Institute will be able to reinforce its scientific potential.

“The institute will be in a position to attract more top-notch talents, not only from Serbia, but worldwide,” says Felicitas Riedl, director for Innovation and Competitiveness at the European Investment Bank. “It will have a unique opportunity to design sustainable and digitalised solutions for agriculture, which are essential for addressing the climate, resource and food scarcity challenges.”