Advisory services

Our services are available for public and private project promoters. We support project development and public authorities, we improve access to finance and the business environment in general.

We conduct market and sector studies to understand the needs of various industries and regions, and we help clients conceive their strategy and hone their skills, sharing our know-how and experience so that they can ultimately manage projects on their own. Our support also guides projects through the steps needed to secure financing, mobilising where necessary complex or ad-hoc financial solutions.

We deliver independent advice, using the lessons we learned from working in a wide range of geographies and sectors. Our services can complement the EIB’s financial products, but they can also be offered independently of any financing.