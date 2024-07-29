How we make it happen
We offer sector studies that allow clients to determine specific market gaps that need to be addressed, while various funding mechanisms like financial instruments (or investment/advisory platforms) can help raise money. A detailed assessment of client needs increases potential impact, whether it be for infrastructure or efforts to mitigate climate change. The process of putting together an assessment also educates project private or public promoters on potential funding strategies to use in the future.
Overall, our assistance makes the best use of EU and public funds by fostering the creation of sound financial instruments that will allow, within specific sectors or geographies, to do more investment projects with less public money (via a multiplier and a revolving effect).
We support projects that focus on innovation, environmental and social sustainability, climate impact and circularity.
Who is eligible
- European Commission
- EU Member States and national/regional ministries
- Managing authorities of EU Member States
- National promotional banks
- Private-sector companies (including small and medium-sized businesses)
- Professional and industry networks
- Partner organisations outside the European Union
Our advisory services for market development
- fi-compass is a platform on financial instruments under the European Structural and Investment Funds (ESIF). fi-compass is provided by the European Commission in partnership with the EIB.
- Bilateral financial instruments support is a set of tailored services provided on the basis of specific needs that can be addressed via financial instruments, an investment or an advisory platform.
- Project Advisory Support Service Agreements (PASSA) boost the implementation of EU-funded projects by combining the knowledge of EIB staff and third-party consultants.
- EPEC, the European PPP Expertise Centre supports the public sector across Europe in delivering better public-private partnerships (PPPs).
We provide advisory services and technical assistance outside the European Union (all along the project cycle, i.e. from project preparation to project implementation) in relation to a wide range of different sectors and geographies drawing on various funding sources such as:
- Eastern Partnership TA Trust Fund (EPTATF)
- Facility for Euro-Mediterranean Investment & Partnership (FEMIP)
- Green Climate Fund (GCF)
- Greening Financial Systems (GFS) technical assistance programme
- Neighbourhood Investment Platform (NIP)
- Financing Energy for Low-carbon Investment - Cities Advisory Facility (FELICITY)
We also manage technical assistance programmes outside the EU aimed at building capacity of financial intermediaries, microfinance institutions and final beneficiaries with the objective to improve financial inclusion and SME banking, targeting in particular segments that traditionally have been excluded from financial services (e.g. refugees).
- The Western Balkans Enterprise Development & Innovation Facility (WB-EDIF) financed by the European Union, aims at improving access to finance for small and medium-sized businesses in the Western Balkans.
Our activities range from preparation and implementation support, to financial structuring, impact assessment or advice on procurement and regulation. Our support increases a project’s overall impact, whether it to be to improve quality of life or to prepare for future challenges like climate change. Our expertise improves the promoter’s knowhow and allows government agencies and private companies to implement future projects effectively without outside help.
We support projects that focus on innovation, environmental and social sustainability, climate impact.
Who is eligible
- EU Member States and national/regional ministries
- Managing authorities of EU Member States
- Ministries for countries outside the European Union
- National promotional banks
- Private-sector companies (including small and medium-sized businesses)
- Partner organisations outside the European Union
- Financial intermediaries and final beneficiaries
Our advisory services for project development
- JASPERS focuses on large projects in cohesion regions. A project’s total cost should exceed €50 million for environmental projects and €75 million for transport or other sectors.
- Project Advisory Support Service Agreements (PASSA) boost the implementation of EU-funded projects by combining the knowledge of EIB staff and third-party consultants.
- TARGET aims at closely assisting EU coal, peat and oil shale regions with the identification and preparation of clean energy and energy efficiency projects to support a just transition.
- EPEC, the European PPP Expertise Centre supports the public sector across Europe in delivering better public-private partnerships (PPPs).
- ELENA is a facility supporting local authorities in the delivery of their energy efficiency projects via a team of experts (engineers and economists) with extensive experience in the transport and energy sector.
- NER 300 financial advisory provides financial advice to innovative low-carbon energy demonstration projects within the European Union, with an objective of helping these projects become bankable.
- TARGET aims at closely assisting EU coal, peat and oil shale regions with the identification and preparation of clean energy and energy efficiency projects to support a just transition.
We provide advisory services and technical assistance around the world (all along the project cycle, i.e. from project preparation to project implementation) in relation to a wide range of different sectors and geographies drawing on various funding sources such as:
- Eastern Partnership TA Trust Fund (EPTATF)
- Facility for Euro-Mediterranean Investment & Partnership (FEMIP)
- Green Climate Fund (GCF)
- Neighbourhood Investment Platform (NIP)
- Financing Energy for Low-carbon Investment - Cities Advisory Facility (FELICITY)
We also manage technical assistance programmes aimed at building capacity of financial intermediaries, microfinance institutions and final beneficiaries with the objective to improve financial inclusion and SME banking, targeting in particular segments that traditionally have been excluded from financial services (e.g. refugees).
