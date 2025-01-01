What we offer

We lend to clients of all sizes to support sustainable growth and job creation. Our support is often central to attracting other investors.
We stimulate and catalyse private capital through investment in equity and funds.
We provide guarantees covering the risks of large and small projects. We also provide loan portfolios to make your projects more attractive to other investors.
We make technical and financial expertise available to our clients to develop and implement investment projects and programmes, and to improve institutional and regulatory frameworks.
How to get support
Contact the EIB Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.