- The Western Balkans Enterprise Development & Innovation Facility (WB-EDIF) financed by the European Union, aims at improving access to finance for small and medium-sized businesses in the Western Balkans.
- EPIC offers Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine free advisory support and technical assistance to improve transport connections.
Our support takes many forms, such as campaigns to raise awareness about different funding options (financial instruments and investment platforms, in particular), strategies for designing a specific investment programme and help building up local teams’ skills. We enhance the competencies of promoters and beneficiaries, enabling them to embark on projects independently in the future.
We support projects that focus on innovation, environmental and social sustainability, climate impact and circularity.
Who is eligible
- European Commission
- EU Member States and national/regional ministries
- Managing authorities of EU Member States
- Ministries for countries outside the European Union
- National promotional banks (particularly small ones)
- Private-sector companies (including small and medium-sized businesses)
- Partner organisations outside the European Union
- Financial intermediaries and final beneficiaries
Our advisory services for strategic development
- fi-compass is a platform on financial instruments under the European Structural and Investment Funds (ESIF). fi-compass is provided by the European Commission in partnership with the EIB.
- JASPERS focuses on large projects in cohesion regions. A project’s total cost should exceed €50 million for environmental projects and €75 million for transport or other sectors.
- Project Advisory Support Service Agreements (PASSA) boost the implementation of EU-funded projects by combining the knowledge of EIB staff and third-party consultants.
- TARGET aims at closely assisting EU coal, peat and oil shale regions with the identification and preparation of clean energy and energy efficiency projects to support a just transition.
- EPEC, the European PPP Expertise Centre supports the public sector across Europe in delivering better public-private partnerships (PPPs).
- ELENA is a facility supporting local authorities in the delivery of their energy efficiency projects via a team of experts (engineers and economists) with extensive experience in the transport and energy sector.
- NER 300 financial advisory provides financial advice to innovative low-carbon energy demonstration projects within the European Union, with an objective of helping these projects become bankable.
- TARGET aims at closely assisting EU coal, peat and oil shale regions with the identification and preparation of clean energy and energy efficiency projects to support a just transition.
We provide advisory services and technical assistance around the world (all along the project cycle, i.e. from project preparation to project implementation) in relation to a wide range of different sectors and geographies drawing on various funding sources such as:
- Eastern Partnership TA Trust Fund (EPTATF)
- Facility for Euro-Mediterranean Investment & Partnership (FEMIP)
- Green Climate Fund (GCF)
- Neighbourhood Investment Platform (NIP)
- Financing Energy for Low-carbon Investment - Cities Advisory Facility (FELICITY)
We also manage technical assistance programmes aimed at building capacity of financial intermediaries, microfinance institutions and final beneficiaries with the objective to improve financial inclusion and SME banking, targeting in particular segments that traditionally have been excluded from financial services (e.g. refugees).
- The Western Balkans Enterprise Development & Innovation Facility (WB-EDIF) financed by the European Union, aims at improving access to finance for small and medium-sized businesses in the Western Balkans.
- EPIC offers Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine free advisory support and technical assistance to improve transport connections.
Lists of beneficiaries and service providers
- Information on Service Providers supported through InvestEU Advisory Hub
- Information on Grant Beneficiaries supported through InvestEU Advisory Hub
- Information on Service Providers supported through fi-compass
- Grant recipients under Call for Proposals "Delivery of local investment advisory services by National Promotional Banks (NPBs)" with reference number SG/AS/EIAH/2017-1621/MS
- Environmental and Social Management Framework (ESMF) for GCF`s investment into the Global Green Bond Initiative (GGBI)* [EN] [FR] [PT] [AR] [BN]
* formerly known as Green and Resilience Debt Platform (GRDP)
Contact us
Contact the Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing and advisory facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.
Featured stories
-
Old heating made new
Germany’s PAUL Tech instals Internet-of-Things tech with no upfront cost, thanks to investment from energy efficiency fund
-
Best in (virtual) class
More than 1 300 schools, 20 000 teachers and 455 000 students usher in a new era of digital education in Croatia, backed by the European Union.
-
How Romania rolls
Romania infrastructure financing gets a boost from an advisory programme designed to help make the most of EU funds. For ordinary Romanians, the result is that the trains will soon be rolling faster than their current 40 km/h
-
Romania modernises universities to improve education
Education plays a central role in shaping society. Through teaching and learning, we are able to learn new skills and improve peoples day-to-day lives. At the heart of the education system are its institutions. In an effort to improve education, two of Romanias leading universities requested the Advisory Hubs support in the construction, extension and renovation of their campus and facilities.
Our products and services
We improve the lives of citizens in the EU and beyond. We support small businesses, while enhancing climate action and innovation. We also focus on energy transition and urban sustainability. We create prosperity for all EU regions, so that they reach their full potential.